ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Kroger reportedly could purchase Albertsons

By Sarah Donaldson
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVXbZ_0iXaYekg00

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati-headquartered grocery company Kroger is reportedly in talks to purchase rival Albertsons, Bloomberg News and CNBC reported Thursday morning.

According to Bloomberg , a deal may come before the end of the week, although little details were available on its “exact structure and price.”

More than 20 brands fall under the Kroger umbrella — including Kroger, Harris Teeter and Ralphs. Albertsons’ banners include Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco and a dozen others. Albertsons is scheduled to report its second quarter earnings Tuesday morning.

NBC4 poll: Vance, Ryan neck-and-neck less than a month from Election Day

Kroger averted a labor strike last Friday in its central and southeast Ohio stores after union workers ratified a new tentative contract agreement, which was the result of weeks of public back-and-forth over three previous rejected contract offers.

The company has not yet responded to Bloomberg or CNBC for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Meet the 19-year-old running for the Ohio House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old Miami University student is running for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives, campaigning on bipartisanship and an end to extremism.  Sam Lawrence, a second-year political science student, is the Democratic nominee running to unseat two-term Republican Rep. Sara Carruthers in Ohio’s 47th District. The newly redrawn Butler […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Clinton County crash

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Chester Township, Clinton County, Sunday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SR-380 near New Burlington Road at approximately 2:35 p.m. According to police, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Devin Jones, […]
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Burrow-Chase connection leads Bengals past Saints 30-26

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26 on Sunday. Two of Burrow’s touchdown tosses went to Ja’Marr Chase — just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in […]
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy