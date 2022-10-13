ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comstock Township, MI

MLive.com

See Week 8 rankings from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association

We’re eight weeks into Michigan’s 2022 high school football season, and by now, the state’s best teams have established themselves as Ford Field contenders. Several elite squads bolstered their playoff résumés in Week 8, including Belleville, which made its case for the state’s best team by routing Livonia Franklin, Dexter, which defeated Saline for the first time since 2005, and Durand, which clinched a conference title with its first-ever win over New Lothrop.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school boys soccer district semifinal schedules

MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school boys soccer postseason enters the district semifinal round and several local teams will be competing for a chance to advance to this weekend’s district championship matches. Below is a look at the upcoming opponents, times and locations for each Muskegon-area boys soccer...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week

It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age

At what age do you think Michigan residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Mitten are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each state....
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox47News

High winds next week will finish off most peak fall colors in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Go take those fall photos while you can this weekend! Days of high winds and very cold temperatures will cause a lot of peak areas to fall to the ground over the next week or so. Some areas will lose those vibrant leaves rather quickly causing a short window for "peak" color this year. As always, some areas will be ahead of, or behind, others.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan man falls victim to homeless labor scam

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Operation homeless is sweeping the nation. Criminals are targeting homeless people, promising them money if they cash counterfeit checks. One local mother says her son was recently the victim of this scam and is in jail because of it. The woman told 6 News her son had been staying at a […]
MICHIGAN STATE

