FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cnycentral.com
Tully's Good Times Restaurant to hold "Law & Orders Night" fundraiser
Syracuse, N.Y. — Popular Central and Western New York restaurant, Tully's Good Times is helping fundraise for Special Olympics New York Wednesday, October 19. At the restaurant's locations in and around Syracuse, Rochester, Batavia, Watertown, Buffalo, and Vestal, it will be holding "Law & Orders Night" to assist in fundraising efforts.
cnycentral.com
CNY Rally hosts second pro-choice event in Baldwinsville on Saturday
CNY Rally for Women's Rights held its first of three scheduled peaceful pro-choice rallies in the Village of Baldwinsville on Saturday. Protesters met at this morning at the Triquetra Books and More store at 12 Oswego Street in Baldwinsville. Activists from across Central New York attended. The groups of activist...
cnycentral.com
Election Day is approaching: CNY neighbor says 'get out and vote'
Election Day is approaching and people in the Central New York community are ready to head to the polls but some don't plan to vote this year. Some elections that people are getting ready to vote for are Onondaga County Sheriff, NY-District 22 congressional seat, and the New York Governor race.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse police department discusses policing during parents weekend and a new scam
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses policing during parents weekend and a new scam. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant...
cnycentral.com
Meet Tanner: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Tanner! He's a 6-month-old hound mix waiting to find his forever home. Tanner and his littermates arrived at Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse from Mississippi two months ago. Helping Hounds staff said Tanner loves life and would love to be someone's...
cnycentral.com
Madison County Judge candidate accepts drinking "mistake," questions fentanyl ingestion
Bradley Moses has lost the backing of his own party in his campaign for Madison County Judge after police needed to revive him with Narcan over the summer; a toxicology report showed he had fentanyl in his system. He told CNY Central he accepts responsibility for the excessive drinking that...
cnycentral.com
50-year-old man stabbed in the back on Harrison Street in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed in the back early Monday morning, police said. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 200 block of Harrison Street in the City of Syracuse just after 8:00 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old male victim who had been stabbed in the back. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The exact location of the stabbing is unknown.
cnycentral.com
A new skate park opens in Oswego
OWSEGO, N.Y. — Mayor Barlow of Oswego held the grand opening of a brand new skate park Saturday afternoon. The half a million park was announced back in January this year during the Mayor's State of the City Address and construction started back in August. The skate park is...
cnycentral.com
Board member resignation letter: Superintendent showed "lack of professional judgment"
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Frank Matus' resignation is now approved by the Baldwinsville School Board, and the letter he submitted was read out loud at the board's latest meeting on Monday night. We've obtained a copy of the letter through a Freedom of Information request through the district. "My decision...
cnycentral.com
Planning on watching the Orange take on the Wolf Pack? Chime in your photos!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Do you plan on watching the Syracuse Orange take on N.C. State in a sold out match up today?. Don't forget to submit your photos to Chime in for a chance to be seen in our newscast. Kick off is set for 3:30pm at the JMA...
cnycentral.com
Our weather will be going from autumn to early winter then back to late summer this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Overall we had a very pleasant, sunny and dry weekend in CNY. As many of you head back to work and school this week we'll be experiencing temperatures close to average for mid-October. We do have some sprinkles and showers in the forecast for Monday morning and a...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse fans excited for 6-0 start, the Orange beat NC State 24-9
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse defeats #15 NC State to improve to 6-0 on the season. The last time they beat a ranked team was back in 2018 against #15 West Virginia in the Camping World Bowl. The fans are pumped to continue their win streak. Many fans were seen...
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville superintendent remains on paid administrative leave
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Baldwinsville superintendent, Jason Thomson remains on paid administrative leave. When the board came out of the executive session, the president announced that they do not take lightly the incident regarding the superintendent. After the members of the board came out from behind closed doors, in a...
cnycentral.com
Police arrest two more suspects related to the Aberdeen Apartments double homicide
SYRACUSE, NY — Two more suspects have been arrested in relation to the double homicide that took place at the Aberdeen Apartments back in August. A total of three people now have been charged in connection to the double homicide. Lashaun Dixon of New Jersey and Donnell Thornton of...
cnycentral.com
MADHOUSE: #18 Syracuse defeats #15 NC State 24-9 in front of deafening sold-out crowd
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — No. 18 Syracuse is now 6-0 with a perfect start to the season after its 24-9 win against No. 15 ranked North Carolina State. Orange fans rushed the field at the JMA Wireless Dome after the big win. Syracuse football continues to defy the odds. Projected...
cnycentral.com
Judge orders new trial for man convicted in wife's 2012 killing in Chenango County
NORWICH, N.Y. — A Chenango County judge has ordered a new trial for Ganesh "Remy" Ramsaran in the 2012 killing of Jennifer Ramsaran, his wife, citing deception on the part of Ramsaran's attorney. Documents from the court decision last week detail what the judge called "blatant dishonesty" on the...
cnycentral.com
NC State quarterback Devin Leary out vs. Syracuse in a sold out matchup
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Star quarterback for N.C. State Devin Leary has been ruled out for the No. 15 Wolfpack vs. No. 18 Orange game Saturday, sources telling ESPN. Leary was named the ACC preseason player of the year but injured his shoulder during the game against Florida State last weekend.
cnycentral.com
'This a moment to cherish,' Dino Babers soaks in SU's 6-0 start
It’s easy for a football team with as much momentum as No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0 ACC) to focus on the future–to constantly look ahead, refuse to slow down, to keep moving the chains. A 24- 9 conference win on Saturday against then-No. 15 NC State bolstered S.U.’s resume heading into a monumental ACC game against No. 5 Clemson in Week 8.
cnycentral.com
LIVE FROM THE PRESS BOX: Updates from #18 Syracuse's sold-out game with #15 NC State
SYRACUSE — #18 Syracuse football (5-0, 2-0 ACC) hosts #15 NC State (5-1, 1-1 ACC) for the first football game between two ranked teams at the Dome since 2001. It's the first sellout since the Orange took on #1 Clemson in 2019. 3:30 kickoff. Watch on the ACC Network or you can listen at 99.5/101.5 FM. Follow along for updates as the game unfolds.
