Fulton County, OH

Wood County announces mobile vaccine clinics

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Health Department has partnered with the Ohio Department of Health to provide free mobile services to four locations in Wood County. The mobile services will include COVID-19 vaccination units and Core-4 Screening Vans. The Mobile Vaccination Unit will offer both adult and...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Hot, fresh donuts served right out of the trailer. That was the dream for Heidi Sherman and her husband, Ryan. The couple from Sylvania Township contracted with the donut company they love, Detroit Mini Donuts, and fired up a mobile business in the Toledo area in August 2022. They worked festivals for almost two months until last Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when a crash destroyed their trailer and sent Heidi to the hospital.
TOLEDO, OH
HEAVY Beer Company, Toledo Spirits to create Hellwether pop-up bar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HEAVY Beer Company and the beverage team at Toledo Spirits have collaborated to create Hellwether, a Halloween themed pop-up bar. HEAVY Beer Co. says the Halloween pop-up is a fully immersive experience featuring specialty drinks, themed decorations and special events. This pop-up joins the list of Toledo Spirits’ previous pop-ups including Sleigh Bellwether at Christmas time and Bellwether Bon Temps during Mardi Gras.
TOLEDO, OH
Crash on I-475 totals donut food trailer

Crash on I-475 totals donut food trailer
TOLEDO, OH
Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of the fatal Sunday night US 24 accident in Maumee has been identified. According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, 16, a junior at Canton Central Catholic High School in Stark County. “Our community is very sad to have to...
MAUMEE, OH
The common cold is back in a big way

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ‘Tis the season for the common cold. Several local doctors are seeing an increase in the number of kids and adults under the weather right now. As many of us know, after a bit of a break the last couple of years, the common cold has come roaring back. It is back in full force here at Franklin Park Pediatrics.
TOLEDO, OH
10/17/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

10/17/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Mother wanted in connection for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Treyonna Smith's boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a fentanyl related compound.
OSHP Norwalk Post investigates serious crash on CR 592

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has opened an investigation for a two-vehicle serious injury crash, which occurred on Oct. 16, at 9:35 a.m. The post reported that the crash happened on CR 592 at CR 31 in Liberty Township, Seneca County. One...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
TPD: Person shot on corner of Arlington and Woodsdale

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. Police said one person was shot on the corner of Arlington and Woodsdale Avenue. There is no word on the victim’s condition. TPD has opened an investigation. See a spelling or grammar error in...
TOLEDO, OH
Sunday night death investigated as a homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1100 block of Oakwood Sunday night. Toledo Police took 27-year-old Michael Henderson to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. See a...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc Big Story: Illness

13abc Big Story: Illness

Mother wanted in connection for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Treyonna Smith's boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a fentanyl related compound.
Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card. Through further investigation, deputies found that...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
Family of Upton Ave homicide victim speak out

Family of Upton Ave homicide victim speak out

Mother wanted in connection for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Treyonna Smith's boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a fentanyl related compound.
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local family wants closure following a homicide on Upton Avenue. The Toledo Police Department, Saturday, responded to reports of a person shot on Upton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen shot inside their home. According to Quillen, the couple was...
TOLEDO, OH
1 dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Upton Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and two others were hurt in a shooting Saturday morning on Upton Avenue, police said. The shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Upton near Marlow Road. First responders found Travis Glenn, 30, shot inside a home. They rushed him to a local hospital where he died, police said Saturday night.
TOLEDO, OH
Mother wanted for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of her 2-year-old daughter. According to TPD, Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. TPD says on Aug. 12, 2021, 2-year-old Jordynn...
TOLEDO, OH

