Is your child addicted to their device, and are they struggling with emotional, learning, sensory or behavioral issues?. At a recent ParentEd Talks event presented by Chicago Parent as part of a series of talks with parenting experts, Dr. Victoria Dunckley, a child psychiatrist and author who specializes in the impact of electronic screen time on children’s brains, says she believes an intervention – or an electronic fast – can produce a life-changing shift in brain function, leading to marked improvements in mood, focus, sleep and behavior.
