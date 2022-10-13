Read full article on original website
New MFAH exhibit Gordon Parks: Stokely Carmichael and Black Power now on display
HOUSTON — Never before seen images of a young civil rights activist are on display right now at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. The display shows photographs taken by Life Magazine photographer Gordon Parks of Stokely Carmichael in 1967. It’s an incredible collection of never before seen black...
Here's where you can find cheap Halloween costumes
HOUSTON — With Halloween creeping closer, getting your kids ready for the holiday can be a trick or treat, especially when it comes to costumes. Prices on everything, including outfits for kids, are still on the rise. Luckily, the power of social media is taking the fear out of preparations this season.
Spooky Spaces: Creepy Hollow Haunted House
ROSHARON, Texas — Want to go to the top haunt in the country? It’s right in Houston's backyard. The Haunted House Association says Creepy Hollow Haunted House is the best in the country. "We have three main attractions: The Dark Woods, Pitch Black, which is basically a clown...
Rescue underway after 2 people trapped in hole at construction site in Montrose area
HOUSTON — A rescue is underway after two people got trapped in a hole at a construction site in the Montrose area, according to Houston firefighters. This is an active scene happening on Bomar Street and Montrose Boulevard. Air 11 flew over the scene and saw at least one...
Houston Botanic Garden Lightscape returns for the holidays
HOUSTON — Looking for something to do during the holidays in town? The Houston Botanic Gardens has you covered!. The internationally acclaimed Lightscape will return for 2022, featuring newer light installations as well as bringing back some of last year's favorites. More than 80% of the displays for this year will be brand new and be set to seasonal music along a winding path in the Garden.
HFD: 2 construction workers rescued from trench in Montrose area
HOUSTON — Two construction workers were rescued Monday after falling into a trench at a construction site in the Montrose area. This happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Montrose Boulevard near Bomar Street. According to Houston Fire Department Chief Scott Graeter, one of the workers was pulling themselves out...
KHOU
First cold outbreak reaches Texas
HOUSTON — A powerful and far-reaching cold front is pushing across the U.S. this week, bringing frost, snow, and brisk temperatures to the eastern half of the country. Temperatures here in Southeast Texas could drop to the lowest levels since April Wednesday and Thursday morning thanks to clear skies, low humidity, and a north wind.
KHOU
U.S. Customs warns of counterfeit items this holiday season
HOUSTON — As we head into the holiday shopping season all of us are looking for a bargain. However, some of those bargains could be low-quality or even dangerous counterfeit goods. From Apple products to Nike shoes to jewelry and designer accessories – tens of thousands of dollars worth...
2022 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade: What to expect this year
HOUSTON — Floats, balloons, bands and more -- this year's H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is expected to be one for the books, especially after the many hiccups it has experienced in the past few years. Last year's parade was canceled just minutes before start time due to weather and...
Study: The ground is gradually sinking in some Houston neighborhoods
HOUSTON — A University of Houston analysis of water and oil wells in the Houston metro has uncovered gradual sinking of the ground, causing significant problems for neighborhoods. This is happening in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs, like Katy, Spring, The Woodlands, Fresno and Mont Belvieu. Groundwater,...
Memorial Park opens new trail segment
HOUSTON — A new trail segment in Memorial Park offers runners a more immersive nature experience. Residents who run and walk on the Seymour Lieberman Exer-Trail can now enjoy the scenic and shaded forest areas. The .36-mile segment opened on Oct. 6 and connects with three newly constructed bridges near Buffalo Bayou.
Traffic alert: I-45 heading north near The Woodlands reopens following big rig crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: The big rig crash has been cleared just before 6 a.m. An overturned 18-wheeler has all of the main lanes blocked on Interstate 45 heading north in Montgomery County Tuesday morning. This happened just before 3:30 a.m. near Lake Woodlands Drive. Motorists can use...
KHOU
Houston forecast: Cold weather surging its way south; temps to fall to mid-50s Tuesday
Temperatures are expected to drop drastically over the next few days. By Wednesday, the Houston area will see temps in the mid-40s.
'Sweetest woman' | Friend remembers woman who died along with 3 family members in Pearland crash
PEARLAND, Texas — Five people were killed Saturday night when Pearland police said a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into them while they were on their way to dinner. Now KHOU 11 News is learning more about the victims. Four members of the same family were killed...
Dozens of Houston-area cops, elected officials appear on leaked Oath Keepers membership rolls
HOUSTON — Dozens of law enforcement officers and elected officials from the Houston area signed up and paid dues to the anti-government group Oath Keepers, according to a KHOU 11 Investigates analysis of membership rolls obtained by the non-profit journalist collective Distributed Denial of Secrets, DDOS. The membership rolls...
Purse from 1959 found in CCISD floorboards reunited with family
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A purse from 1959 found in the floorboards of the old League City School has finally been reunited with the owner's family. Clear Creek ISD said the purse's owner, Beverly Williams, died in 2016. She had nine children who all live in Texas and California. Two of them still live in League City.
Dogs euthanized after attacking man in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas — Two dogs were put down after they attacked a man in Galveston last week. On Sunday, animal control officials said King and Ringo were humanely euthanized. Their owners were issued citations. It wasn't the first time King bit someone, animal control officials said. They said there...
Husband came home to bloody scene day his wife, son were reported missing from Humble, documents say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Court documents paint the picture of what happened before Tyler Roenz, 17, and his mother Michelle Roenz, 49, were reported missing from a Humble neighborhood Thursday. Michelle's husband, who is also Tyler's dad, came home Thursday at about noon and not only found his car...
Couple ambushed, attacked by armed robbers in Tanglewood community, police say
HOUSTON — A Houston community is on alert after their neighbors were allegedly robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash and then attacked. This happened Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. in the Tanglewood area. The community's HOA sent out a message saying three armed suspects ambushed a man...
Vigil held for missing Alvin ISD teacher last seen in New Orleans
ALVIN, Texas — Members of the community recently gathered to hold a vigil for Michelle Reynolds, the missing Alvin ISD teacher who was last seen in Louisiana. She's been missing since Sept. 22, but her car was found in New Orleans on Sept. 23. A photo of Reynolds, 48, was also discovered that same day as she walked near Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans.
