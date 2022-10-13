ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

West Deptford defeats Gateway - Field hockey recap

Natalie McGivern had a goal and an assist to lead West Deptford past Gateway 3-0 in Woodbury Heights. West Deptford (11-3-1) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before adding another goal in the third quarter. Ava Mikulski and Emerson Goldberg also scored a goal while Paige Duczkowski earned the five-save shutout.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Super Essex Conference stat leaders through Oct. 17

Check out the lists below to see the weekly Super Essex Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Oct. 17 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta over Morris Knolls - Girls soccer recap

Juliana Dolinski’s two goals and an assist lifted Sparta to 4-1 victory over Morris Knolls in Rockaway. Abigail Connors and Ella Collins scored a goal apiece for Sparta (9-3). Uma Kowalski had two assists and Riley Molbury made 11 saves. Morris Knolls is now 8-6 on the season. The...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Coaches Cup boys soccer recap for Oct. 17

Matt Conger set up Sean McFadden for the game-winner in overtime as fourth-seeded Shawnee edged 12th-seeded Cherry Hill West in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Coaches Cup in Medford Monday, 2-1. Aiden Santamaria also scored for the Renegades (9-2-2) who won their third game in a row. Shawnee will...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Kearny over North Bergen - Boys soccer recap

Michael Reis scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, held off North Bergen, 1-0, in North Bergen. Alejandro Alvarado assisted on the goal for Kearny (14-0-1) and Alex Cruz made three saves. North Bergen falls to 5-8-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River North’s Fraticelli becomes fourth N.J. field hockey player to 200 goals

One of New Jersey’s most exclusive field hockey clubs just welcomed a new member. With three tallies in Monday’s 6-1 win at home against Jackson Liberty, Toms River North’s Olivia Fraticelli became the fourth player in state history to reach 200 career goals, joining the likes of Eastern’s Austyn Cuneo, Eastern’s Ryleigh Heck and Lawrence’s Talia Schenck.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Big East media day: Seton Hall ranked middle of the pack; Ex-Patrick School star named Preseason Player of the Year

NEW YORK -- With Big East media day set for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, it marked the unofficial start of the league’s season. Creighton, which appeared at No. 9 in the AP preseason poll Monday, was picked to win the league, followed by Xavier and Villanova, which is now led by first-year coach Kyle Neptune after he replaced the retired Jay Wright.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says

One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Eagles are really, really good, but 2nd-half struggles mask scary potential for dominance | Bowen

The Eagles’ second-half “lulls,” as Nick Sirianni calls them, can keep us from grasping the bigger picture. This team is 6-0 on merit. Sirianni noted Monday that the Eagles have led by at least two touchdowns in every game they have played this season. Think about that. A lot of media energy has gone into analyzing why the NFC East leaders haven’t gone on to blow anyone out; in fact, the second halves of the last two games have gotten downright chaotic, though the Eagles survived both times, and they now glide into their bye week as the NFL’s only unbeaten team, at 6-0.
JAMESTOWN, PA
