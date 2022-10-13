ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

98.1 The Hawk

Parking Lot Work Starts at Site of Future Boscov’s Garage

Although construction on a new city-owned parking garage has yet to begin, workers are preparing the site next to the Binghamton Boscov's store for a temporary lot. Mayor Jared Kraham has said about 45 spaces will be available for use during the holiday season. A section of the old Water...
New York’s Heroic Firefighters Memorialized

Eleven names are added to New York’s memorial to fallen firefighters during observance of Fire Prevention Week and Firefighter Appreciation Day. The 25th annual New York Firefighters’ Memorial Ceremony was held in Albany on October 11. The names of 10 men and one woman have been added to...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Binghamton University Welcomes Alumni for Homecoming

Motorists in the Greater Binghamton area should be advised there will be increased activity around the Binghamton University campus in Vestal and Downtown Binghamton for Homecoming weekend October 7-9. B.U. is welcoming more than one-thousand alumni back. Starting with a block party from 7 to 10 p.m. October 7 downtown....
BINGHAMTON, NY
Jail Time for Binghamton ATM Robbery & Salvation Army Damage

Two cases moving through Broome County Court involve a robbery at a Binghamton ATM and damage to a Salvation Army Rehab. facility. A Binghamton man will be starting the new year in 2023 being sentenced for stealing money from someone trying to make a deposit at an Automatic Teller Machine in Binghamton just before Christmas.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Volunteers Needed to Clean Up Broome’s Waterways

The Broome County Environmental Management Council and Broome-Tioga Stormwater Coalition are signing up volunteers for the 36th annual Broome County Riverbank Cleanup on October 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants must preregister by Monday, October 17. Also, the agencies are looking for sites outside the riverbank that need attention....
