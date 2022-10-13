Read full article on original website
Experience a WWII tank at the Museum of the American G.I.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Have you ever wanted to experience history in motion? Now’s your chance at the Museum of the American G.I. Executive Director Leisha Mullins joined News 3 at Noon to discuss the WWII Tank Experience. The WWII Tank Experience is an immersive program where participants explore...
Aggie corn maze opening this weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The eighth annual aggie corn maze opens this Friday in College Station. The event is put on by the Texas A&M Agronomy Society. The maze is located at 2748 F&B Road in College Station. Family, kids, even dogs are welcome. Event organizers say it will...
Keep Brazos Beautiful encourages community to join and make a difference
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Keep Brazos Beautiful has been working to make the Bryan-College Station community better for decades and in 2022 the effort has not stopped. Executive Director of Keep Brazos Beautiful Allison Batte says they are encouraging people to get out and make a difference. “One of the...
Two Aggies Advance to Second Qualifying Round of Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic
FORT WORTH, Texas – Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana advanced to the second qualifying round of the Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center Monday. The Maroon & White opened their qualifying campaigns with resounding wins. Branstine, representing Canada, faced American Maya Dutta and...
Fun for the whole family at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mutton bustin’, bull riding, fried foods and sweets, live music, pig races, and a Ferris wheel are just a few of the many things you can expect at the 2022 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo. Besides the usual rodeo events, this year’s events will also...
Pumpkinpalooza 2022 features pumpkin pie eating contest, pumpkin launches
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Millican Reserve held its annual Pumpkinpalooza Saturday morning. The event kicked off with a Pumpkinpalooza trail run followed by it’s Pumpkinpalooza festival featuring hayrides, bounces houses, pumpkin pie eating contest, pumpkin launches and more. Proceeds from the event went to benefit the Millican Reserve...
Eat Bourbon Street pancakes on Wellborn Road
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a tribute to the classic bananas foster dessert, Another Broken Egg is serving up deliciously sweet Bourbon Street pancakes. Co-hosts Abigail Metsch and Jatrissa Wooten joined Tap Bentz at Another Broken Egg to learn how the pancake dish is made. After cooking the buttermilk pancakes,...
Your Vote Counts 2022: Midterm Election voting guide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting for the Nov. 8 Midterm Election runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. Early voting times vary depending on the day. Check out the chart below for dates and times. DateTime. Oct. 24 - 287 a.m. - 7 p.m. Oct. 297 a.m. - 7...
Frontier Communications launches social impact program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Frontier Communications selected The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley in Bryan as the first community location to benefit from its new Broadband for Good program. As part of the program, Frontier will donate high-speed broadband connectivity and computer equipment to support The Boys...
The wait is over! Fall air (finally) reaches the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get your fall staples ready, Brazos Valley. The first fresh feeling, pumpkin spice-sipping, dare-we-say sweater weather cold front arrives to start this mid-October week. Looking for rain, too? Wet weather is in the cards Monday. Where We Started. Sunday teetered on historic heat across the Brazos...
Get away at Great Escapes Bryan-College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking to plan a trip for two or the entire family, you don’t have to go far. Great Escapes Bryan-College Station offers comfort, relaxation and a lot of fun. It’s an 87-acre, all-inclusive RV resort that has 64 cabins that come in...
Rollins Advances to ITA Texas Regional Singles Semi-Finals
WACO, Texas. – Pierce Rollins highlighted the third day of the ITA Texas Regional as he advanced to the semi-finals of the singles bracket at the Hurd Tennis Center. With rain falling in Waco matches were moved indoors, providing a new environment for A&M. Doubles play opened the day once again, and both Aggie pairings of Noah Schachter and Trey Hilderbrand, and Stefan Storch and Mathis Ross came up short losing in the quarterfinals of the bracket.
Aggie Men Take Team Title, Women Fourth at Arturo Barrios Invitational
BRYAN – COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Eric Casarez’s second place finish led the Aggie men to the team title, while Julia Abell paced the Aggie women to a fourth place finish at the Arturo Barrios Invitational, hosted at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course Saturday morning. “Our...
Bryan ISD talks timeline for new transportation and maintenance facility
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan ISD school board met for the first time since getting city council approval for its new transportation and maintenance facility. Now, the district is looking to get the ball rolling as they lay out a timeline for the project. The Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex will house the transportation and maintenance facility, food services, and a meeting room that holds hundreds of people.
C.C. Creations hosts annual NIL event with Aggie football players
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - While it’s technically the Aggies off week, several Texas A&M football players spent their day Saturday giving back to their fans. The Warehouse at C.C. Creations hosted its second annual fan appreciation day where fans were able to come out and get their Aggie gear signed by 14 NIL signature players.
Seven teams from the Brazos Valley make the DCTF Rankings ahead of Week Nine
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week Nine of the season with seven teams from the Brazos Valley ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station remains No. 3 after handing Leander Glenn their first loss in district play 27-24 in double overtime.
Kick Time Announced for Ole Miss Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M leads the all-time series, 9-4, including wins in three of the last four matchups. The Aggies...
Despite Blair’s departure, eight Texas A&M basketball players remain in Aggieland
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With basketball season just around the corner, newly hired women’s basketball Head Coach Joni Taylor and the Aggies are gearing up for her first season in Aggieland. Today at Reed Arena, media was able to talk to the former Georgia Head Coach for the...
Bryan mayoral, city council candidates square off at BCS Chamber of Commerce Forum
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce hosted the first of two candidate forums Monday night. The panel discussion was held so that community members could hear from candidates running in the upcoming election. The event was free and open to the public and was held at the...
Aggies Continue Hot Start at ITA Texas Regional
WACO, Texas. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team built on its impressive opening day, qualifying three to the main draw singles quarterfinals and two teams to the main draw doubles quarterfinals Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center. Once again, doubles play started the day as the Aggies’...
