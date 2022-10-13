Cougars edge Eagles in M&O showdown

SURING—The Coleman girls volleyball team came out on top of a knock-down, drag-out fight against Suring in Marinette and Oconto Conference action on Tuesday.

Coleman won the match 3-1.

The largest margin of defeat for the Eagles was six points, with the Cougars seizing a 1-0 advantage after winning the opening set 25-19. Suring evened matters out after eeking out a 25-23 victory in game two, but Coleman rebounded with another 25-19 decision in game three. The fourth set was a seesaw affair that saw the Cougars fend off Suring to notch a 25-21 victory.

Madelyn Hinther led Coleman in aces with two. Cameron Zeitler contributed one block and two kills, Breana Hanrahan added a team-high 20 digs, and Sylvia Fochesato chipped in 14 assists. Katie Knox recorded 10 kills and 10 digs.

Suring did not report any stats.

Coleman took place in an M&O triangular match against Crivitz and Lena on Thursday, with results unavailable at press time.

Suring hosted its own M&O triangular against Wausaukee and Niagara on Thursday, with results unavailable at press time.

The Cougars are the No. 9 seed in the WIAA Division 3 Regional bracket, and will travel to No. 8 Amherst on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. start time.

The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the Division 3 bracket and will host the winner of No. 4 Lena versus No. 5 Gillett on Thursday at 7 p.m.