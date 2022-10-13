Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Minot is the most expensive city in ND, study says
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot is the most expensive place to live in North Dakota. The average Minot household pays $2,515 a month for bills, including utilities, auto loans, and cable bills. That’s according to the bill pay service Doxo. According to the company’s research, average household expenses in...
KFYR-TV
24-year-old New Town man dies in crash Sunday morning
MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old New Town man is dead after a crash in McLean County early Sunday morning. A spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 6 a.m. 17 miles south of Parshall. The driver missed a curve and rolled in a ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota’s soybean harvest more than 53% complete
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Extension agents across the state say the soybean harvest is about average for the central part of North Dakota and above average for the eastern portion. Farmers are celebrating any harvest, over last year’s. The Soybean harvest is wrapping up at the Tweeten’s 1800-acre soybean...
