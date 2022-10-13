Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Wood County announces mobile vaccine clinics
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Health Department has partnered with the Ohio Department of Health to provide free mobile services to four locations in Wood County. The mobile services will include COVID-19 vaccination units and Core-4 Screening Vans. The Mobile Vaccination Unit will offer both adult and...
13abc.com
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Hot, fresh donuts served right out of the trailer. That was the dream for Heidi Sherman and her husband, Ryan. The couple from Sylvania Township contracted with the donut company they love, Detroit Mini Donuts, and fired up a mobile business in the Toledo area in August 2022. They worked festivals for almost two months until last Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when a crash destroyed their trailer and sent Heidi to the hospital.
13abc.com
Some unhappy with scooters in Toledo’s Bancroft Hills neighborhood
Have you already carved any pumpkins this season? Here's the science behind making them last through Halloween (and longer)! 🎃🎃🎃
13abc.com
HEAVY Beer Company, Toledo Spirits to create Hellwether pop-up bar
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HEAVY Beer Company and the beverage team at Toledo Spirits have collaborated to create Hellwether, a Halloween themed pop-up bar. HEAVY Beer Co. says the Halloween pop-up is a fully immersive experience featuring specialty drinks, themed decorations and special events. This pop-up joins the list of Toledo Spirits’ previous pop-ups including Sleigh Bellwether at Christmas time and Bellwether Bon Temps during Mardi Gras.
13abc.com
County stakeholders launch campaign to recruit landlords in response to the affordable housing crisis
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo, Lucas County, and Lucas Metropolitan Housing launches its first campaign in the authority’s 89-year-history to recruit landlords. The campaign is an effort to solve Toledo’s affordable housing crisis. The campaign will kick off with a news conference on Wednesday. The...
13abc.com
Crash on I-475 totals donut food trailer
13abc.com
Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of the fatal Sunday night US 24 accident in Maumee has been identified. According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, 16, a junior at Canton Central Catholic High School in Stark County. “Our community is very sad to have to...
13abc.com
The common cold is back in a big way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ‘Tis the season for the common cold. Several local doctors are seeing an increase in the number of kids and adults under the weather right now. As many of us know, after a bit of a break the last couple of years, the common cold has come roaring back. It is back in full force here at Franklin Park Pediatrics.
13abc.com
10/17/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
13abc.com
Who’s liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lots of people have concerns about them being left all over the place, but who’s liable when one of them hits your vehicle and causes significant damage?. That’s what one Toledo family is trying to figure out right now. They might be little but...
13abc.com
OSHP Norwalk Post investigates serious crash on CR 592
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has opened an investigation for a two-vehicle serious injury crash, which occurred on Oct. 16, at 9:35 a.m. The post reported that the crash happened on CR 592 at CR 31 in Liberty Township, Seneca County. One...
13abc.com
TPD: Person shot on corner of Arlington and Woodsdale
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. Police said one person was shot on the corner of Arlington and Woodsdale Avenue. There is no word on the victim’s condition. TPD has opened an investigation. See a spelling or grammar error in...
13abc.com
Sunday night death investigated as a homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1100 block of Oakwood Sunday night. Toledo Police took 27-year-old Michael Henderson to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. See a...
13abc.com
13abc Big Story: Illness
13abc.com
Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card. Through further investigation, deputies found that...
13abc.com
Family of Upton Ave homicide victim speak out
13abc.com
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local family wants closure following a homicide on Upton Avenue. The Toledo Police Department, Saturday, responded to reports of a person shot on Upton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen shot inside their home. According to Quillen, the couple was...
13abc.com
1 dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Upton Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and two others were hurt in a shooting Saturday morning on Upton Avenue, police said. The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Upton near Marlow Road. First responders found Travis Glenn, 30, shot inside a home. They rushed him to a local hospital where he died, police said Saturday night.
13abc.com
Mother wanted for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of her 2-year-old daughter. According to TPD, Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. TPD says on Aug. 12, 2021, 2-year-old Jordynn...
