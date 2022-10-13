ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Talks About Experience with PitchCom Tech

The MLB unveiled the new PitchCom devices in an effort to prevent another "sign stealing" scandal as the Astros have done in the past. PitchCom helps to speed up the game and allow for quick exchanges between the catcher and the pitcher and can even do so in multiple languages.
Wichita Eagle

Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 Delayed By Rain

NEW YORK — Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Yankees and Guardians won't start on time on Monday night. The winner-take-all finale of this Division Series has officially been delayed due to rain in the forecast, the Yankees announced. First pitch of Game 5 was...
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees: A.L.D.S. Game 5 Lineups

It all comes down to this. Tonight (weather permitting), the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will settle their season-long race with a single winner-take-all game in the American League Division Series. The winner heads to Houston to play the Astros, who swept the Seattle Mariners in the other A.L.D.S.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Podcast: Rhys Hoskins’ Bat has Reached the Earth’s Core

Lauren Amour, Alex Carr, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver get together to discuss the Philadelphia Phillies' National League Division Series victory over the Atlanta Braves and the upcoming National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. On Tuesday the Phillies will travel to San Diego to face the Padres...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Bears Tickets Available Home and Road Through SI

View the original article to see embedded media. One of the reasons why the Bears are looking at Arlington Heights for a new stadium is the chance for higher seating capacity. Soldier Field is the smallest stadium in the NFL at 61,500 seating capacity. With a smaller seating capacity comes...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Kyle Schwarber Named Finalist for Hank Aaron Award

There are multiple reasons for Philadelphia Phillies fans to be excited as of late, another of which was announced on Monday. Kyle Schwarber, the Phillies' leader on the field and in the clubhouse, was announced as a finalist for the prestigious Hank Aaron award. Per MLB.com: "The award is presented...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Rams vs. Panthers: Highlights From LA’s Catty Victory at SoFi

Decisive, season-defining Los Angeles Rams games at SoFi Stadium have taken on a new, rather morbid tone. The SoCal supporters, however, likely won't be complaining about the result. Allen Robinson made it back to Inglewood's end zone through the air while Darrell Henderson Jr. and Ben Skowronek each put in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Promo Offer: $1000 Risk-Free Bet for Broncos-Chargers MNF

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It will be back-to-back weeks with an AFC West rivalry game on Monday Night Football, as the Broncos and Chargers square off in a contest that could have a big impact on the playoff chances of both clubs. Sports fans can also see a big potential impact on their bottom lines in this game thanks to BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which delivers a risk-free first bet up to $1,000.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Anthony Davis: Lakers Looking to ‘Spoil’ Warriors Ring Night

View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will open up the 2022-23 season on Tuesday with a showdown in The Bay. With it being their first game following another championship, the Warriors will host a ring ceremony prior to tip-off. For LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Lakers squad, their focus is spoiling this night for Golden State.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Las Vegas Raiders Roster Transactions: Nate Hobbs to IR

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has been placed on the injured/reserve list, the club announced Monday. The second-year Raider broke his hand the team's Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Hobbs, who was selected by the Silver and Black with the 167th-overall pick of the 2021 NFL...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Lions Seeking Boost in Intensity With Practice Changes

For Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the bye week was all about getting healthy. After suffering an ankle injury early in the season, the second-year wide receiver was sidelined for Detroit’s Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. He returned to action in Week 5 against the Patriots but was limited to just four catches for 18 yards while playing 21 snaps.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Cardinals WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown Suffers Foot Injury

Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is feared to have suffered a potentiall season-ending foot injury during Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Brown left the game late in the fourth quarter after an interception by Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray. Brown did...
ARIZONA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Why Continuity Will Pay Dividends for Raptors Early on This Season

At this time last season, the Toronto Raptors had no idea what was about to unfold. View the original article to see embedded media. They were a new team, with a new identity, a new leader, and a group of players who had barely ever played together. They knew what they wanted to be: A defense-fist group that was going to crash the glass, play in transition, and hope their half-court offense wouldn’t be an Achille’s heel. Even with so many new faces, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse wasn’t going to lower his expectations. He demanded defensive excellence and even when his standards weren't met, he remained unwilling to change.
Wichita Eagle

INJURY UPDATE: Los Angeles Rams OT Joe Noteboom Out For Season Torn Achilles

The Los Angeles Rams have already had a brutal year on the injury front for their offensive line. And on Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium, it got even worse, with starting tackle Joe Noteboom reportedly tearing his Achilles tendon on Sunday, confirming the fears of head coach Sean McVay after the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

PJ Tucker Discusses Health Status Going Into Celtics Matchup

Before the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their training camp in Charleston, South Carolina, the organization revealed their new free agency acquisition PJ Tucker underwent surgery in the offseason. According to team officials, Tucker had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee weeks before camp. On media day, Tucker was cleared...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy