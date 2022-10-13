Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Sick of His Sick: I am so fed up with the way my husband is (not) managing his chronic illness. My husband has been having severe digestive upset for more than four years now. His main symptoms are extreme nausea/stomach pain followed by violent vomiting. He has vomited every single day, multiple times per day, for at least two-three years now. He wakes up in the middle of the night mid-vomit and has choked on it many times. He has commented how he feels this might kill him one day.

5 HOURS AGO