Alabama State

24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular State To Move To

America became remarkably mobile throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the reason was low-interest rates. Homes were more affordable because mortgage rates fell to near historic lows. However, something was more important. People could relocate because they could work from home. Due, in part to these reasons, Hawaii became America’s most popular state to move to.
HAWAII STATE
Fox News

Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Iowa Hunter Spots Rare Mountain Lion Walking Right Under His Tree Stand

If you live out in the Midwest, mountain lions aren’t much of a concern (duh, there isn’t any mountains). Even out west, seeing one in the wild isn’t all that common of an occurrence, as they generally manage to keep themselves pretty hidden from plain sight. Like many nocturnal creatures, you’re most likely to see one around dawn or dusk with the naked eye, however, if you do see one, it probably saw you first.
IOWA STATE
FOX31 Denver

What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?

If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region.  The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet.  How […]
COLORADO STATE
Outdoor Life

Watch: Wyoming Couple Gored by a Buck in Their Driveway

A doorbell camera caught a grisly encounter between an Evanston, Wyoming couple, their three dogs, and a startled mule deer buck on Thursday, Oct. 6. The footage starts when Wanda Kaynor steps outside on her way to her car, waking the buck up from a nap in the shade on their driveway. At first, it just stands there staring at her, but then their small dog runs at the buck, which lowers its antlers and charges. The buck corners the dog up against the front right tire of the Kaynors’ Toyota.
EVANSTON, WY
