Thomas Wright
4d ago
you have to love eat these environmentalist are eating Thier own then you got the I want green energy but not in my back yard or town then and my favorite the everybody needs to drive electric cars but when a mine opens up to mine the minerals and purify them here in the us and they see how destructive and hazardous the waste is from it they was to shut it down because it's ok to get oil and battery materials from other third world countries but not in Thier green new world yards or towns rite
On this day in history, Oct. 18, 1867, United States purchases Alaska from Russia for cool $7.2 million
The United States formally secured the acquisition of the vast Alaska territory from Russia on Oct. 18, 1867. The data is celebrated as Alaska Day and is a statewide holiday today.
Iowa Has Fourth-Highest Percentage Of Fatal Truck Accidents Nationwide
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa ranks fourth in the county in fatal truck accidents. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows there were more than 450 fatal crashes in 2020 in Iowa, and more than 14-percent of the fatal collisions involved trucks. Lawyers from We-Win conducted the study. They say the larger vehicles can cause more complications in injuries, sometimes leading to more severe collisions. Wyoming leads the country with almost 20-percent of all fatal crashing involving trucks. Washington D.C. has the lowest rate, around four-percent.
The sleeper Senate races that may determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the majority
These four Senate races in non-swing states could be pivotal in determining if the Republicans win back the Senate majority in next month's midterm elections
One Iowa Town Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
A recent ranking put out by Architectural Digest claims to have a list of the most beautiful small towns in America. About 50 locations from all over The US made it onto this list. One small town in Iowa also found itself on this list. How They Got These Numbers.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces COVID state of emergency will end in February 2023
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state will end its COVID-19-related state of emergency in February, nearly three years after it began.
Ag Informer – More Record Prices for Iowa Farmland
In Plymouth County, Iowa, a new record was set to the tune of $26,250 per acre. The farmland included 55 acres of high-quality farmland, according to Brock Auction Company, which managed the sale. That means the total bill was $1.44 million. The tracts included 53.8 cropland acres with a 27.11-acre...
Colorado Senate nominee O'Dea dropped out of college to start working. Can he beat a 13-year incumbent?
Joe O'Dea, the adopted son of a Denver cop, went from college dropout to construction magnate. Now, he's got a realistic shot of unseating Sen. Michael Bennet.
Ohio Senate debate: Vance hammers immigration issue, Ryan says he disagrees with some Biden border policies
Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance clashed on immigration during a Monday Ohio Senate debate as the midterm elections draw closer.
You Should Not Throw Away These Items In Your Iowa Dumpster
We throw away unneeded and unused items every day. Whether you throw them in a trash can and then take the trash to the big garbage bin at the end of the driveway, or burn your garbage. We're constantly getting rid of the trash that piles up in our daily lives.
Midterm elections roundup: Iowa poll shows close Senate race
This weekend’s Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, long considered the gold standard in the state, had a message for those looking past the state’s Senate race. In it, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, leads Democratic challenger Mike Franken by just 3 points among likely voters, 46%-43%. Independent voters have swung toward Franken since July, the poll shows, with the challenger also performing well with non-religious voters, those with college degrees, urban/suburban voters and women. On the flip side, Grassley does best with evangelicals, rural voters, men and older voters.
State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has levied fines against three companies and the city of Altoona for operating construction sites without proper controls to keep soil from eroding into nearby areas and creeks. Soil erosion is a major problem in Iowa, notably for farmers who lose topsoil from their fields. But soil is also […] The post State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Texas family fights at Supreme Court to keep adopted Native American child due to law that favors tribes
A 1970s law to protect Native American children in adoption comes before the Supreme Court next month, as one family alleges it is racially discriminatory.
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
'Pro-life Spiderman' weaves his web climbing skyscrapers to protest abortion
Pro-life rock climber Maison Des Champs joined 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to explain why he scaled one of California's tallest buildings in a protest against abortion.
California’s homelessness crisis hamstrung by expensive lack of accountability
California’s homelessness crisis hamstrung by expensive lack of accountability according to key reports. Oakland spent $69 million and doesn’t know results.
When Herschel Walker softened abortion stance, he had plenty of company in the GOP
Herschel Walker came out pretty aggressively in his debate with Raphael Warnock, and what got the most attention was him again denying any abortion payment and flashing an honorary sheriff’s badge. The debate probably helped the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, who had lowered expectations ("I’m not that smart")....
Iowa Gas Prices On The Decline After Weeks Of Rising Costs
(Des Moines, IA) — Gas prices in Iowa continue to fluctuate after dropping seven-cents in the last week. According to Triple-A, regular unleaded is averaging three-64 a gallon. Prices in Iowa are about 16-cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 55-cents per gallon higher than a year ago. There was an increase in price at the pump over the last few weeks, but the cost is seeing a decline again.
DeSantis' office blasts media claims that voter assistance is political: 'The distinction is clear'
The governor's office responded to accusations from media pundits that the recent expansion of early voting access in hurricane-damaged counties was politically motivated.
Katie Porter berated Irvine mayor in texts: 'lecture me' on 'professionalism' and 'see what happens'
California Democrat Rep. Katie Porter got into it with Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan after she trashed the Irvine police for arresting the man she lives with at her town hall.
Treasurer Fitzgerald’s Invest in Iowa Auction Nets $1.7 Million for the State
State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald announces the results of the October Invest in Iowa auction. “This month’s Invest in Iowa auction was one of the most successful auctions we have seen in recent years,” said Fitzgerald. “My office will deposit more than $85 million across nineteen financial institutions in Iowa. With a 4% minimum bid rate, the highest we’ve seen since October 2007, we will net over $1.7 million in interest earned for the State.”
