Syracuse, NY

Tully's Good Times Restaurant to hold "Law & Orders Night" fundraiser

Syracuse, N.Y. — Popular Central and Western New York restaurant, Tully's Good Times is helping fundraise for Special Olympics New York Wednesday, October 19. At the restaurant's locations in and around Syracuse, Rochester, Batavia, Watertown, Buffalo, and Vestal, it will be holding "Law & Orders Night" to assist in fundraising efforts.
SYRACUSE, NY
CNY Rally hosts second pro-choice event in Baldwinsville on Saturday

CNY Rally for Women's Rights held its first of three scheduled peaceful pro-choice rallies in the Village of Baldwinsville on Saturday. Protesters met at this morning at the Triquetra Books and More store at 12 Oswego Street in Baldwinsville. Activists from across Central New York attended. The groups of activist...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Election Day is approaching: CNY neighbor says 'get out and vote'

Election Day is approaching and people in the Central New York community are ready to head to the polls but some don't plan to vote this year. Some elections that people are getting ready to vote for are Onondaga County Sheriff, NY-District 22 congressional seat, and the New York Governor race.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse police department discusses policing during parents weekend and a new scam

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses policing during parents weekend and a new scam. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant...
SYRACUSE, NY
Meet Tanner: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Tanner! He's a 6-month-old hound mix waiting to find his forever home. Tanner and his littermates arrived at Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse from Mississippi two months ago. Helping Hounds staff said Tanner loves life and would love to be someone's...
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
50-year-old man stabbed in the back on Harrison Street in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed in the back early Monday morning, police said. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 200 block of Harrison Street in the City of Syracuse just after 8:00 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old male victim who had been stabbed in the back. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The exact location of the stabbing is unknown.
SYRACUSE, NY
A new skate park opens in Oswego

OWSEGO, N.Y. — Mayor Barlow of Oswego held the grand opening of a brand new skate park Saturday afternoon. The half a million park was announced back in January this year during the Mayor's State of the City Address and construction started back in August. The skate park is...
OSWEGO, NY
Baldwinsville superintendent remains on paid administrative leave

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Baldwinsville superintendent, Jason Thomson remains on paid administrative leave. When the board came out of the executive session, the president announced that they do not take lightly the incident regarding the superintendent. After the members of the board came out from behind closed doors, in a...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
'This a moment to cherish,' Dino Babers soaks in SU's 6-0 start

It’s easy for a football team with as much momentum as No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0 ACC) to focus on the future–to constantly look ahead, refuse to slow down, to keep moving the chains. A 24- 9 conference win on Saturday against then-No. 15 NC State bolstered S.U.’s resume heading into a monumental ACC game against No. 5 Clemson in Week 8.
SYRACUSE, NY
LIVE FROM THE PRESS BOX: Updates from #18 Syracuse's sold-out game with #15 NC State

SYRACUSE — #18 Syracuse football (5-0, 2-0 ACC) hosts #15 NC State (5-1, 1-1 ACC) for the first football game between two ranked teams at the Dome since 2001. It's the first sellout since the Orange took on #1 Clemson in 2019. 3:30 kickoff. Watch on the ACC Network or you can listen at 99.5/101.5 FM. Follow along for updates as the game unfolds.
SYRACUSE, NY

Community Policy