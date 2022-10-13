ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump writes letter to Jan. 6 committee after its vote to subpoena him and boasts about crowd size

A day after the House Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Trump, he responded with an angry letter to committee Chairman Bennie Thompson to complain about its work. The select committee has been investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and its root causes, with the aim of determining who was responsible for the mayhem and preventing it from happening again.
Kemp, Abrams face off in debate as they head into 2018 rematch

Atlanta — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams faced off Monday night in the first of their two scheduled debates in the highly-watched rematch of the 2018 race. The debate focused mainly on the issues, with the most contentious moments coming when discussing the economy,...
How state legislative races could impact American democracy

The national focus around the midterm elections often centers around which party will control Congress, but the state legislature races are equally critical. The implications of the 2022 elections could be even greater as the Supreme Court is set to take up a case involving the "independent state legislature theory." New York Times domestic correspondent Nick Corasaniti joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss those state legislative races and how they could shape the future of American democracy.
CBS News poll shows GOP on track to regain House majority

A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows Fepublicans in the lead in the race to control the House of Representatives. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the midterms.
Justice Department recommends 6 months in prison for Steve Bannon for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena

Washington — The Justice Department on Monday recommended Steve Bannon, the right-wing radio host and ally of former President Donald Trump, be sentenced to six months in prison and fined $200,000 after he was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.
