WHO 13

Des Moines Police investigating shooting on south side

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say they have a good lead on a suspect in a shooting that injured one person on the south side of Des Moines on Monday afternoon. Police were first called about suspicious activity near the Baymont on Willow Creek Drive to the southwest of the Des Moines International […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

4th teenager pleads guilty in shooting outside East High School

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines teenager who took part in thedeadly shooting outside of East High School in March could spend up to 50 years in prison. Henry Valladares Amaya pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Jose Lopez. He also pled guilty to...
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Another teen takes plea deal for East High Shooting

Des Moines — A fourth teen has made a plea deal for the drive by killing of 15-year-old Jose Lopez outside East High earlier this year. Henry Valladares Amaya, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing a serious injury. Amaya may face anywhere...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police identify victim in Park Avenue homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who was shot and left in a parking lot onPark Avenue. That man later died. According to police, 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa was killed in the shooting. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

FOUND: Des Moines police have found missing 9-year-old boy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have found 9-year-old Miko Shangab and reunited him with his family. According police, 9-year-old Miko Shangab went missing in the area of 13th and Clark streets on Saturday night. He was located around 11 p.m. on Saturday.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions

A central Iowa lawyer accused of providing false information to the court is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. In November 2021, the Iowa Attorney Disciplinary Board alleged that Jeffrey Janssen of Des Moines had violated the Iowa Rules of Professional Conduct by pursuing frivolous claims that were not grounded in fact […] The post Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/16/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 28 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ASSISTANCE CALLS, TWO MEET SUBJECTS, TWO EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO FOLLOW UPS, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE RESCUE, ONE INFORMATIONAL CALL, ONE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, ONE VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE HORSE, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE DOMESTIC AND ONE OTHER CALL.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

One Hurt in Union County Crash

(Creston) One person suffered injuries when his car struck an animal in the roadway in Union County. The Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 6:30 a.m. on Highway 34. Authorities say 26-year-old Sabastian William Peterson of Creston was treated for minor injuries at the Greater Regional Hospital in Creston.
UNION COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Des Moines Man Sentenced to Jail/Probation for an August Chase Incident in Jefferson

A Des Moines man was recently sentenced to jail time and probation for a Greene County incident. According to court documents, 42-year-old Ian Patterson pled guilty to a Class D Felony for eluding-injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony and an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for possession of a controlled substance. He had a five year prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for two years for the felony charge and was sentenced to 30 days in the Greene County Jail and two years of probation for the misdemeanor.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

A new metro emergency alert system rolls out this week

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A new Des Moines metro-area emergency alert system rolls out this week, but you must sign up to receive the life-saving notifications. For years, emergency dispatchers used the Code Red system to send emergency alerts to neighborhoods. Now, Polk County is switching to a new emergency alert system called Alert Iowa.
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Southside apartment shooting victim has died

DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male who was shot at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon has passed away. At approximately 3:10 p.m. the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting with one person injured in the 4200 block of Park Ave. Prior to the arrival of […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Johnston renters say grills and bikes on porch trashed

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Renters at an apartment complex in Johnston say grills, bikes and other items on their patios were cleared away and thrown into the dumpster last week. The cleanup shocked and frustrated some residents at The Avenue at Johnston Commons, some of whom said they didn't see prior notice given by management.
JOHNSTON, IA
iheart.com

Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Vehicle Involved in Hit and Run Crash

(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankeny Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash. Police say the incident happened October 1st near the 200 block of South Ankeny Boulevard. Police say the gray sedan has damage on the driver's side, and that the driver sped away from the scene of the crash before police arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ankeny Police Department at (515)289-5277.
ANKENY, IA

