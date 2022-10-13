Read full article on original website
Edward Mitchell
4d ago
it's only a matter of time before your homeless in the streets uprise against the illegal Invaders that are getting everything meanwhile they've been here and been pushed to the side
5
Kay22 K
4d ago
This invasion of the USA is by design, compliments of Dementia Joe and Hyena Harris
6
Extra Extra: There's a rich old man from Queens who rolls up in a carpet and lets people stand on him at nightclubs
Because that's what he's into, here are your end-of-day links: e-bikes are sneaking up on bus drivers, Donald Trump's company charged the Secret Service a lot of money for agents' hotel rooms, vaping makes you poop, and more. [ more › ]
NYC will require residents to put trash out 4 hours later to fight rat takeover
Mayor Eric Adams announced orders Monday requiring New Yorkers to put their trash out four hours later going forward as rats take over city streets.
therealdeal.com
Here’s how much NYC mayor made from his Brooklyn home
New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed taxable income for the first time in several years on the Brooklyn rowhouse he calls his home. Tax forms released on Friday by the mayor’s office showed Adams reported $3,429 in net taxable income after deductions last year on the four-unit Bedford-Stuyvesant property he owns, The City reported. The Lafayette Avenue property came into the national spotlight during Adams’ mayoral campaign, when a Politico report raised questions over where he calls home.
Curbed
A Maximalist Condo in the Bronx That’s All About Freedom
Bryan Mason and Jeanine Hays started AphroChic as a blog in 2007 to celebrate Black design and style. It’s since spawned their interior design company, a print magazine, several product lines, and now their second book, AphroChic: Celebrating the Legacy of the Black Family Home. It’s “a design book that is also actually a history book,” says Mason. It profiles 16 homes all over the country, from the Harlem opera singer turned chef Alexander Smalls, to Bridgid Coulter and Don Cheadle’s family getaway in Kona, Hawaii. It also weaves in the evolving story of Black history citing the challenges and the triumphs of Black homeownership in America.
NYC Condo’s Glass Facade Is Killing Migratory Birds by the Dozen
Birds in New York City are meeting a devastating fate due to one building. The glass condo has inadvertently killed many birds that have flown into it. The 11-story Circa Central Park is curved and made of glass. This has been confusing migratory birds, which fly directly into the glass and die on impact. In fact, the building was the cause of 28 bird deaths in one single day.
New York 'Green Goblin' subway assault: Fourth suspect charged
The NYPD arrested another suspect in the "Green Goblin Gang" attack on a subway train earlier in the month. Dariana Peguero is reportedly under supervised release.
bkmag.com
Brooklyn is finally repped again in the new season of ‘Real Housewives of New York’
Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New York City” has been left without Brooklyn representation ever since the great Alex McCord left the show more than a decade ago. Thankfully, that’s about to change. Dumbo resident Sai De Silva is joining the rebooted show, the network announced at...
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
International Business Times
'The Real Housewives of New York City': Meet The 7 New Cast Members
Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City," which is set to be unveiled next year features new cast members for its 14th season. The reality series' new members appeared onstage at Sunday's BravoCon 2022 in New York during a live taping of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." The lineup includes a former executive of a huge retail brand in the U.S., a British Indian housewife, and a Somalian model.
Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York
If you are in the market to buy a used car there is probably one city in New York State that wouldn't even think about buying a vehicle. But it turns out that the last city you would think is a used vehicle is one of the best places in the country to score a deal on a used vehicle.
PIX on Politics: NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan calls for people to get COVID booster
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the holiday season and winter coming, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan called on people to get boosted. Since early September, more than 375,000 New Yorkers have gotten the omicorn-specific booster shot for COVID. It’s now available for children as young as five and Vasan encouraged parents and children alike […]
Horror at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station as man pushed onto tracks & fatally hit by train in New York
A MAN has reportedly died after he was brutally shoved onto the New York City subway tracks in front of a train. Police say the 48-year-old man was thrown to his death after getting into a fight with another man in New York on Monday. The incident occurred at the...
Gotham Gazette
With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?
The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York
A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
fox5ny.com
Rat sightings spiking in New York City
The rats are back in New York City, with sightings up 71% from this time two years ago. While multiple city officials have introduced proposals to try and get a handle on the rodent problem, has anything actually changed?
NY-11: Max Rose talks rematch with Rep. Nicole Malliotakis on PIX on Politics
NEW YORK (PIX11) — They’re facing off again. Democrat Max Rose joined Sunday’s PIX on Politics to discuss his rematch with incumbent Rep. Nicole Malliotakis to represent Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn in Congress as the representative for New York’s 11th Congressional District. Malliotakis holds a lead in a recent poll from Spectrum News. […]
Questioning medical history of migrants, BP urges caution before opening NYC school doors to possibly unvaccinated students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public schools, including those on Staten Island, are opening their doors to thousands of migrant children this week -- but Borough President Vito Fossella is expressing concerns that some of these students may not have the required vaccines, and that the city is “opening the doors to the schools too quickly, without knowing the implications.”
Hate Winter? You’ll Love This New Official Forecast For New York
There’s been a lot of gloom and doom talk about this year’s winter – horrific cold, loads of snow, human misery. Does anyone really want to shovel their driveway constantly? With the expansion of virtual learning, some school districts, like New York City, won’t even let kids have a snow day anymore. Why would anyone want a worse winter at this point?
Man pushed onto tracks in NYC subway as train neared the station
NEW YORK, NY – A 26-year-old man was pushed onto tracks at an NYC subway station in the latest unprovoked attack committed within the NYC subway system. According to the NYPD, on Saturday morning, an unidentified man pushed a 26-year-old male onto the tracks as a northbound 6 train was entering the station at East 149th Street in the Bronx. The incident happened at around 11:50 am and was captured on surveillance video. After the attack, the suspect fled the scene. The victim was pulled back onto the platform before the train arrived by a good Samaritan, police said. He The post Man pushed onto tracks in NYC subway as train neared the station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Small Landlords, Feeling Squeeze, Joining Protest Over Rent Program
A handful of Long Island landlords are joining a bigger protest in Manhattan Monday morning to express their anger at the handling of a rent assistance program that they say has harmed them financially. The landlords will demonstrate outside the New York office of Gov. Read More ...
Fox News
Comments / 14