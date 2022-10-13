ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Comments / 22

Brenda Kempf
4d ago

I could buy every single scratch off or every single lottery ticket but ONE, and the remaining ONE would be the winner.

Reply(2)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kennardo G. James

Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South

Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina State Fair underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Ready to hit the midway?. You can check out the South Carolina State Fair now through October 23, 2022. You can enjoy rides, entertainment, livestock, and of course, fair food!. You can head to the State Fairgrounds for the fun. For a list of events, times and...
WBTW News13

29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

South Carolina Was Named a Top Five State for Doing Business

South Carolina was recently named a top five state for doing business.Forbes. The state of South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years and in 2022 they can add one more to that list. According to areadevelopment.com and statistics, South Carolina is a "top five state for doing business", number 3 to be exact. This is not the first time South Carolina has made the list, and in this article, you will see why so many small businesses and major companies are opening up shop in the state of South Carolina!
FOX Carolina

New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
COLUMBIA, SC
gsabizwire.com

West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road

GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

'Young' person shot at fair in South Carolina, fair officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fair officials in South Carolina released a statement about a young person being shot at the fair in Spartanburg on Saturday night. Spartanburg police said the shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville federal courthouse dedicated to longtime SC governor

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The federal courthouse in Greenville was officially dedicated to longtime Governor Carroll Campbell, Jr. Monday. Dozens of officials celebrated the dedication of the roughly $105 million courthouse Monday morning, which covers nearly two acres and is 193,000 square feet. "The one constant that brings different generations...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find missing man in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy