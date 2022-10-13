ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Babysitter charged in 2021 death of 4-year-old

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0El9pt_0iXaUZiR00

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 29-year-old Des Moines man already facing child endangerment charges while taking care of a child has been charged with the death of a child he babysat years earlier.

According to WHO-DT, 29-year-old Austin Johnson was charged with the death of a 4-year-old who died on Feb. 20, 2021. In the search warrant obtained by the station, Johnson had fallen down stairs while carrying the toddler, landing on top of the child. Johnson had initially told police that the child “had fallen and was unresponsive.”

Police said that Johnson’s actions led to the death of the 4-year-old.

Johnson is in jail on a separate case involving a child in his care.

In September, Johnson recently admitted to authorities that he shook a 5-month-old for several seconds, resulting in the baby being sent to a hospital. Investigators told WHO-DT that the baby had multiple brain bleeds.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Des Moines police identify victim in Park Avenue homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who was shot and left in a parking lot onPark Avenue. That man later died. According to police, 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa was killed in the shooting. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Southside apartment shooting victim has died

DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male who was shot at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon has passed away. At approximately 3:10 p.m. the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting with one person injured in the 4200 block of Park Ave. Prior to the arrival of […]
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel Police Looking for Missing Person

The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe was last seen in Adel on Wednesday, October 5th. He is described as 6-foot tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and has pierced ears. Wolfe has noticeable tattoos of a lion on his right shoulder, a celtic braid on his left wrist, a sword on his right forearm and a horde symbol in his left armpit area.
ADEL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Police investigates 14th homicide of 2022

(Des Moines, IA) — One man is dead after a shooting in southwestern Des Moines. Police say the man was shot in the 42-hundred block of Park Avenue yesterday around 3 p.m. Before first responders arrived, bystanders started driving the man to a local hospital. Police located the vehicle, and medics took the victim to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The shooting marks Des Moines’ 14th homicide of the year.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Scranton Man Sentenced to Prison for Chase in Jefferson and Drug Possession

A Scranton man was recently sentenced to prison for a May incident in Jefferson. According to court documents, 21-year-old Nicholas Weber pled guilty to two Class D Felonies for eluding while intoxicated and his third or subsequent offense for possession of marjiuana and a serious misdemeanor for OWI. Weber was sentenced to five years in prison for each of the felony convictions and one year in the Greene County Jail for the misdemeanor. Each sentence was to run concurrently and District Court Judge Joseph McCarville additionally revoked Weber’s probation from several previous, unrelated cases and imposed prison sentences of two five years, one four year, one year in jail and 180 days in jail, all to run consecutively.
JEFFERSON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 34-year-old Jefferey Michael Hoffman, of Shannon City, on Wednesday for Violation of Probation. Hoffman was taken to the Union County Jail where bail was set at $5,000 cash or approved surety.
CRESTON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action

After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Woman Hits 9 Unmarked State Patrol Cruisers at Iowa Speedway

(Newton, IA) The Iowa State Patrol says a woman crashed into nine unmarked state patrol cruisers at the Iowa Speedway Friday. Trooper Ryan DeVault tells WHO Radio News that 31-year-old Mariah Aasheim of Winterset had a medical issue when she lost control, drove into the parking lot, and hit the front ends of nine state patrol cruisers parked there. DeVault says six other cruisers were not hit. The 15 cruisers were parked in the lot to help train new state troopers next week. He says Aasheim was treated and released at a local hospital. DeVault says they still have enough vehicles for the training.
NEWTON, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa

NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
NEW VIRGINIA, IA
kicdam.com

Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash

Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

One dead after crash on I-235 eastbound in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 235 in Des Moines. Police say that they responded to a crash around 6:54 p.m. on Sunday. First responders arrived to find a collision between to vehicles. One person has been confirmed deceased at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there

DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

City of Des Moines hauls away downtown homeless encampment

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines city crews drove in a garbage truck and front-end loaders to tear down makeshift tents and clear the sidewalk outside of Central Iowa Shelter and Services on Monday morning. The city says it took action after people who live and work in the...
DES MOINES, IA
cdrecycler.com

Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition

DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
TOLEDO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Steven Lovell Obituary

Steven Albert Lovell, age 71, of Atlantic and formerly of Adair, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, IA. Arrangements are pending at this time with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home.
ATLANTIC, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines skyscraper plan to make a comeback

A group of investors is trying to resurrect a 33-story downtown Des Moines residential tower proposal with tentative plans that could launch construction as early as May.St. Joseph's Group, a DSM-based development team, has secured around $100 million in bonds, Joe Teeling, the team's president, told Axios this week.Why it matters: 515 Walnut is an important link in downtown redevelopment that could transform the city's skyline.The proposal led to the 2018 closure and still pending demolition of Des Moines' Kaleidoscope at the Hub — a once-bustling restaurant and retail center near 5th and Walnut streets.Catch up fast: The project began...
DES MOINES, IA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
99K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy