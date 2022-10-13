ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Thomas Wright
4d ago

you have to love eat these environmentalist are eating Thier own then you got the I want green energy but not in my back yard or town then and my favorite the everybody needs to drive electric cars but when a mine opens up to mine the minerals and purify them here in the us and they see how destructive and hazardous the waste is from it they was to shut it down because it's ok to get oil and battery materials from other third world countries but not in Thier green new world yards or towns rite

Western Iowa Today

Iowa Has Fourth-Highest Percentage Of Fatal Truck Accidents Nationwide

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa ranks fourth in the county in fatal truck accidents. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows there were more than 450 fatal crashes in 2020 in Iowa, and more than 14-percent of the fatal collisions involved trucks. Lawyers from We-Win conducted the study. They say the larger vehicles can cause more complications in injuries, sometimes leading to more severe collisions. Wyoming leads the country with almost 20-percent of all fatal crashing involving trucks. Washington D.C. has the lowest rate, around four-percent.
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ag Informer – More Record Prices for Iowa Farmland

In Plymouth County, Iowa, a new record was set to the tune of $26,250 per acre. The farmland included 55 acres of high-quality farmland, according to Brock Auction Company, which managed the sale. That means the total bill was $1.44 million. The tracts included 53.8 cropland acres with a 27.11-acre...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: Iowa poll shows close Senate race

This weekend’s Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, long considered the gold standard in the state, had a message for those looking past the state’s Senate race. In it, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, leads Democratic challenger Mike Franken by just 3 points among likely voters, 46%-43%. Independent voters have swung toward Franken since July, the poll shows, with the challenger also performing well with non-religious voters, those with college degrees, urban/suburban voters and women. On the flip side, Grassley does best with evangelicals, rural voters, men and older voters.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has levied fines against three companies and the city of Altoona for operating construction sites without proper controls to keep soil from eroding into nearby areas and creeks. Soil erosion is a major problem in Iowa, notably for farmers who lose topsoil from their fields. But soil is also […] The post State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ALTOONA, IA
97X

The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising

Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Gas Prices On The Decline After Weeks Of Rising Costs

(Des Moines, IA) — Gas prices in Iowa continue to fluctuate after dropping seven-cents in the last week. According to Triple-A, regular unleaded is averaging three-64 a gallon. Prices in Iowa are about 16-cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 55-cents per gallon higher than a year ago. There was an increase in price at the pump over the last few weeks, but the cost is seeing a decline again.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Treasurer Fitzgerald’s Invest in Iowa Auction Nets $1.7 Million for the State

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald announces the results of the October Invest in Iowa auction. “This month’s Invest in Iowa auction was one of the most successful auctions we have seen in recent years,” said Fitzgerald. “My office will deposit more than $85 million across nineteen financial institutions in Iowa. With a 4% minimum bid rate, the highest we’ve seen since October 2007, we will net over $1.7 million in interest earned for the State.”
IOWA STATE
