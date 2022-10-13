ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Revenge of the Birds

Cardinals backup QB Colt McCoy activated from IR, Devon Kennard released

Is the Cardinals’ veteran Edge Devon Kennard hinting that his time with the team is done?. Cardinals LB Devon Kennard tweeted out the following on a Saturday morning:. And sure enough, the news promptly followed that Colt McCoy was being activated from IR:. Kennard saw time on the Cardinals’...
