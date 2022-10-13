WACO, Texas. – Pierce Rollins highlighted the third day of the ITA Texas Regional as he advanced to the semi-finals of the singles bracket at the Hurd Tennis Center. With rain falling in Waco matches were moved indoors, providing a new environment for A&M. Doubles play opened the day once again, and both Aggie pairings of Noah Schachter and Trey Hilderbrand, and Stefan Storch and Mathis Ross came up short losing in the quarterfinals of the bracket.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO