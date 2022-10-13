ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

$30M in grants aim to help Michigan police agencies hire more officers

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday $30 million in grants to help local law enforcement agencies hire more police officers. According to the governor's office, the Public Safety Academy Assistance Program will give law enforcement agencies $4,000 per recruit for salaries and benefits, and up to $20,000 for academy tuition and other training costs.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Metro Detroiters begin applying for student loan debt relief

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — The application for student loan debt relief went live online Friday evening with a beta version, and according to President Joe Biden, more than 8 million people applied over the weekend. The program would forgive up to $20,000 for pell grant recipients and...
Tv20detroit.com

Vice President Kamala Harris stops in Detroit, Southfield ahead of midterms

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit on Saturday ahead of the November 8 midterm election to support Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist at an event held at FOCUS: HOPE. More than 200 people attended the event. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, Attorney General Dana...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Warnock, Walker are dealt a Libertarian wild card in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn't going to win Georgia's Senate race. But the 37-year-old self-described former Democrat could influence the election night outcome and potential next round in a highly competitive contest expected to help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden's term.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy