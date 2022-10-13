Read full article on original website
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
See when and where to find waves as tall as 19 feet on Lake Michigan, 24 feet on Lake Superior
The current storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast. Waves are going to be incredible in size and come during daylight hours. Here’s when and where you can see the monster waves. This is an early date for this kind of continuous wind strength in a storm. We...
Michigan AG race embodies ‘uniquely awful’ moment for campaign incivility
Political campaigns aren’t races to be nice, but common ground isn’t always impossible. Unless you’re running for Michigan attorney general. In that case, this year is a matchup between “a fundamentally flawed human being” and “the most corrupt attorney general in the country,” according to the two candidates.
Proposal 1 aims to shake up Michigan government, but for better or worse?
Michigan has the strictest term limits in the nation. The state is also one of only two with no financial disclosure requirements for elected officials. By amending Michigan’s Constitution, Proposal 1 would change both those things. It would rejigger term limits and provide a measure of financial disclosure where there was none before.
Law to draw in retired corrections officers may be the solution for strained MDOC staff
Retired corrections officers are being incentivized to return to work under a new law aimed at closing staffing gaps in state prisons and relieving some of the added strain felt by current officers. Retired corrections officers temporarily rehired by the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) will now be able to...
Massive waves topping 15 feet smash into Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI-- Lake Michigan was in an October fury, as gale-force winds from the northwest whipped up some massive waves along the shoreline Monday afternoon. MLive photographers captured images of waves crashing into several of Michigan’s iconic lighthouses.
After COVID, wastewater could be used to detect flu and other viruses
In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists took what they knew about evaluating beach safety and put it toward assessing viral spread in a given community through wastewater testing. Michigan’s wastewater surveillance infrastructure was built on the fly as the novel virus tore through the state. Now, with...
Snow coming to Lower Michigan; Here’s what you need to know
A very early season snow system will bring some accumulation to patchy areas, even as far south as southern Lower Michigan. The Upper Peninsula will have an all-out snowstorm. With such an early season snow, the trick is to figure out how much snow will melt as it hits the ground. The ground surface will still have temperatures in the 40s during the daylight and above freezing in the mid-to-upper-30s at night.
Significant early-season snowstorm headed for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
MARQUETTE, MI - The National Weather Service says confidence is growing that Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will see a “significant” early winter storm starting Sunday and lasting into early Tuesday. Up to a foot of snow and gusty winds are being forecast as part of this system, which will also have snow flurries and a snow/rain slushy mix tracking across much of the state between Sunday and Tuesday.
Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
Whitmer and Dixon debate; Get to know your ballot: The Week in Michigan Politics
👋 MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here, telling you to cue the music and grab some popcorn as two opposing sides do battle under the lights. It’s Thursday Night Debate, and Michiganders got a front-row seat. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon appeared together for the...
Aside from snow, current storm will come with uncomfortable wind, solid cold rain
The same storm that should bring very heavy October snow to northern Michigan will swirl stiff winds across all of Michigan. Along with the wind and cold will come a soaking rain. While this won’t be a wind blast the likes of a November windstorm, it will be rough to...
Carvana dealer asks court to intervene after Michigan suspends its license
DETROIT, MI -- A Detroit area Carvana dealership is asking a court to intervene after the Michigan Secretary of State suspended its license earlier this month. Carvana on Thursday, Oct. 13 filed a motion for an injunction in the state Court of Claims. In a statement, Carvana accused the state...
First snowman appears outside National Weather Service office in Michigan
GAYLORD, MI - Meteorologists at the National Weather Service are finding creative ways to enjoy this late fall storm that’s bringing snow to parts of Michigan. While the Lower Peninsula is not getting socked like areas of the U.P. - which has some spots reporting snowfall in the double-digit inches - forecasters at the NWS office in Gaylord managed to ball together enough of the white stuff falling there early today to give us our first snowman of the season. The snowman even had a pet.
Astronaut James McDivitt, 93, circled Earth 66 times but called Michigan home
James McDivitt, a Michigan native who commanded the Gemini IV and Apollo 9 missions during the Space Race of the 1960s has died. McDivitt, 93, died on Thursday, Oct. 13, surrounded by his family and friends in Tucson, Arizona, according to a NASA news release. The NASA astronaut was a...
Gale Warnings for Great Lakes, waves up to 24 feet during early winter storm
An early winter storm pushing into the Upper Peninsula Monday and Tuesday could lay down more than 18 inches of snow across some areas there, and a few inches of snow in the Lower Peninsula - but it’s also going to be packing a punch with high winds. This has spawned warnings of storm-force winds and gales across Lake Superior and portions of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.
Winter Storm Warning, up to 18 inches of snow for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
A very early blast of cold is heading into the Upper Peninsula. The cold will set off a heavy snow event. The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a winter storm warning for the western third of the Upper Peninsula. The winter storm warning is for heavy snow falling between this evening and midday Tuesday. Southwest of the heaviest snow area is a winter weather advisory for lighter accumulations of snow.
Michigan bears are eating 20,000 calories a day right now to pack on pounds before winter
It’s bulk season for Michigan’s bear population. This time of year, black bears in Michigan can consume up to 20,000 calories each day, a feat that has these creatures spending up to 20 hours a day foraging for calorie-rich foods like acorns, hickory nuts, berries and leafy greens, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
From Tinder match to scam victim: AG warns of ‘pig butchering’ crypto con
Random messages from people with unknown numbers acting as an old friend or apologizing for a wrong number may not be as innocuous as they seem, according to the Michigan Attorney General. Scammers have been luring in potential victims with the promise of being a long-forgotten friend, a new friend,...
Barack Obama to rally with Michigan Dems in Detroit Oct. 29
Former President Barack Obama will return to Detroit for a rally supporting Democrats on Oct. 29, 10 days before the Nov. 8 general election. A press release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign announcing the appearance said Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and other Democrats would join Obama for a get out the vote rally. Registration is open to the public here.
