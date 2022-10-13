ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Here's where you can find cheap Halloween costumes

HOUSTON — With Halloween creeping closer, getting your kids ready for the holiday can be a trick or treat, especially when it comes to costumes. Prices on everything, including outfits for kids, are still on the rise. Luckily, the power of social media is taking the fear out of preparations this season.
CYPRESS, TX
KHOU

Spooky Spaces: Creepy Hollow Haunted House

ROSHARON, Texas — Want to go to the top haunt in the country? It’s right in Houston's backyard. The Haunted House Association says Creepy Hollow Haunted House is the best in the country. "We have three main attractions: The Dark Woods, Pitch Black, which is basically a clown...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston Botanic Garden Lightscape returns for the holidays

HOUSTON — Looking for something to do during the holidays in town? The Houston Botanic Gardens has you covered!. The internationally acclaimed Lightscape will return for 2022, featuring newer light installations as well as bringing back some of last year's favorites. More than 80% of the displays for this year will be brand new and be set to seasonal music along a winding path in the Garden.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HFD: 2 construction workers rescued from trench in Montrose area

HOUSTON — Two construction workers were rescued Monday after falling into a trench at a construction site in the Montrose area. This happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Montrose Boulevard near Bomar Street. According to Houston Fire Department Chief Scott Graeter, one of the workers was pulling themselves out...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

First cold outbreak reaches Texas

HOUSTON — A powerful and far-reaching cold front is pushing across the U.S. this week, bringing frost, snow, and brisk temperatures to the eastern half of the country. Temperatures here in Southeast Texas could drop to the lowest levels since April Wednesday and Thursday morning thanks to clear skies, low humidity, and a north wind.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

U.S. Customs warns of counterfeit items this holiday season

HOUSTON — As we head into the holiday shopping season all of us are looking for a bargain. However, some of those bargains could be low-quality or even dangerous counterfeit goods. From Apple products to Nike shoes to jewelry and designer accessories – tens of thousands of dollars worth...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2022 H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade: What to expect this year

HOUSTON — Floats, balloons, bands and more -- this year's H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is expected to be one for the books, especially after the many hiccups it has experienced in the past few years. Last year's parade was canceled just minutes before start time due to weather and...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Study: The ground is gradually sinking in some Houston neighborhoods

HOUSTON — A University of Houston analysis of water and oil wells in the Houston metro has uncovered gradual sinking of the ground, causing significant problems for neighborhoods. This is happening in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs, like Katy, Spring, The Woodlands, Fresno and Mont Belvieu. Groundwater,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Memorial Park opens new trail segment

HOUSTON — A new trail segment in Memorial Park offers runners a more immersive nature experience. Residents who run and walk on the Seymour Lieberman Exer-Trail can now enjoy the scenic and shaded forest areas. The .36-mile segment opened on Oct. 6 and connects with three newly constructed bridges near Buffalo Bayou.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Purse from 1959 found in CCISD floorboards reunited with family

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A purse from 1959 found in the floorboards of the old League City School has finally been reunited with the owner's family. Clear Creek ISD said the purse's owner, Beverly Williams, died in 2016. She had nine children who all live in Texas and California. Two of them still live in League City.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
KHOU

Dogs euthanized after attacking man in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — Two dogs were put down after they attacked a man in Galveston last week. On Sunday, animal control officials said King and Ringo were humanely euthanized. Their owners were issued citations. It wasn't the first time King bit someone, animal control officials said. They said there...
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

Vigil held for missing Alvin ISD teacher last seen in New Orleans

ALVIN, Texas — Members of the community recently gathered to hold a vigil for Michelle Reynolds, the missing Alvin ISD teacher who was last seen in Louisiana. She's been missing since Sept. 22, but her car was found in New Orleans on Sept. 23. A photo of Reynolds, 48, was also discovered that same day as she walked near Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy