Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Mountain Bikes Don’t Need to Be Complicated: 5 Places Where Less is More
Sometimes the best solutions are the simplest. I've already complained that some of the latest innovations cooked up by the bike industry could add more complexity than they’re worth. But it’s not all bad news. There are also some good ideas out there that make bikes both simpler and better.
Pinkbike.com
Video: James Anderson on Riding with Monoplegia in 'My Hidden Disability'
Orange Bikes athlete James Anderson has a hell of a story. James spent years hiding his story from his friends, his sponsors and even his girlfriend. But in 2022, he know it was time to share it with the world. As a kid, he was diagnosed with Monoplegia, an acute...
Pinkbike.com
DVO Suspension Announces Topaz Gen 3 Air Shock & Custom Tuning Option
DVO Suspension is excited to announce an improved Custom Shop experience as part of our new online shop. Typically reserved for elite athletes, the DVO Custom Shop makes the unobtainable available to all riders. When shopping any DVO Suspension product, customers can easily add a custom tune to their order for an additional $150 USD. After answering six questions to provide a clear tuning direction, a fork or shock is fully opened and gone through by our master technicians. This involves high-performance race oil, a custom shim stack with high-performance shims, and a hand bleed. The end result is master crafted suspension, customized to the rider’s unique needs.
Pinkbike.com
YT Shows Off Ethan Nell & Dylan Stark's Custom Tues Red Bull Rampage Bikes
For 2022 YT Industries is supporting Ethan Nell as he competes in his 5th Red Bull Rampage, as well as Rampage rookie Dylan Stark. The frame design reflects the spirit of Rampage and its riders. The idea comes from the harsh reality of nature - Rampage often looks like a fight. It's the biggest freeride event, and the imagery of wild, untamed animals fits the scene perfectly. I am very honored to play a small part in this event and to see the riders enjoying their frames! Can't wait to see them in action.—Dennis Dastig, YT Senior Graphic Designer.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Women's Progression Session on the Red Bull District Ride Course
In addition to spectacular slopestyle action, an unbelievable 120,000 spectators and a firework display of world's firsts, the Red Bull District Ride 2022 also had one more novelty: For the first time in the history of the Nuremberg-based urban freeride event, five women were giving their everything on the breathtaking course between Kaiserburg and Hauptmarkt. The Red Bull TV video "Women's Progression Session" tells their story.
Pinkbike.com
Opinion: Red Bull's Impact on Mountain Bike Racing is Understated
We're optimistic about the future of DH with Discovery, but let us not forget who got us here. In the comments for the news article about Discovery winning the rights to the UCI World Cup coverage earlier this year, there is one thing lacking: people saying thank you to Red Bull. In fact, of the 400+ comments, I only saw six of them directly acknowledging what Red Bull has done for mountain bike racing.
Pinkbike.com
Video Round Up: Builds, POVs, & More from Red Bull Rampage 2022
Red Bull Rampage is back and returning to a classic venue so we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated until finals. Come back throughout the week for more videos from the dig days to Friday's finals. Cam Zink:. Digging has commenced! Join Cam Zink...
Pinkbike.com
Interview: BMX Crossover Dylan Stark on How He's Approaching His First Rampage - Red Bull Rampage 2022
We caught up with Redbull Rampage rookie Dylan Stark, fresh off second place at Proving Grounds. His raw style has quickly made him a rider favourite, and we can't wait to see how he approaches Rampage this year. Tell us about growing up riding in California, what did that look...
Pinkbike.com
Movies For Your Monday
Muuxtuu - First of Many Together - Ep.4 Here, There, Everywhere: For episode 4 of Here, There, Everywhere dvrgntminds traveled to Ucluelet on Vancouver Island to visit the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Nation. They met with the trail crew to learn how the Nation are balancing the preservation and development on the sacred land of Čumaata, with the goal of becoming the first culturally aware trail network. The Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Nation are using trail building and mountain biking as a new opportunity for their community to connect with nature and to share their culture with visitors.
Comments / 0