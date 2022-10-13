Phillies-Braves NLDS: Shane Victorino to throw out first pitch ahead of Game 3

Phillies tickets for first home playoff game in 11 years will cost you 00:35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Shane Victorino, who won the World Series with the Phillies in 2008, will throw out the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park on Friday ahead of Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves. It will be Philadelphia's first home playoff game in 11 years.

The Flyin' Hawaiian played for the Phillies from 2005 through 2012 and played a major role in their postseason success during that time.

Gates will open at Citizens bank Park at 2:07 p.m. on Friday. Postseason rally towels will be available for all fans.

There will also be other events ahead of the game for fans around the ballpark.

At 1:30 p.m., there will be a Phillies Postseason Block Party on Citizens Bank Way. There's no ticket needed to attend the party. The two-and-half hour pregame event for fans of all ages will feature surprise guests, performances and music on the big postseason stage by Snacktime Philly and DJ HBK.

Fans will also have the chance to sign the Phillies Rally for Red October Bus. Plus, there will be a giant Ferris wheel, face painters, local food trucks, postseason merchandise and much more.

Game 3 is scheduled to start at 4:37 p.m.