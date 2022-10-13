Muuxtuu - First of Many Together - Ep.4 Here, There, Everywhere: For episode 4 of Here, There, Everywhere dvrgntminds traveled to Ucluelet on Vancouver Island to visit the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Nation. They met with the trail crew to learn how the Nation are balancing the preservation and development on the sacred land of Čumaata, with the goal of becoming the first culturally aware trail network. The Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Nation are using trail building and mountain biking as a new opportunity for their community to connect with nature and to share their culture with visitors.

