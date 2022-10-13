(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa ranks fourth in the county in fatal truck accidents. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows there were more than 450 fatal crashes in 2020 in Iowa, and more than 14-percent of the fatal collisions involved trucks. Lawyers from We-Win conducted the study. They say the larger vehicles can cause more complications in injuries, sometimes leading to more severe collisions. Wyoming leads the country with almost 20-percent of all fatal crashing involving trucks. Washington D.C. has the lowest rate, around four-percent.

