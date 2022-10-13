Read full article on original website
Related
Dry fall raises risk of combine fires for Minnesota farmers: "It happens fast"
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. – A dry fall has meant a good harvest for Minnesota farmers, but it's also created a dangerous problem in some parts of the state.Trace amounts of rain, along with wind, have led to combine fires. And in some cases, those fires have spread, destroying several acres of crops."This fall it's been very, very dry. And the whole summer's been dry and it's been leading up to this," said Tyler Otto of Howard Lake.On the plus side, Tyler and his family haven't had to worry about farm equipment getting stuck. But a lack of rain has them...
nwestiowa.com
Paullina Fall Festival adds 5K for Oct. 29
PAULLINA—Fears and frights are to be expected during the Halloween season, but participants at this year’s Paullina Fall Festival will have another reason to run for it: the Monster Dash. The 5K/1-mile fun run will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and kick off the full-day seasonal...
nwestiowa.com
Charcuterie Class
Create a colorful array of goodies at Pearson Lakes Art Center. Looking for a way to wow everyone at the next holiday dinner party? Look no further than the Pearson Lakes Art Center in Okoboji. That’s where Amy Thiessen, owner of Lakeside Charcuterie, will be hosting a Charcuterie Board Class...
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County board sinks pond purchase
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County will not buy the rural Little Rock pond after a split supervisors vote, but it is still possible the fishing hole will open to the public, albeit without local tax dollars. The county board decided Tuesday, Oct. 11, against buying outright the privately held 20-acre pond...
kiwaradio.com
Three Departments Put Out Grain Dryer Fire At Elevator In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa– A grain dryer was damaged and the corn inside was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 17, 2022, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 3:30 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a grain dryer fire at the Cooperative Farmers Elevator in Rock Valley.
Faribault County Register
Lending a helping hand at harvest
It has been said that true friendship isn’t about being there when it is convenient, it is about being there when it’s not. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, some neighbors and friends of Scott Legried took a break from harvesting their own crops to harvest 240 acres of soybeans for Legried.
nwestiowa.com
Primghar to host pair of spooky spectacles
PRIMGHAR—A horde of hair-raising horrors await all who dare visit Primghar’s Heritage Park on three upcoming nights this month. The masterminds behind the historic site’s annual transmogrification into Scaritage Park welcome people of all ages to brave the haunted destination 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22, and Friday, Oct. 28.
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Dies In Accident West Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A Worthington, MN has died as the result of an accident near Sheldon on Monday, October 17, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 17-year-old Manuel Garcia Calachij of Worthington, MN was driving a 2006 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 18, near Northwest Iowa Community College west of Sheldon. They tell us that 54-year-old Kris Marra of Sioux Center was eastbound on 18 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
nwestiowa.com
Lloyd Baker, 81, Ashton
ASHTON—Lloyd Dean Baker, age 81, of Ashton, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Osceola Regional Medical Center in Sibley, IA. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Ashton Bible Church in Ashton, IA, with Pastor Dan Kunnari officiating. A...
kiwaradio.com
Ten To Fifteen Acres Of Standing Corn Destroyed In Fire Near Granville
Granville, Iowa– Some standing corn was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 490th Street and Log Avenue, three and a half miles southwest of Granville.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan Middle School welcomes presenters
SIBLEY—A unique learning experience is taking shape at Sibley-Ocheyedan Middle School as part of the fifth- and sixth-grade exploratory period. While their peers attend classes such as band, choir and typing on Wednesday afternoons, about 20 students learn from community members through a newly established speaker series. Instructor Julie...
1 killed, 3 injured in early morning crash in Sheldon
A man was killed and three teenagers were injured when a teenager crossed the centerline in Sioux County and struck a semi truck.
kiwaradio.com
Hull Woman Rolls Car Near Hospers, Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
Hospers, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Hospers on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:50 a.m., 21-year-old Jewell Flores of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda westbound on 400th Street, three miles east of Hospers, which is a mile into O’Brien County.
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake Man Hurt in Lyon County Crash
Rock Rapids, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man sustained minor injuries in a single vehicle crash in Rock Rapids Friday afternoon. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office believes 67-year-old George Letscher suffered an unspecified medical condition that caused to lose control of the van he was driving. Letscher was transported to a local hospital by law enforcement.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man charged for hitting woman
SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jordan Phillip William Metz stemmed from a 911 call from a woman, according to the Sheldon Police Department. The woman said she had...
nwestiowa.com
Woman charged for pushing in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—A 59-year-old Rock Valley woman was cited about 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The citing of Brenda Mae Doppenberg stemmed from her pushing another woman in the back while she was walking in the front doors of Dollar General in Rock Valley about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Clara Hoogland, 94, Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Clara Hoogland, 94, Sioux Center, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Crown Pointe Estates in Sioux Center. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Sioux Center. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center. Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center.
kiwaradio.com
Multiple People Injured In Monday Crash Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — Multiple individuals were injured early Monday morning in the collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle west of Sheldon. Sources say the two vehicles collided shortly after 6:30 Monday morning near Northwest Iowa Community College. As of 9:30 Monday morning, Highway 18 remained closed, with westbound traffic being detoured at the Western Avenue intersection.
nwestiowa.com
Editorial: Finally, an answer
We got an answer on when the Rock Valley School District can next hold a bond election. The school district sought approval of a $21 million general obligation bond to add 24 classrooms and a gym, along with other additions and improvements. Most voters — 57.6 percent — favored it on Sept. 13, but it needed 60 percent approval to pass. This was the second time this year such a bond failed.
Comments / 0