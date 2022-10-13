ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jennifer Tilly says she’s psychic and uses her ability to win poker games

Jennifer Tilly claims she’s psychic and uses her powers to win at poker. The 64-year-old ‘Child's Play’ star is a keen poker player and she’s convinced she uses the power of her mind to come out on top, while she admitted her abilities come in useful when she’s trying to get in touch with her boyfriend when she needs something bringing home from the shops.
George Clooney hails 'brave' Universal for supporting Ticket to Paradise

George Clooney says Universal were "brave" to release 'Ticket to Paradise' in cinemas. The 61-year-old actor features alongside Julia Roberts in the romantic comedy and was grateful for the studio's backing in what has been a tough time for the movie industry. George told The Hollywood Reporter: "Universal did a...
Alexandra Daddario cast in I Wish You All The Best

Alexandra Daddario is to star in 'I Wish You All The Best'. The 36-year-old actress is set to feature in the film that will mark the directorial debut of Tommy Dorfman. The film is based on Mason Deaver's bestselling novel of the same name and Dorfman will both produce and write the screenplay.
Rian Johnson honoured to include late icons in Glass Onion

Rian Johnson was delighted that Stephen Sondheim and Dame Angela Lansbury both agreed to appear in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'. The late stars both make their final film appearances in Rian's murder mystery sequel and the filmmaker was grateful to pay homage to two icons of stage and screen.
Geri Horner announces new series of children's adventure books

Geri Horner is releasing a new series of children's adventure books. The Spice Girls star - who was known as Geri Halliwell before marrying Christian Horner in 2015 - is following on from the success of her Ugenia Lavender books in 2008 with a new collection. Geri has signed a...
Sir Derek Jacobi fears he'll never act on stage again

Sir Derek Jacobi fears he'll never act on stage again. The 83-year-old 'Cadfael' star began his career in the National Theatre in the 1960s and went on to become one of the UK's most prolific stage stars, performing both in London's West End and on Broadway as well as with the Royal Shakespeare Company - but Derek doubts he will ever tread the boards again.
Katy Perry risks becoming 'fat Elvis' during Las Vegas downtime

Katy Perry has to be careful not to become “fat Elvis” in Las Vegas. The 'Roar' hitmaker started her Sin City residency 'Play' at the new Resorts World hotel on the strip at the very end of December 2021, and she has created a performing schedule which gives her plenty of downtime she has to be careful not to give into the indulgences on offer in Vegas just like rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley did when he had a residency in the 1970s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde slam ex-nanny for ‘false and scurrilous accusations’

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have released a joint statement slamming their children’s former nanny over “false and scurrilous accusations”. The former couple hit back after their ex-employee – who worked for them for more than three years – gave an interview to the Daily Mail in which she made a series of accusations including one about Jason’s behaviour amidst the breakdown of his relationship with Olivia, and said she had been fired by the ‘Ted Lasso’ actor.
CALIFORNIA STATE

