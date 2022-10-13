Read full article on original website
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Free Pet Vaccines
Freeze Watch: Carroll County, Coshocton County, Tuscarawas County. Free pet vaccines! Learn more about the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.
What to know about the Circleville Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The 115th Circleville Pumpkin Show is back next week with more than 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, baked goods, family entertainment, a fine art show and more. Twenty-five miles south of Columbus, the Circleville Pumpkin Show kicks off at 159 E. Franklin St. on Oct. 19, running through Oct. 22. The festivities […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Most Delicious Strawberry Cake In The World Is Right Here In Columbus
Every now and then, you just need something sweet. There are plenty of places around town to satisfy your sweet tooth, but there’s only one place that makes the perfect strawberry cake: Golden Delight Bakery. For over 20 years, Golden Delight has been gaining a loyal following here in...
Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire home
BELLAIRE, OHIO (WTRF) – Belmont County Hoof and Paw tell us they’ve rescued 11 dogs, 20-30 cats, 3 chickens and a donkey from a home on Indian Run Road, in Bellaire. Hoof and Paw officials were out at the home a few days ago, but had to wait on a warrant before they could go […]
WHIZ
Souper Bowl at Zane State Campus Center
ZANESVILLE, OH-Many took part this weekend in raising money for organizations fighting food scarcity. The annual Souper Bowl benefit took place at Zane State College. Money raised through soup sales went to Eastside Community Ministry, The Salvation Army, Fellowship of Christ Community and Christ’s Table. Lead organizer for the...
WHIZ
Stuart M. Zwelling
Stuart Monte Zwelling, 67, of Zanesville, died at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at his home. He was born May 2, 1955 in Zanesville, a son of the late Jerold and Ruth E. Krauthamer Zwelling. Stuart was a member of the Beth Abraham Synagogue and was in Sales all his life.
WHIZ
Clyde Eugene Tate, Sr.
Clyde Eugene Tate, Sr., 69, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Cedar Hill Care Center. Clyde was born December 15, 1952 in Zanesville, son of the late Chauncey W. and Betty E. (McDowell) Tate. In addition to his parents, Clyde is also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Tate and John Tate; and a sister, Bernadine Thomas.
WHIZ
Education of Yesterday Show
DRESDEN, OH- As technology advances throughout time, people tend to forget how people were able to live without advanced technology, and there are even kids right now who don’t even know where the food they get in the pantry comes from or how it’s made. The Education of...
WTAP
Humane Society of Parkersburg continues to see surplus of dogs in shelter
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of Parkersburg says that it is overcrowded with dogs at its shelter. Even after what executive director, Gary McIntyre says was a “record” adoption month in July, the shelter is back to its usual adoption rate. The shelter says it is...
Evans Farms Gaining A Tex-Mex Restaurant
The Evans Farm Marketplace is about to gain a full-serve restaurant tenant. Yabo’s Tacos, which has Delaware County locations in Powell and Westerville as well as a restaurant in Hillard, will be opening at 5915 Evans Farm Drive in Lewis Center on November 1 according to social media. Yabo’s...
WHIZ
Muskingum County Veterans Day Parade
ZANESVILLE, OH- Zanesville will honor those who fought in order to protect our Nation this November. A Veteran’s Day Parade will take place in downtown Zanesville. There will be be emergency vehicles, 4-H clubs, high school marching bands and Veteran’s groups. Commander of the American Legion and the President of the Muskingum County Veterans Council Eddie Grimes says they’re still looking for participants to take part in the program.
WHIZ
Morgan County Heritage Day
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH- A small fall festival shows us that even though time flies and new things happen every day it’s nice to hold on to a piece of history. McConnelsville held its annual Heritage Day as a celebration of the tradition and culture that can be found in Morgan County.
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Celebrate Your Inner Child: Toys ‘R’ Us Returns To Delaware County
It’s Grand Opening Week for the Toys ‘R’ Us in-store shops in Macy’s locations across the country. Those locations include the Macy’s store at Polaris Fashion Place Mall. As shared by Macy’s, “The Toys“R”Us brand will come to life in-store with playful colored fixtures as...
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus Area
If you're looking for a delicious seafood boil, you should check out these places in Greater Columbus. Located in Westerville, this restaurant serves great Cajun-style seafood including seafood boils. All of their seafood boils include corn on the cob and potato. Choose from seafood like green mussels, clams, lobster tails, king crab legs, and more. Seasoning options include Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, Old Bay, and Two Claws Signature Spice. Spice levels are non-spicy, mild, medium, hot, and extra hot. If you're not in the mood for seafood boils, customers also enjoy their fried shrimp and fried soft-shell crab.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
