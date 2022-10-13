Read full article on original website
DNC to launch bus tour in eight states where races are tight
In the final days before the midterm elections, the Democratic National Committee is launching a bus tour this week across at least eight states where many of the party's closest races are, in a drive to turn out as many of its base voters as possible. DNC Chair Jamie Harrison's...
Trump writes letter to Jan. 6 committee after its vote to subpoena him and boasts about crowd size
A day after the House Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Trump, he responded with an angry letter to committee Chairman Bennie Thompson to complain about its work. The select committee has been investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and its root causes, with the aim of determining who was responsible for the mayhem and preventing it from happening again.
Musician-social activist John Legend on the continuing struggle for justice
John Legend most definitely qualifies as a superstar: Two Emmys, 12 Grammy's, one Oscar and a Tony, an accomplishment so rare it merits a word of its own: an EGOT (winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony). He's also a social activist; and sometimes he blends the two, as...
Trump employee seen moving boxes on Mar-a-Lago security footage identified as former White House employee, source says
Washington – An employee at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort seen on security camera footage moving boxes that have become a key part of the FBI's ongoing investigation into Trump's handling of presidential records is a former White House culinary worker and Navy veteran, a source confirms to CBS News.
Vance, Ryan spar in second – and final – fiery debate in Ohio Senate race
Youngstown, Ohio – Senate candidates Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance faced off Monday night in their second fiery debate, clashing over the blockbuster issues of this election – the economy, abortion, the border and the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 – as well as who would best serve the state.
Kemp, Abrams face off in debate as they head into 2018 rematch
Atlanta — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams faced off Monday night in the first of their two scheduled debates in the highly-watched rematch of the 2018 race. The debate focused mainly on the issues, with the most contentious moments coming when discussing the economy,...
Supreme Court turns away case involving birthright citizenship for American Samoans
Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday said it will not consider a case that sought to confer U.S. citizenship on American Samoans at birth and presented the justices with an opportunity to revisit a series of rulings containing racist language that denied residents of U.S. territories some constitutional rights.
President Biden working to flip the script on voters' negative view of economy before midterms
According to recent CBS News polling, some voters blame Democratic policies and the Biden administration for inflation and the state of the U.S. economy. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang explains how the administration is working to flip the script with only 22 days left until the midterm elections.
Finding My Latinidad Meant Leaving Behind Everything I Knew To Be True
As I visited different countries, I craved a deeper connection with the Indigenous identity that had been stripped away from me.
French firm admits Islamic State group payments in US court
NEW YORK — (AP) — French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group so that a plant in Syria could remain open, a case that the Justice Department described as the first of its kind. Prosecutors accused the company...
Republicans keep lead in battle to control House as Democrats' momentum stalls, Battleground Tracker poll shows
According to our latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll, Republicans are on track to win 224 seats – six more than needed for the majority. Democrats had been narrowing the gap this summer, but their momentum is stalling. CBS News director of election and surveys Anthony Salvanto goes deeper into the results.
10/18: CBS News Mornings
Iran accused of supplying Russia with deadly drones designed to explode on impact; winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Fort Myers, Florida.
How state legislative races could impact American democracy
The national focus around the midterm elections often centers around which party will control Congress, but the state legislature races are equally critical. The implications of the 2022 elections could be even greater as the Supreme Court is set to take up a case involving the "independent state legislature theory." New York Times domestic correspondent Nick Corasaniti joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss those state legislative races and how they could shape the future of American democracy.
Top CDC scientist said COVID-era health policy used to expel migrants unfairly stigmatized them
The U.S. government's top public health expert on migration told Congress he refused to approve a policy allowing mass expulsions at the U.S.-Mexico border because he believed the measure, enacted by President Donald Trump and retained by President Joe Biden, unfairly stigmatized migrants as spreaders of COVID-19. During an interview...
CBS News poll shows GOP on track to regain House majority
A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows Fepublicans in the lead in the race to control the House of Representatives. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the midterms.
Trump properties charged Secret Service as much as $1,185 a night, documents show
Washington — Properties owned by the Trump Organization charged the U.S. Secret Service rates that far exceeded the government rates during former President Donald Trump's presidency, Secret Service documents obtained by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee show. In a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, Rep. Carolyn...
Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance face off in debate
Senate candidates Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance faced off Monday night in their second debate, clashing over the economy, immigration and abortion ahead of November’s midterm election for the pivotal Ohio Senate seat. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from Youngstown, Ohio.
Justice Department recommends 6 months in prison for Steve Bannon for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Washington — The Justice Department on Monday recommended Steve Bannon, the right-wing radio host and ally of former President Donald Trump, be sentenced to six months in prison and fined $200,000 after he was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.
“Could humans really do this?”: Stories of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine | 60 Minutes
In the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, a mass grave was dug to hold the bodies of the victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Scott Pelley reports from Bucha with some of their stories.
Sen. Mike Lee insists in Utah debate he's not always loyal to Trump
Orem, Utah — Fending off attacks from his independent challenger, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah worked to distinguish himself from former President Donald Trump in a contentious debate Monday evening. "I stood against my party time and time again to oppose reckless spending. I will do it again and...
