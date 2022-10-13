ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Snow coming to Lower Michigan; Here’s what you need to know

A very early season snow system will bring some accumulation to patchy areas, even as far south as southern Lower Michigan. The Upper Peninsula will have an all-out snowstorm. With such an early season snow, the trick is to figure out how much snow will melt as it hits the ground. The ground surface will still have temperatures in the 40s during the daylight and above freezing in the mid-to-upper-30s at night.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Significant early-season snowstorm headed for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, MI - The National Weather Service says confidence is growing that Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will see a “significant” early winter storm starting Sunday and lasting into early Tuesday. Up to a foot of snow and gusty winds are being forecast as part of this system, which will also have snow flurries and a snow/rain slushy mix tracking across much of the state between Sunday and Tuesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

First snowman appears outside National Weather Service office in Michigan

GAYLORD, MI - Meteorologists at the National Weather Service are finding creative ways to enjoy this late fall storm that’s bringing snow to parts of Michigan. While the Lower Peninsula is not getting socked like areas of the U.P. - which has some spots reporting snowfall in the double-digit inches - forecasters at the NWS office in Gaylord managed to ball together enough of the white stuff falling there early today to give us our first snowman of the season. The snowman even had a pet.
GAYLORD, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Gale Warnings for Great Lakes, waves up to 24 feet during early winter storm

An early winter storm pushing into the Upper Peninsula Monday and Tuesday could lay down more than 18 inches of snow across some areas there, and a few inches of snow in the Lower Peninsula - but it’s also going to be packing a punch with high winds. This has spawned warnings of storm-force winds and gales across Lake Superior and portions of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.
MARQUETTE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Winter Storm Warning, up to 18 inches of snow for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

A very early blast of cold is heading into the Upper Peninsula. The cold will set off a heavy snow event. The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a winter storm warning for the western third of the Upper Peninsula. The winter storm warning is for heavy snow falling between this evening and midday Tuesday. Southwest of the heaviest snow area is a winter weather advisory for lighter accumulations of snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Barack Obama to rally with Michigan Dems in Detroit Oct. 29

Former President Barack Obama will return to Detroit for a rally supporting Democrats on Oct. 29, 10 days before the Nov. 8 general election. A press release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign announcing the appearance said Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and other Democrats would join Obama for a get out the vote rally. Registration is open to the public here.
DETROIT, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy