Seven Lexington District One seniors named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, commended student

abccolumbia.com
Midlands Technical College offering $0 tuition and fees Spring 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Midlands Technical College (MTC) announced they are offering eligible students free tuition and fees this spring semester. School officials say students can save up to $40,000 per year compared to other SC colleges and universities. In a press release, MTC President Dr. Ronald L. Rhames says,...
WIS-TV
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Free Medical Clinic of Newberry County Named Winner of David W. Robinson Catalyst Award
The Free Medical Clinic of Newberry County has been named this year’s David W. Robinson Catalyst Award winner by Central Carolina Community Foundation. “The Free Medical Clinic’s commitment to supporting the medically underserved and their households embodies the persistence, leadership and creativity recognized by the Catalyst Award,” said JoAnn Turnquist, president & CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation. “The clinic has not only recognized the lack of essential medical services but also has expanded its facilities and partnered with local churches and medical centers to serve hundreds of Newberry residents for free.”
First Black students to desegregate University of South Carolina to be honored with monument
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has selected artist Basil Watson to create a monument recognizing the first three African American students to attend the university since Reconstruction. On September 11, 1963, Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James Solomon Jr. walked through the...
coladaily.com
Gilbert winemakers continue blue ribbon winning streak at SC State Fair
Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
WLTX.com
Longtime community advocate Barbara Willm passes away
Barbara Willm passed away Monday after a six-year battle with cancer. Her funeral is set for Thursday morning at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.
abcnews4.com
SC State celebrates first homecoming parade since pandemic Saturday
ORANGEBURG S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State University students and alumni are thrilled to celebrate after waiting years for the return of their homecoming. The event is the first homecoming parade since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Festivities began at 9 a.m. at the Edisto Memorial Gardens, and...
coladaily.com
Northeast residents invited to town hall meeting to discuss rezoning requests
A town hall meeting will be held Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. to discuss three rezoning requests in Northeast Richland County. County Councilwoman Gretchen Barron is organizing the upcoming in-person town hall meeting, which will take place at Killiam Park, located at 1424 Marthan Road, Blythewood, South Carolina, and will focus on the map amendment requests for the three properties.
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
abccolumbia.com
SC state fair prepares for busy first weekend with safety measures
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The fair is in town and this weekend will see larger numbers of people coming to state fairgrounds for the big event. With all these people, it requires a lot of preparation and upkeep from fair staff and partner agencies. “What I can tell you...
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
Mazeo Bennett Announces College Decision
South Carolina wide receiver target Mazeo Bennett has officially announced his college decision.
SC governor suspends councilman in Sumter County town after indictment
MAYESVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has suspended a councilman in the Sumter County town of Mayesville after the councilman's indictment on charges he threated the mayor. McMaster issued an executive order Monday temporarily removing Terence Wilson from the Mayesville Town Council. The move came after the...
coladaily.com
Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands
Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
coladaily.com
SC Air National Guard extends operations at Columbia Metropolitan Airport
The South Carolina Air National Guard’s (SCANG) announced Thursday that the 169th Fighter Wing will be extending their operations at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE). SCANG first came to CAE in April due to runway renovations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, and originally planned to return in Oct. The Air National Guard is staying at CAE for several more weeks because renovations will not be finished in the original time expected.
Swansea woman gives back to community by making decorative bows
SWANSEA, S.C. — Dean King of Swansea loves her crafts. "I make bows," King said. Back in 2004, she and her friend Dot made yellow bows in honor of troops deployed to Afghanistan. They hung them on light posts downtown and people bought them, too. She used the money...
coyotechronicle.org
Catastrophe Struck In The Commons
This week -October 13, Axyl Carter a senior in Columbia High School started off his day like any other day. He woke up, brushed his teeth, got dressed, pretty much all of the necessities of his regular routine. When he got to school at 8:38 another classmate by the name of Ella Morgan got him a Dutch bros drink. He was so hyped to get it he took a couple of sips and was excited to begin his school day.
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
wach.com
Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
New restaurant coming to old Yesterday's location in Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Yesterday's is gone and now a new brunch chain is moving into the iconic Five Points location. Ruby Sunshine, a Louisiana-based restaurant chain specializing in brunch, will be opening at 2024 Devine St. sometime during the summer of 2023. A representative from the company says a formal announcement will be made soon but did confirm reports that is the site of Columbia's first location. There is a Ruby Sunshine in at 171 E Bay St in downtown Charleston and plans for another restaurant later this quarter at 835 Savannah Hwy in the Avondale neighborhood in Charleston.
