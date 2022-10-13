Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
MLive.com
See Week 8 rankings from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association
We’re eight weeks into Michigan’s 2022 high school football season, and by now, the state’s best teams have established themselves as Ford Field contenders. Several elite squads bolstered their playoff résumés in Week 8, including Belleville, which made its case for the state’s best team by routing Livonia Franklin, Dexter, which defeated Saline for the first time since 2005, and Durand, which clinched a conference title with its first-ever win over New Lothrop.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school boys soccer district semifinal schedules
MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school boys soccer postseason enters the district semifinal round and several local teams will be competing for a chance to advance to this weekend’s district championship matches. Below is a look at the upcoming opponents, times and locations for each Muskegon-area boys soccer...
MLive.com
Associated Press high school football state rankings through Week 8 in Michigan
The Associated Press high school football rankings for the state of Michigan have been released for the week. Check out the top 10 rankings for each of the eight 11-man football divisions and two 8-man football divisions. The rankings are compiled by the Associated Press from votes of various press...
MLive.com
Top 2022 high school boys cross country times in Michigan as of Oct. 17
Here are the top boys cross country times in the state through Oct. 17 competition, according to athletic.net. Look for weekly Monday updates on MLive.com for the rest of the season.
MLive.com
Michigan prep football playoff picture includes Division 4 coin-flip heading into Week 9
Michigan’s 2022 high school football season closed its eighth chapter over the weekend, giving teams just one more week to earn a playoff berth. The Michigan High School Athletic Association rolled out a new playoff format last season, which rewards teams for their own wins and victories from their opponents.
Where To Go: Michigan’s Top 10 Colleges To Attend in 2023
Choosing a college is one of the biggest decisions a young adult can make. While every school has their individual merits and specialties, we can all agree that some degrees hold more weight that others when it comes to applying for jobs after you graduate. That choice can be hard,...
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to walk the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge in Michigan
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. World’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens in Michigan: How to walk it. There’s a new thing to add to your Michigan to-do list: walking...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week
It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
Massive waves topping 15 feet smash into Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI-- Lake Michigan was in an October fury, as gale-force winds from the northwest whipped up some massive waves along the shoreline Monday afternoon. MLive photographers captured images of waves crashing into several of Michigan’s iconic lighthouses.
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
You can meet Mike Tyson when he tours a few Michigan dispensaries this week
The heavyweight champ will be stopping by Ferndale and Madison Heights before a private party in Hazel Park
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
wcsx.com
Michigan Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age
At what age do you think Michigan residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Mitten are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each state....
Fox47News
High winds next week will finish off most peak fall colors in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Go take those fall photos while you can this weekend! Days of high winds and very cold temperatures will cause a lot of peak areas to fall to the ground over the next week or so. Some areas will lose those vibrant leaves rather quickly causing a short window for "peak" color this year. As always, some areas will be ahead of, or behind, others.
Michigan man falls victim to homeless labor scam
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Operation homeless is sweeping the nation. Criminals are targeting homeless people, promising them money if they cash counterfeit checks. One local mother says her son was recently the victim of this scam and is in jail because of it. The woman told 6 News her son had been staying at a […]
Winter Is Coming: 6 Ways To Help You Prepare For A Michigan Winter
There is so much to do with so little time. As a new Michigan transplant, I am not a stranger to snow. However, I know the lake effect snow hits differently. Thankfully, I have fabulous friends and coworkers who have blessed me with the wisdom and knowledge on how to handle the winter season in style.
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
