Video: Women's Progression Session on the Red Bull District Ride Course
In addition to spectacular slopestyle action, an unbelievable 120,000 spectators and a firework display of world's firsts, the Red Bull District Ride 2022 also had one more novelty: For the first time in the history of the Nuremberg-based urban freeride event, five women were giving their everything on the breathtaking course between Kaiserburg and Hauptmarkt. The Red Bull TV video "Women's Progression Session" tells their story.
Video: Alex Volokhov, Jaxson Riddle, Kurt Sorge, Nico Vink & Remy Morton in 'By The Midnight Sun'
A film comprised of its parts, By The Midnight Sun brings together the seemingly unending colossal terrain of the Alaskan backcountry and a collective of professional mountain biking’s most unique and acclaimed talent. Join Canada’s Kurt Sorge and Alex Volokhov, Belgium’s Nico Vink, Australia’s Remy Morton and Utah’s Jaxson Riddle as they use their combined abilities to scout and ride first descents on the biggest mountains they have ever ridden.
Plan for year-round skiing at standstill in Castle Rock
The proposed rendering of Snowsports 365.P3 Advisors. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Plans to open a year-round snowsports center three years ago show no signs of progress. In 2019, developers announced plans to open Snowsports 365 just off the I-25 corridor near downtown Castle Rock. The proposal would let guests practice skiing or snowboarding year-round and without the typical high-priced cost of a lift ticket.
Marin Gestalt X10 gravel bike goes super slack for drop bar MTB’ing, bikepacking
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The heavily updated Marin Gestalt X10 goes full trail adventure with downcountry mountain bike inspired geometry and lots of mounts. Not all the mounts, but plenty for off grid bikepacking adventures. Using a similar 67.5º head...
YT Shows Off Ethan Nell & Dylan Stark's Custom Tues Red Bull Rampage Bikes
For 2022 YT Industries is supporting Ethan Nell as he competes in his 5th Red Bull Rampage, as well as Rampage rookie Dylan Stark. The frame design reflects the spirit of Rampage and its riders. The idea comes from the harsh reality of nature - Rampage often looks like a fight. It's the biggest freeride event, and the imagery of wild, untamed animals fits the scene perfectly. I am very honored to play a small part in this event and to see the riders enjoying their frames! Can't wait to see them in action.—Dennis Dastig, YT Senior Graphic Designer.
Petzl launches new headlamps ready for winter hiking and camping adventures
The new Tikka and Tikkina are ideal for night hikes and camping, while the Actik is also great for pre-dawn trail runs
Opinion: Red Bull's Impact on Mountain Bike Racing is Understated
We're optimistic about the future of DH with Discovery, but let us not forget who got us here. In the comments for the news article about Discovery winning the rights to the UCI World Cup coverage earlier this year, there is one thing lacking: people saying thank you to Red Bull. In fact, of the 400+ comments, I only saw six of them directly acknowledging what Red Bull has done for mountain bike racing.
Movies For Your Monday
Muuxtuu - First of Many Together - Ep.4 Here, There, Everywhere: For episode 4 of Here, There, Everywhere dvrgntminds traveled to Ucluelet on Vancouver Island to visit the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Nation. They met with the trail crew to learn how the Nation are balancing the preservation and development on the sacred land of Čumaata, with the goal of becoming the first culturally aware trail network. The Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Nation are using trail building and mountain biking as a new opportunity for their community to connect with nature and to share their culture with visitors.
Video: Tim Howell Attempts the UK's First MTB BASE Jump
In September Tim Howell became the first person in the UK to successfully BASE jump and land a mountain bike, riding his Jamis Dakar off Clogwyn Coch near the summit of Mt Snowdon, North Wales. He had 80m of vertical drop to deploy his handheld pilot shoot before flying 250m to a smooth landing, on the bike, on the rocky shore of Llyn Du'r Arddu. Ex-Royal Marine Commando turned professional adventure athlete, Tim's main focuses are alpinism and climbing, usually ending in a BASE jump and often by wingsuit. With almost 1000 BASE jumps to his name and 500 unique exits, he's one of the most experienced BASE jumpers on the planet. Tim had had the location in mind for a while, knowing that to pull off an MTB BASE jump there's a number of specific factors to take into account beyond the usual BASE jump considerations.
'These days, it's efforts all the way': Owain Doull on how his training has evolved
After his Tour de France debut, the Welsh EF Education-EasyPost pro sat down with CW to discuss routines, weight management and cross training
French MTB Company Rockrider Unveils 2023 E-Bike Lineup
French mountain bike brand under the Decathlon group, Rockrider is already working on its 2023 roster as the current season comes to a close. The Decathlon group brand unveiled its new line of electric mountain bikes at the Roc d'Azur, a sizable gathering of mountain bike aficionados held annually in Fréjus, France. It is referred to as E-EXPL and comes in 5 variations.
Interview: BMX Crossover Dylan Stark on How He's Approaching His First Rampage - Red Bull Rampage 2022
We caught up with Redbull Rampage rookie Dylan Stark, fresh off second place at Proving Grounds. His raw style has quickly made him a rider favourite, and we can't wait to see how he approaches Rampage this year. Tell us about growing up riding in California, what did that look...
Get A Dual Sport First Before An ADV According To This Rider
Getting started on a motorcycle is tough, even if you don’t have a bike yet. The question of “what bike should I get,” is always tough to answer since there are so many variables. Of course, there is a right way to get into motorcycling, and many...
Must Watch: Dirt Surfing in Peru with Andreu Lacondeguy in 'Peroots - The Peruvian Dream'
It's been a few years since we planned a trip to South America. I wanted to take my bike to a different place, get out of the routine and explore, since I think that's the definition of our sport. Honestly, I haven't seen many riders exploring and discovering new terrain. Almost all big mountain MTB videos have been filmed in the same location in Utah for years, so I wanted to get off the beaten track and explore the world with my freeride bike.
DVO Suspension Announces Topaz Gen 3 Air Shock & Custom Tuning Option
DVO Suspension is excited to announce an improved Custom Shop experience as part of our new online shop. Typically reserved for elite athletes, the DVO Custom Shop makes the unobtainable available to all riders. When shopping any DVO Suspension product, customers can easily add a custom tune to their order for an additional $150 USD. After answering six questions to provide a clear tuning direction, a fork or shock is fully opened and gone through by our master technicians. This involves high-performance race oil, a custom shim stack with high-performance shims, and a hand bleed. The end result is master crafted suspension, customized to the rider’s unique needs.
Video: Brett Rheeder Prepares for his First Rampage since 2019 in 'CMNCL Vol.1'
The life of a rider is punctuated by milestones and choices. Brett is proof of this with his incessant need to progress and improve, ultimately to find solutions for an obvious objective, the quest for performance. It's the same engine that drives us! With one goal in mind - Rampage. Follow the journey to Virgin, Utah, via this new edit!
Shaun White’s next mountain: businessman, snowboard maker
In a lot of ways, this autumn is like so many others for Shaun White. The now-retired, three-time Olympic halfpipe champion was on a glacier in Switzerland earlier this month, taking turns down the halfpipe, trying to figure out what works, what has potential and what needs a complete overhaul.
Revolution Bike Park Closes Indefinitely
Revolution Bike Park has shared today that they will be closing indefinitely. This is due to the fact that the larch trees in the park have a disease called phytophthora ramorum. By law in the UK, all the larch trees in the park will need to be felled, cleared up and then replanted.
