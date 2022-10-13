ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Meta says it will sell Giphy to comply with UK breakup order

Facebook-parent Meta plans to sell off Giphy, an online search tool for animated images, after the UK government said it would force the tech giant to unwind its acquisition of the service. It's the first time regulators have successfully broken up a part of the technology giant since Meta's economic...
Albany Herald

The US is spending billions to boost chip manufacturing. Will it be enough?

The United States government is pulling out all the stops to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing, injecting billions of dollars into the beleaguered sector and flexing all policy muscles available to give it a leg up over competition from Asia. When the pandemic hit in 2020, firms initially curtailed orders for...

