Ohio softball coach pleads guilty after sleeping with student, begged him not to tell
A former teacher's assistant in Ohio has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct after sleeping with a student and begging him not tell anyone.
Missing Paris girl, 12, found dead in suitcase; numbers 'placed' on body with 'device': report
Investigators in Paris have taken multiple people into custody after the body of a 12-year-old girl was found stuffed inside a suitcase on Friday, according to a local report.
DC 15-year-old shot dead on grandmother's porch killed year after father also murdered in same neighborhood
DC police are still hunting for three suspects in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old on his grandmother's porch. The teen was killed about a year after his dad was also murdered.
New Report Says Missouri & Illinois Places Likely Nuclear Targets
I'm not into fearmongering so I share this with a big emphasis that this is an event that I still find extremely unlikely to happen. But, I share because there's an updated list of what places would be most likely targets if a nuclear confrontation happened and there are Missouri and Illinois locations that are high on the list.
Daylight saving time: These states want to stop changing the clocks twice a year
In just a few weeks, we'll be setting our clocks back an hour. Some states, however, are trying to put a stop to the twice-yearly changing of the clocks.
Which State Has the Most Miss USA Winners?
Find out which state has the most Miss USA titleholders as well as how many states do not have any winners.
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Social...
California Just Became the Fifth State to Legalize Human Composting
Another state has legalized an eco-friendly end-of-life method known as human composting. California residents will soon be able to put human bodies to rest with the gentle process, which uses one-eighth of the energy that traditional burial or cremation uses. Article continues below advertisement. To learn more about human composting,...
The Most Popular State To Move To
America became remarkably mobile throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the reason was low-interest rates. Homes were more affordable because mortgage rates fell to near historic lows. However, something was more important. People could relocate because they could work from home. Due, in part to these reasons, Hawaii became America’s most popular state to move to.
Georgia girl Kaylee Jones, 17, disappeared 4 months ago after talking to strangers online: 'Heartbreaking'
Kaylee Jones, a Georgia teenager, climbed out her bedroom window for months ago, and her family hasn't seen her since. Her parents believe she was talking to strangers online.
Texas border town business owner sells family BBQ restaurant after multiple migrant break ins
EAGLE PASS, Texas – A business owner near the U.S. southern border said she was forced to sell her family honky-tonk after the venue was broken into on five separate occasions since February. "I worked alongside my father for 19 years," said Selena Buentello Price, the former second-generation owner...
Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'
Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following towns to your list.
Iowa Hunter Spots Rare Mountain Lion Walking Right Under His Tree Stand
If you live out in the Midwest, mountain lions aren’t much of a concern (duh, there isn’t any mountains). Even out west, seeing one in the wild isn’t all that common of an occurrence, as they generally manage to keep themselves pretty hidden from plain sight. Like many nocturnal creatures, you’re most likely to see one around dawn or dusk with the naked eye, however, if you do see one, it probably saw you first.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie: Bombshell video emerges revealing hours before murder
Newly obtained surveillance video from a Wyoming Whole Foods shows the last known public sighting of Gabby Petito on the suspected day of her death last summer.
Once flooded ghost town reemerges because of drought
Drought in California 2022 reveals ghost town near Lake Isabella and Kern River
15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?
If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region. The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet. How […]
Russell Crowe poses with girlfriend nearly half his age; denies reports of awful audition with Julia Roberts
Russell Crowe hit the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Sunday, accompanied by his much younger girlfriend, 31-year-old Britney Theriot. Crowe is 58. The New Zealand-born actor was there to promote his new film "Poker Face," which he not only stars in, but also directed. Crowe...
Watch: Wyoming Couple Gored by a Buck in Their Driveway
A doorbell camera caught a grisly encounter between an Evanston, Wyoming couple, their three dogs, and a startled mule deer buck on Thursday, Oct. 6. The footage starts when Wanda Kaynor steps outside on her way to her car, waking the buck up from a nap in the shade on their driveway. At first, it just stands there staring at her, but then their small dog runs at the buck, which lowers its antlers and charges. The buck corners the dog up against the front right tire of the Kaynors’ Toyota.
