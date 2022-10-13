Read full article on original website
Related
Slate
Help! My Husband Has Thrown Up Every Day for Four Years.
Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Sick of His Sick: I am so fed up with the way my husband is (not) managing his chronic illness. My husband has been having severe digestive upset for more than four years now. His main symptoms are extreme nausea/stomach pain followed by violent vomiting. He has vomited every single day, multiple times per day, for at least two-three years now. He wakes up in the middle of the night mid-vomit and has choked on it many times. He has commented how he feels this might kill him one day.
Slate
Bonus: Time to Celebrate Some Wins
Dahlia Lithwick is on the road with Amicus and Lady Justice. In this bonus episode, she’s joined by Loyola Law professor, legal commentator, and columnist Jessica Levinson for a conversation about what we can learn from the women lawyers who held the line during the Trump years, and how to respond to the steady drum beat of “Lock Her Up” threatening women around America today.
Slate
Doug Mastriano’s Holy War
Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee to be Pennsylvania’s next governor, wants everyone to know he is fighting a holy battle. A holy battle to wrest government control away from the forces of evil. A holy battle against “election fraud” and the agents of the devil who are scheming against God’s anointed heroes. A holy battle to make the United States into a good, righteous, Christian nation.
Comments / 0