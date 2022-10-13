ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies-Braves NLDS: Shane Victorino to throw out first pitch ahead of Game 3

By Thomas Ignudo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tnipQ_0iXaY2UR00

Phillies tickets for first home playoff game in 11 years will cost you 00:35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Shane Victorino, who won the World Series with the Phillies in 2008, will throw out the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park on Friday ahead of Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves. It will be Philadelphia's first home playoff game in 11 years.

The Flyin' Hawaiian played for the Phillies from 2005 through 2012 and played a major role in their postseason success during that time.

Gates will open at Citizens bank Park at 2:07 p.m. on Friday. Postseason rally towels will be available for all fans.

There will also be other events ahead of the game for fans around the ballpark.

At 1:30 p.m., there will be a Phillies Postseason Block Party on Citizens Bank Way. There's no ticket needed to attend the party. The two-and-half hour pregame event for fans of all ages will feature surprise guests, performances and music on the big postseason stage by Snacktime Philly and DJ HBK.

Fans will also have the chance to sign the Phillies Rally for Red October Bus. Plus, there will be a giant Ferris wheel, face painters, local food trucks, postseason merchandise and much more.

Game 3 is scheduled to start at 4:37 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
HOMER, NY
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Phillies-San Diego Padres: NLCS schedule, tickets, how to watch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --- Red October continues. The Phillies will face the San Diego Padres in the NLCS after beating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the NLDS.  It's the first time the Phillies have reached the NLCS since 2010. Here's the schedule: Game 1: Phillies @ Padres on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. on FS1Game 2: Phillies @ Padres on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:35 p.m. on FOX/FS1Game 3: Padres @ Phillies on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:37 p.m. on FS1Game 4: Padres @ Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22, 7:45 p.m. on FOXGame 5: Padres @ Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2:37 p.m....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown

Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 4

Marsh had a huge day for the Phillies. He hit a 3-run home run and double in the victory over the Braves.  Members of the Philadelphia Phillies pose for a team photo after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce Harper celebrates on the field after defeating the Braves by ringing the bell.  The Phillies celebrated in the locker room after defeating the Braves to win the NLDS.  The inside the park HR by Realmuto gave the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet

NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles fans celebrate after their Birds defeat the Dallas Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles fans hope the team's momentum will help propel them through this upcoming bye week as they celebrate the team's victory against the Cowboys. It was a late night for the Eagles but it was well worth it. Sunday night's win made this an epic weekend for Philadelphia sports fans.Fans cheered on an Eagles victory against their nemesis, the Dallas Cowboys, with a 26 to 17 win, making the Birds 6 and 0.Eagles fans are feeling good, after last night's win."Philly sports are just killing it. it's exciting," a fan said."I love my Eagles, we're number one," another fan added while an eagle was flapping its wings at the brim of his cap.The Eagles have a week off before they are back here at the Linc where they will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 30. Go Birds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County boutique selling "this generation's 'step over" to Philly sports fans

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports fans are waking up every morning like it's the holiday season, grateful for the gifts the city's teams are giving them right now. These memories are marked in special ways. For many fans, it's with a T-shirt.CBS Philadelphia went to a Bucks County boutique that specializes in shirts that show spirit and tell a story for years to come."Philly is its own vibe right now," Monkey's Uncle owner Derrick Morgan said. "It really is. Philly sports is a vibe."Even more than a vibe, Philly sports is a having moment."The Eagles are the last undefeated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Where to buy tickets legitimately

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Were you one of the lucky people who scored tickets to the Phillies-Padres NLCS during the ticket release on Monday morning? If not, don't worry. You can still get yourself to Citizens Bank Park for Games 3, 4, and 5 if necessary, but it might cost a pretty penny. The cheapest tickets we found on third-party ticket websites like StubHub, Ticketmaster and VividSeats start at around $300. Those seats are standing room only. But, one thing fans have to beware of when purchasing through a third-party seller is getting scammed. CBS Philadelphia reached out to the companies to find out what...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia fans feel like they're in "twilight zone" as sports teams are thriving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles and Phillies fans are recovering from a hoarse voice after all the cheering they did over the weekend. The Eagles are the only 6-0, undefeated, team in the NFL. The Phillies won their last two games and are headed to the National League Championship. The Flyers start the season 2-0 and the Union are coming off a victory preparing for the conference semi-finals match on Wednesday. Fans are over the moon over the four major league teams on winning streaks. It's a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan. "I'm actually happy right now. We have the Phillies just...
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
96K+
Followers
23K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy