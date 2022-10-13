Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Journey’s anniversary tour making 2 stops in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023. According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.
Central Illinois Proud
PeoriaCorps celebrate Opening Day of Service
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The PeoriaCorps participated in the National Opening Day of Service at the Central Firehouse in Peoria Monday. According to an Equal Opportunity Office press release, during the event, new members of the corps took the AmeriCorps pledge, signifying their commitment to their service to the community.
Central Illinois Proud
Walk For Wishes makes it way to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Make-A-Wish Illinois held its 8th annual Walk For Wishes across the state on Sunday. This year was the first year Peoria hosted the walk. Participants could receive caricatures, balloon animals and even see the Ghostbusters and Star Wars characters. Funds raised from Walk For Wishes...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria firefighters hold coat drive for kids
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters are holding a coat drive for the youth in the city. The Peoria Fire Department is trying to get new or used coats for the winter for kids under the age of 18. So far, they have collected under 50 jackets and are hoping to get that number up.
Shopping Mall Is Home To One Of Best Haunted Houses In Illinois
For some people, shopping centers can be very scary places but this Illinois mall takes it to the next frightening level. Illinois Has A Great Haunted House Scene For Halloween. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is a great place to live. There are tons of events and activities for...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police release Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours, safety tips
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has released information for those planning on going Trick-or-Treating this year. According to a press release, Trick-or-Treat hours in Peoria this year is from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. • Children should trick-or-treat during daylight hours. • Never let your children...
1470 WMBD
Peoria native Warfield’s new foundation holds fundraising show in Peoria Monday
PEORIA, Ill. – A musician with Peoria roots and who had big sucess working for years with Prince is starting a foundation to help more youth and adults alike get interested and involved in the arts. LiV Warfield has launched the LenaBlu Foundation — named after her aunt.
Central Illinois Proud
Springfield Clinic expands to BloNo with pediatric center
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A new pediatrics clinic opened last week, becoming the first Springfield Clinic location to serve the Bloomington-Normal area. The new Springfield Clinic is located at 2005 Jacobssen Drive in Normal. Doctors Shad Beaty, MD, FAAP, and Molly Lundy, MD, joined Springfield Clinic to open this...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Symphony Orchestra | October Concert
The Peoria Symphony Orchestra invites you to join them at the Peoria Civic Center Theater this coming Sunday, October 23rd for the Mahler’s Fifth Concert. The concert is dedicated to a single, massive work— Gustav Mahler’s Fifth Symphony. They will be selling tickets up until the Sunday...
Decatur Police: Commit to sober driving this Halloween
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween may be a time filled with pumpkin patches, haunted houses and other fall destinations, but it’s also a time to stay safe. The Decatur Police Department urges motorists to commit to sober driving thisHalloween while children and their families trick-or-treat in neighborhoods afterdark.“Alcohol and marijuana impair not only your ability […]
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Costume Trunk And Steve Spain’s Disneyfication Of Peoria!
The Costume Trunk is the oldest and most unique business on West Main Street and quite possibly in the entire Peoria area!. The shop sells colorful and original kinds of costumes, masks, wigs, make-up, mascot gear and anything costume-related. Through the years I’ve done several posts on The Costume Trunk...
Central Illinois Proud
Say it ain’t snow! Central Illinois sees the first snowflakes of the season on Monday
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — A blast of arctic air is bringing near record cold to Central Illinois this week and is some of the coldest air we’ve seen since late March. The arctic air also brought an unwelcomed guest to the area, snow! While the snow did not stick and resulted in no accumulation, Peoria officially reported a Trace of snow and October 17th, 2022 will go down as the first snowfall for Peoria in the 2022-’23 winter season.
Central Illinois Proud
Corn Stock Theatre Presents: Death of a Salesman
Corn Stock Theatre is putting on the iconic 1949 play, Death of a Salesman, this October. In our interview with the actors, real-life father and son discuss their thoughts on the play— as well as their experience acting together. Their characters are also father and son. Paul Gordon plays...
Peoria Civic Center preparing for busiest season of the year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is getting ready for its busiest time of the year. The Civic Center will host an event during at least 40 of the next 60 days. Staff said ticket sales this year are on par with pre-pandemic levels. First up, country superstar Luke Bryan will perform a […]
Central Illinois Proud
CIHero: Asa Lewis Jr. creates Make Your Marq organization
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria man Asa Lewis, Jr said, “I want to create a program that reinforced doing the right thing,” after he lost his brother to gun violence, and that is exactly what he did. Lewis is the Founder and President of the Make Your...
Central Illinois Proud
Body found on railroad property in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating after a body was located at a Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway property near Columbia St. in East Peoria Monday. According to a press release, officers were notified that a decomposed body was located at approximately 4:43 p.m. No other information...
Central Illinois Proud
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
Central Illinois Proud
Andre Allen starts new position in Peoria County
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s 4th District Council Member Andre W. Allen has taken up an additional role with Peoria County as of Monday. According to a Peoria County press release, Allen has been named Peoria County’s Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Officer.
smilepolitely.com
Rare campus squirrel will be preserved through taxidermy
Locals mourning the death of a rare piebald squirrel named Pinto Bean have begun the process to taxidermize the creature. Many sightings of the well-loved distinctive squirrel with unpigmented patches were posted on r/UIUC Reddit before Pinto Bean's tragic death on Spingfield Avenue last week. Champaign resident Clark Jackson took...
1470 WMBD
Decomposed body discovered in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after someone discovered a decomposed body late Monday afternoon on railroad property near Columbia Street in East Peoria. Police said in a release that someone reported seeing the body around 4:45 p.m. Monday, and a 25 News crew saw police...
