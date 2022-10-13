ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 30 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend

By Ray Roa, Josh Bradley
 4 days ago
Cimafunk, which plays Cuban Club in Ybor City, Florida on Oct. 14, 2022.
The live music weekend is here, and Rocktober is in full effect with a huge Friday night featuring some of the biggest concerts of the year. Click through to read our previews, plus selections from Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's user-submitted events calendar .

Thursday, Oct. 13

Friday, Oct. 14
Saturday, Oct. 15
Sunday, Oct. 16
Monday, Oct. 17
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Thursday, Oct. 20
Also playing
Malevich w/Star of Kholara/Knife Rituals Thursday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m. $10 suggested donation. Doghouse, Tampa
Annual Dominica Independence Gala: Levi "Super L" Loblack Saturday, Oct. 14, 4 p.m. $50. Temple Terrace United Methodist Church, Temple Terrace
Poisonville Songs w Proud Miranda & Kid Loki Saturday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m. No cover. Holiday Inn, Tampa
Kevin Siebel & The Deluxe 12 Sunday, Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m. No cover.
The Sol Exhibit: Brunch Edition Sunday, Oct. 16. Noon. $15 & up. Hooch and Hive, Tampa
Oceanic w/Speak Easy/Take Lead Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. $10-$12. Hooch and Hive, Tampa

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

