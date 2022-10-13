Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
What will stop the monstrous muck-making algae in Lake Saint Clair?
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — 7 Action News showed you last week how an invasive muck-producing algae is rapidly growing in Lake Saint Clair. Where there used to be water, in some locations, there are football field patches of muck. Experts say one of the big problems is in...
$30M in grants aim to help Michigan police agencies hire more officers
(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday $30 million in grants to help local law enforcement agencies hire more police officers. According to the governor's office, the Public Safety Academy Assistance Program will give law enforcement agencies $4,000 per recruit for salaries and benefits, and up to $20,000 for academy tuition and other training costs.
Metro Detroiters begin applying for student loan debt relief
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — The application for student loan debt relief went live online Friday evening with a beta version, and according to President Joe Biden, more than 8 million people applied over the weekend. The program would forgive up to $20,000 for pell grant recipients and...
Police identify woman found dead on EB I-94 near 8 Mile Friday as 17-year-old girl from Detroit
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police have identified the woman found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit. Police say they received the call around 7:45 a.m.. On Friday, the freeway was closed down at Vernier for hours...
Governor hopeful Tudor Dixon, other GOP candidates campaign at rally in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon was in West Michigan Sunday for a rally in Muskegon. Dixon’s campaign announced the stop Saturday afternoon. The rally for supporters was originally planned to be in Hackley Park in Muskegon, but changed late Sunday Morning to Living Word, a church on Wood Street.
Vice President Kamala Harris stops in Detroit, Southfield ahead of midterms
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit on Saturday ahead of the November 8 midterm election to support Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist at an event held at FOCUS: HOPE. More than 200 people attended the event. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, Attorney General Dana...
Warnock, Walker are dealt a Libertarian wild card in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn't going to win Georgia's Senate race. But the 37-year-old self-described former Democrat could influence the election night outcome and potential next round in a highly competitive contest expected to help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden's term.
Whitmer says she won't run for president in 2024 if Biden chooses not to run
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will not run for president in 2024 if President Joe Biden decides not to. Speaking to our Brian Abel on Monday morning, Whitmer said "no" when she was asked if she would run depending on a Biden decision. "I'm running for four more years...
