Minneapolis, MN

Comments

RDA
4d ago

I think it’s a good concept, I’d back it. A better, more direct route might be to eliminate all this “woke” agenda from our schools and get back to teaching the basics like math and English. Check the sexuality, and morals, and politics at the door and focus on the curriculum that should be taught at school.

4
Friendorfoe?
4d ago

Another program is what they need. Look how great they're doing after Seventy years of programs, quotas, special interest funding, blaming whites, blaming schools, blaming government, blaming the world. Blaming anyone but themselves.

2
 

MinnPost

U of M Regent Steve Sviggum asks if being ‘too diverse’ is cause of U of M-Morris enrollment decline

At KSTP, Jay Kolls reports that at a U of M Board of Regents meeting, Regent Steve Sviggum asked whether declining enrollment at the University of Minnesota’s Morris campus could be due to the campus being “too diverse.” Morris Interim Chancellor Janet Schrunk Ericksen rebutted: “I think that they would be shocked that anyone would think our campus was too diverse,” said Schrunk Ericksen. “They certainly feel, at times, isolated where they are located. So, the answer is from that perspective, no.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN med student's suggestions on religious-appropriate OR garb become Mayo standard

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- She's not even a doctor yet, but a young Minneapolis woman is already a changemaker in hospitals all over the country. She's turned one really bad day at medical school into something great.The OR of the top hospital in the country is a place southwest Minneapolis native Rewan Abdelwahab has dreamed of since she was in undergrad at Harvard University."I fell in love with the sciences, started volunteering in a clinic in Chelsea, and from there immersed myself in the pre-med track," she said.It was full steam ahead at Mayo Medical School when she hit a bump...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"

MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Top 10 Minnesota colleges and universities announced by WalletHub

(Undated)--With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 - $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today (Monday) has released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Walz-Jensen debate: How to watch Minnesota governor candidates

(FOX 9) - Watch the gubernatorial debate between Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen in the player above starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen will square off in a debate Tuesday night in Rochester, marking the first general election gubernatorial debate between the two candidates.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota AG charges Enbridge for aquifer breach in northern Minnesota

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office announced Monday that Enbridge Energy Limited Partnership, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, admitted to breaching an aquifer during construction and delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Enbridge, which was...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested

(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
BARNESVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dry fall raises risk of combine fires for Minnesota farmers: "It happens fast"

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. – A dry fall has meant a good harvest for Minnesota farmers, but it's also created a dangerous problem in some parts of the state.Trace amounts of rain, along with wind, have led to combine fires. And in some cases, those fires have spread, destroying several acres of crops."This fall it's been very, very dry. And the whole summer's been dry and it's been leading up to this," said Tyler Otto of Howard Lake.On the plus side, Tyler and his family haven't had to worry about farm equipment getting stuck. But a lack of rain has them...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Check Out Minnesota’s Tallest Escalator [VIDEO]

When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must-see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator. It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120-foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would kind of...
MINNESOTA STATE
