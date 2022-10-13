ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Experience a WWII tank at the Museum of the American G.I.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have you ever wanted to experience history in motion? Now’s your chance at the Museum of the American G.I. Executive Director Leisha Mullins joined News 3 at Noon to discuss the WWII Tank Experience. The WWII Tank Experience is an immersive program where participants explore...
BRYAN, TX
Aggie corn maze opening this weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The eighth annual aggie corn maze opens this Friday in College Station. The event is put on by the Texas A&M Agronomy Society. The maze is located at 2748 F&B Road in College Station. Family, kids, even dogs are welcome. Event organizers say it will...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Keep Brazos Beautiful encourages community to join and make a difference

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Keep Brazos Beautiful has been working to make the Bryan-College Station community better for decades and in 2022 the effort has not stopped. Executive Director of Keep Brazos Beautiful Allison Batte says they are encouraging people to get out and make a difference. “One of the...
BRYAN, TX
Fun for the whole family at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mutton bustin’, bull riding, fried foods and sweets, live music, pig races, and a Ferris wheel are just a few of the many things you can expect at the 2022 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo. Besides the usual rodeo events, this year’s events will also...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Pumpkinpalooza 2022 features pumpkin pie eating contest, pumpkin launches

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Millican Reserve held its annual Pumpkinpalooza Saturday morning. The event kicked off with a Pumpkinpalooza trail run followed by it’s Pumpkinpalooza festival featuring hayrides, bounces houses, pumpkin pie eating contest, pumpkin launches and more. Proceeds from the event went to benefit the Millican Reserve...
MILLICAN, TX
Eat Bourbon Street pancakes on Wellborn Road

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a tribute to the classic bananas foster dessert, Another Broken Egg is serving up deliciously sweet Bourbon Street pancakes. Co-hosts Abigail Metsch and Jatrissa Wooten joined Tap Bentz at Another Broken Egg to learn how the pancake dish is made. After cooking the buttermilk pancakes,...
BRYAN, TX
Your Vote Counts 2022: Midterm Election voting guide

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting for the Nov. 8 Midterm Election runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. Early voting times vary depending on the day. Check out the chart below for dates and times. DateTime. Oct. 24 - 287 a.m. - 7 p.m. Oct. 297 a.m. - 7...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Frontier Communications launches social impact program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Frontier Communications selected The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley in Bryan as the first community location to benefit from its new Broadband for Good program. As part of the program, Frontier will donate high-speed broadband connectivity and computer equipment to support The Boys...
BRYAN, TX
The wait is over! Fall air (finally) reaches the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get your fall staples ready, Brazos Valley. The first fresh feeling, pumpkin spice-sipping, dare-we-say sweater weather cold front arrives to start this mid-October week. Looking for rain, too? Wet weather is in the cards Monday. Where We Started. Sunday teetered on historic heat across the Brazos...
BRYAN, TX
Get away at Great Escapes Bryan-College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking to plan a trip for two or the entire family, you don’t have to go far. Great Escapes Bryan-College Station offers comfort, relaxation and a lot of fun. It’s an 87-acre, all-inclusive RV resort that has 64 cabins that come in...
BRYAN, TX
Rollins Advances to ITA Texas Regional Singles Semi-Finals

WACO, Texas. – Pierce Rollins highlighted the third day of the ITA Texas Regional as he advanced to the semi-finals of the singles bracket at the Hurd Tennis Center. With rain falling in Waco matches were moved indoors, providing a new environment for A&M. Doubles play opened the day once again, and both Aggie pairings of Noah Schachter and Trey Hilderbrand, and Stefan Storch and Mathis Ross came up short losing in the quarterfinals of the bracket.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan ISD talks timeline for new transportation and maintenance facility

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan ISD school board met for the first time since getting city council approval for its new transportation and maintenance facility. Now, the district is looking to get the ball rolling as they lay out a timeline for the project. The Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex will house the transportation and maintenance facility, food services, and a meeting room that holds hundreds of people.
BRYAN, TX
C.C. Creations hosts annual NIL event with Aggie football players

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - While it’s technically the Aggies off week, several Texas A&M football players spent their day Saturday giving back to their fans. The Warehouse at C.C. Creations hosted its second annual fan appreciation day where fans were able to come out and get their Aggie gear signed by 14 NIL signature players.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Kick Time Announced for Ole Miss Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M leads the all-time series, 9-4, including wins in three of the last four matchups. The Aggies...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Aggies Continue Hot Start at ITA Texas Regional

WACO, Texas. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team built on its impressive opening day, qualifying three to the main draw singles quarterfinals and two teams to the main draw doubles quarterfinals Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center. Once again, doubles play started the day as the Aggies’...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

