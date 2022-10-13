Read full article on original website
The Most Snowfall In Binghamton History May Surprise You
Winter doesn't officially arrive until December 21st but we know the snow will fly well before that. The Farmer's Almanac says that we'll have a cold and drier winter with normal-type snowfall. However, we've heard that story before. As we get ready for the snow that will be coming our...
Win Tickets to See Chris Cagle in Concert in Binghamton
Chris Cagle dominated country radio in the early 2000s with hits like “Chicks Dig It,” I Breathe In, I Breathe Out, and “Laredo” and now, he’s coming to Binghamton!. 98.1 The Hawk wants to send you and three friends to see Chris Cagle when he plays at Touch of Texas on Saturday, October 29!
Own A Literal Piece Of American History With This Upstate New York Mansion
Six Bedrooms, five bathrooms plus two half baths and five fireplaces. Now that's the type of home I'd love to live in. Well, there is one with all that and much more for sale just up the road from the Binghamton area, in the City of Cortland. I found this...
Binghamton Man Killed Crossing Rt. 26 in Town of Maine
Broome County Sheriff's officals say a Binghamton man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while he was walking across Route 26 in the Town of Maine at around 9:22 p.m. Friday, October 14. According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, 78-year-old John Meehan was walking in...
Endicott's World-Famous Boris the Skeleton Is Halloween Ready
Boris the Skeleton has gone all out for Halloween this year!. Endwell’s Famous Boris the Skeleton Goes Green for St. Patrick’s Day. Endwell's world-famous Boris the Skeleton is embracing his inner Irishman. Check Out the 12-Foot Tall Skeleton That Has a Personality All of Its Own.
The U.S. 2nd Oldest Pizzeria Is In Utica and is Serving An ‘Upside Down Pizza’
I just can't get enough of pizza. Last week, I had lunch with a friend that I hadn't seen in a long time. While we both pored over the large menu, neither of us could make a decision on what we wanted for lunch. I then blurted out, how about...
Enter To Win Plane Tickets to Florida From the Greater Binghamton Airport
The Greater Binghamton Airport is going through many changes, and one of the biggest ones is that soon they'll be offering flights to Orlando directly from the Southern Tier!. Want to win a flight to Orlando? Here's your chance. Fill out the form at the bottom of this article telling...
Calling All Crafters for First Annual Southern Tier Independence Center Craft Fair
The Southern Tier Independence Center is looking for some crafty people to help with a new fund-raising effort. STIC is holding its first annual holiday craft fair benefitting people with disabilities on November 5. Right now, STIC is looking to sign up artisans wishing to sell their wares at the...
Moving! Little Free Library To Honor 12-Year-Old Girl
I remember hearing about this story in April and the first thing I thought of was my daughters. If this had happened to Riley or Tara, I would have been crushed and it would feel like my world had come to an end. I wouldn't have any peace in my...
The Hope Foundation Bringing Hope Homes For Women and Men In The Southern Tier
In April, I participated in the CNY Maple Festival pancake eating contest in Marathon, New York. I was raising money for the Women's Hope Home in Johnson City and I want to thank everyone that donated. Your money wasn't wasted and has been used to advance the vision of the...
Let Your Teddy Bear Bring Out The Kid In You Today…And Everyday
Some things are returning back to "normal" with more people going back to the work in the office. Of course that brings with it all the stress of dealing with your co-workers along with everything else that life throws at you like inflation, rising gas and foods. National Bring Your...
Parking Lot Work Starts at Site of Future Boscov’s Garage
Although construction on a new city-owned parking garage has yet to begin, workers are preparing the site next to the Binghamton Boscov's store for a temporary lot. Mayor Jared Kraham has said about 45 spaces will be available for use during the holiday season. A section of the old Water...
Abandoned Endicott Kmart Store to Be Renovated and Repurposed
The former Kmart building in the old Endicott Plaza that once was targeted for demolition is about to come back to life. Village officials had developed plans to tear down the abandoned store which went out of business without advance notice when it was shut down by the flooding of September 2011.
New York’s Heroic Firefighters Memorialized
Eleven names are added to New York’s memorial to fallen firefighters during observance of Fire Prevention Week and Firefighter Appreciation Day. The 25th annual New York Firefighters’ Memorial Ceremony was held in Albany on October 11. The names of 10 men and one woman have been added to...
More Lighting Coming to Roundabout Zone in Town of Dickinson
Drivers who travel on Route 11 in the town of Dickinson can expect things to get brighter in the area of the two recently-opened roundabouts. Construction crews are continuing to work near the Interstate 81 interchange between Old Front and Bevier streets, just north of the city of Binghamton. The...
Mom’s House ‘Night Of Hope’ Celebration And Your Invited
I was very fortunate as a child and I didn't realize it until I got older. I was raised in a Christian-based family by my Mom and Dad. I really have NO idea if we had money troubles or not, my parents knew that God would provide and He was faithful in that promise.
Binghamton University Welcomes Alumni for Homecoming
Motorists in the Greater Binghamton area should be advised there will be increased activity around the Binghamton University campus in Vestal and Downtown Binghamton for Homecoming weekend October 7-9. B.U. is welcoming more than one-thousand alumni back. Starting with a block party from 7 to 10 p.m. October 7 downtown....
Jail Time for Binghamton ATM Robbery & Salvation Army Damage
Two cases moving through Broome County Court involve a robbery at a Binghamton ATM and damage to a Salvation Army Rehab. facility. A Binghamton man will be starting the new year in 2023 being sentenced for stealing money from someone trying to make a deposit at an Automatic Teller Machine in Binghamton just before Christmas.
Oneonta Man Caught Cutting Catalytic Converter at Car Lot
New York State Police say a homeless man was caught red-handed cutting out a catalytic converter from a vehicle at an Oneonta car dealership. Troopers say they responded to a call made to Otsego County 911 that reported a larceny in progress at a business on New York Route 23 in Oneonta.
Volunteers Needed to Clean Up Broome’s Waterways
The Broome County Environmental Management Council and Broome-Tioga Stormwater Coalition are signing up volunteers for the 36th annual Broome County Riverbank Cleanup on October 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants must preregister by Monday, October 17. Also, the agencies are looking for sites outside the riverbank that need attention....
