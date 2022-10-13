Over 30 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
The live music weekend is here, and Rocktober is in full effect with a huge Friday night featuring some of the biggest concerts of the year. Click through to read our previews, plus selections from Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's user-submitted events calendar .
Thursday, Oct. 13
Malevich w/Star of Kholara/Knife Rituals Thursday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m. $10 suggested donation. Doghouse, Tampa
Annual Dominica Independence Gala: Levi "Super L" Loblack Saturday, Oct. 14, 4 p.m. $50. Temple Terrace United Methodist Church, Temple Terrace
Poisonville Songs w Proud Miranda & Kid Loki Saturday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m. No cover. Holiday Inn, Tampa
Kevin Siebel & The Deluxe 12 Sunday, Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m. No cover.
The Sol Exhibit: Brunch Edition Sunday, Oct. 16. Noon. $15 & up. Hooch and Hive, Tampa
Oceanic w/Speak Easy/Take Lead Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. $10-$12. Hooch and Hive, Tampa
Thursday, Oct. 13
- USF Homecoming: 2 Chainz (Yuengling Center, Tampa)
- Billy Cobham (Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo)
- Free Abortion On Demand Without Apology: Hovercar/The Jackettes/Big Sad/Pilot Jonezz (Crowbar, Ybor City)
- Melvins w/We Are The Asteroid (Orpheum, Tampa)
- Chris Stapleton w/Elle King/Morgan Wade (MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa)
- Cimafunk w/Eugene & Friends (Cuban Club, Ybor City)
- Clearwater Jazz Holiday w/Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave./Average White Band/The War and Treaty (Baycare Ballpark, Clearwater)
- Fall Formal Dance: House of I w/Noan Partly/Proud Miranda/Kid Loki/Gustan (Music Hall at New World Brewery, Tampa)
- Ray LaMontagne w/Lily Meola (Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater)
- Traitors (Orpheum, Tampa)
- Turnstile w/Jpegmafia/Snail Mail (Jannus Live, St. Petersburg)
- Cash Cash (The Ritz, Ybor City)
- Clearwater Jazz Holiday w/Charlie Wilson/Dumpstaphunk/Justin-Lee Schultz (Baycare Ballpark, Clearwater)
- Coppertail Brewing Co. 8th Anniversary Party: Magic City Hippies w/The Nude Party/Artikal Sound System/Miroux/Turkey Boy (Coppertail Brewing Co., Ybor City)
- Hollowhouse w/Sun Signs/Idle Moves (Hooch and Hive, Tampa)
- Jack Harlow w/City Girls (Yuengling Center, Tampa)
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/Electric Kif (Jannus Live, St. Petersburg)
- ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic w/Emo Phillips (Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater)
- Vista Kicks w/Cannibal Kids (Crowbar, Ybor City)
- Clearwater Jazz Holiday w/Gov’t Mule/Old Crow Medicine Show/St. Paul & the Broken Bones/Champ Jaxon Band (Baycare Ballpark, Clearwater)
- Norman Westberg (Born Free Pub & Grill, Tampa)
- Trace Adkins (Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tampa)
- Ben Rosenblum Trio (The University of Tampa - Ferman Center for the Arts - Charlene A. Gordon Theater, Tampa)
- In Flames w/Born of Osiris/Darkest Hour/Hammerhedd (Jannus Live, St. Petersburg)
- Yes (Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater)
- Anees (Crowbar, Ybor City)
- Steve Vai (Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater)
- The Wailers (The Ritz, Ybor City)
- USF Choirs: Diaspora Voices-Latinx Composers Concert (Barness Recital Hall at University of South Florida, Tampa)
- Charlie w/Sub*T (Hooch and Hive, Tampa)
- Goodie Mob w/Sam E Hues (The Ritz, Ybor City)
- New Year’s Day w/Kamenar/Red Calling (Brass Mug, Tampa)
- Sabrina Claudio w/Black Party (Jannus Live, St. Petersburg)
- Taylor Swift Night (Midnights album release party) (Orpheum, Ybor City)
