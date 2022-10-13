The obvious answer can be found in the federal constitution. The electoral college is designed for the very purpose of equaling out the imbalance between urban and rural populations within a jurisdiction. We should implement the same thing in Oregon and Portland population would stop running the state.
This went farther than anticipated but the petitioner didn't do his homework. I asked what the deciding factor was for the boundaries. His response is the counties that voted for Trump. He left out Linn. When I pointed that out he said Linn voted for Hillary. I sent the screen shot that shows Hillary lost. Then I asked about infrastructure, tax base, health insurance for those who work in Oregon, live in I'd and many others. He had no plan. I told him he would need a plan for congress. I was told I didn't know what I was talking about and he's ignored me ever since.
can you blame them? democrats have been in control here for 40 yrs and they only care about pdx and Salem. how else are they supposed to feel
