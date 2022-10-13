ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WWL

What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
WGNO

LIVE SCORE: Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

WHO DAT! Today the New Orleans Saints kick off against the Cincinnati Bengals as Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase return to the Superdome for the first since claiming the 2019 NCAA title with the LSU Tigers. Can't make it to the game? See live updates, scores, and commentary here!
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Broncos 4 downs: Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett do not work together, George Paton. Unless one of them goes, Broncos Country will feel more pain.

Initial thoughts from Broncos’ 19-16 loss overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 at SoFi Stadium:. 1. You see that, Greg Penner? You listening, George Paton?:. It’s not early anymore. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett go together like jazz and death metal. Elmo and Freddie Krueger. They. Don’t. Work. This Broncos defense has carried more than its fair share of the water already this season, and it’s being wasted on one of the worst offenses in franchise history. Eleven days off, a half-bye, didn’t fix the problem. If things don’t change against the Jets at home, it might be time to make a more permanent change when the real bye week comes around. Opening possession in overtime, score or go home, on third-and-1, you’re throwing from the 34-yard line? As Joe Buck put it in overtime, this stuff is truly, painfully, hard to watch.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Packers Grades After 27-10 Loss to Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-3 on Sunday following a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets that was as dreary as the weather. The Packers couldn’t run the ball, pass the ball, stop the run or successfully kick the football. Otherwise, it...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Colts get Big Bump in ESPN’s NFL Power Rankings

After their 24-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, many around the NFL were wondering if the Indianapolis Colts could reach the lofty goals they had set prior to the 2022 season. The Colts are 3-1 since that loss and avenged that defeat on Sunday with a last-minute...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cleveland.com

What went wrong in Browns’ 38-15 loss to the Patriots

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fell to the Patriots, 38-15, at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday to fall to 2-4 on the season. It was a difficult day for the defense and for quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe diced up the Browns defense for his first career 300-yard game....
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

49ers Injury Report: Talanoa Hufanga in Concussion Protocol

Injuries galore with the 49ers following the loss to Atlanta. Rising star safety Talanoa Hufanga has entered the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday morning per Kyle Shanahan. Hufanga passed the in-game test after sustaining the head injury on the first defensive series and passed the postgame test as well. But Hufanga is now dealing with symptoms today and will be in the protocol going forward. This will put his status in question for Week 7 against the Chiefs.

