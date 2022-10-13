Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
WAFF
Vehicle crashes into Rainsville shopping center
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Rainsville shopping center on Oct. 14, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries. According to the Rainsville Police Department, the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. The incident caused damage to Cloud Z Vape and Smoke and Beautifully Bronzed, but no one inside the building was hurt.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected to […]
WAFF
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting training near Governors Dr.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting training on Wednesday in the area of Governors Drive and Seminole Drive from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that it will use multi-faceted breaching techniques during the training session. There will not be any traffic delays related to this training session.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman killed in I-20 crash when car was hit by stray tire
A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 in Irondale Sunday afternoon. Margaret Martin Greenwood was driving a Kia Optima Westbound on I-20 near the I-459 interchange when her car was hit by a tire that came off of a trailer traveling Eastbound. Greenwood's car then left...
Athens woman killed in Limestone County crash
Korday E. Moore, 24, of Athens died early Saturday morning in a single-car crash, state troopers said. Moore was driving when her 2011 Toyota Avalon left Huntsville Browns Ferry Road at about 3:30 a.m., troopers said. She was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
WAFF
One injured in Sunday morning hit and run
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in her twenties suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in front of a sports lounge in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the driver of the car that hit her did not come back to the scene and officers are searching for the suspect.
Athens woman dead after Limestone County car accident
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that one is dead after an accident early Saturday morning.
wvtm13.com
Child in critical condition after near drowning at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A child is in critical condition Saturday night after being pulled from a swimming pool. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Crews responded to a call that a child had drowned at the Embassy Suites Hotel at 2300 Woodcrest Place n Birmingham. When crews arrived they saw bystanders...
WAFF
24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over. ALEA says that...
wvtm13.com
Suspect in custody after Hoover police officer shot
HOOVER, Ala. — UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the suspect as 31-year-old Evan Rashad Lucas of Bessemer. Officials said the initial shots fired on the interstate are a road rage incident. Charges will be determined by the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office. ----- A suspect is...
Inmate killed after ‘assault’ at Limestone Correctional Facility
One inmate at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed following an inmate-on-inmate assault on Saturday.
WAFF
Madison Co. man indicted for manslaughter
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man has been indicted for manslaughter after causing the death of another man in 2021. Court documents show that a grand jury has indicted Dakota Kolle for manslaughter for causing the death of Matthew Hopkins by beating him with his hands and feet. The...
WAFF
Huntsville man indicted for August 2020 murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 53-year-old Huntsville man was indicted by a Madison County grand jury in September for murder after a shooting in August 2020. Etoy Lasean Love was arrested in August 2020 for allegedly shooting and killing Brandon Moore. Love’s bond was set at $75,000.
WAFF
Organization urging Huntsville workplaces to allow service animals
Death penalty sought for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville. Death penalty sought for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville. Cotaco Junior High students visit rocket plant in Decatur. Updated: 16 hours ago. More than 70 students visited the aerospace company Beyond Gravity to learn more...
WAFF
24-year-old woman killed in Saturday morning crash
Thousands of people participated in the 19h annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run. This year’s run was the first in-person edition of the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run in three years. Al Azhar Court 181 Breast Cancer Walk held Saturday. Updated: 5 hours ago. The walk was held at the Bessie...
WAFF
Boaz Police asking for public help to find wanted man
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Boaz Police Department is asking for help from the public to find a wanted man. In a Facebook post made by the department, Anthony Wayne Hawkins is wanted by several law enforcement agencies in the area. The post includes two pictures of Hawkins but no information as to why he is wanted.
WAFF
Jimmy Spencer trial set to begin in Marshall County
Death penalty sought for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville. Death penalty sought for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville. Cotaco Junior High students visit rocket plant in Decatur. Updated: 16 hours ago. More than 70 students visited the aerospace company Beyond Gravity to learn more...
11 arrested after 30 grams of crack cocaine, sawed-off shotgun found in Athens
11 people were arrested after deputies found crack cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun at a home in Athens.
44-year-old man dead after being struck by car in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead following a car crash Tuesday night and left a Boaz man dead. Luis Hernandez, 44, was killed while walking along Alabama 75 near the 45 mile marker at 6:51 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Hernandez was hit by a Ford Fiesta. He was […]
Comments / 0