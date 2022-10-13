Read full article on original website
Mt. Washington Democrat Mayor Barry Armstrong Refuses To Address Viral Video of City Personnel Seizing Property
Vanished In Kentucky
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, Kentucky
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council Race
Louisville in the fall: bats, graves, pumpkins & tacos
Wave 3
Body taken out of Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A body has been recovered from the Ohio River Saturday. According to MetroSafe dispatchers, the Louisville Fire Department was called about a possible person in the river. LFD assisted and recovered a person from the Ohio River. MetroSafe said that the coroner has been dispatched. There...
wdrb.com
Remains found in central Indiana positively ID'd as Louisville man who vanished in 2002
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remains discovered by a turkey hunter in central Indiana have been identified as those of a a Louisville man who was reported missing more than 20 years ago. According to a news release, the remains were found in May 2004 near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe...
wdrb.com
Several southern Indiana counties under burn ban because of dry conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the person who was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Miriam Hope, 42, is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
Memorial for first responder spurs awareness for leading cause of death for firefighters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville family remembered their fallen first responder, Sunday, as they hope to raise awareness for the leading cause of death in firefighters. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cancer is the leading cause of death in firefighters across the U.S., above heart attacks and other fire-related deaths.
Louisville woman found dead in the Ohio River had been missing nearly a week
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified a woman found dead in the Ohio River as 42-year-old Miriam Hope. She was missing since Oct. 10.
'He's not mischievous': Ghost in haunted candy shop connects owner with town's past
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A Southern Indiana business owner started working her dream job in 2020 when she opened a candy shop. She hired her daughter to help out around the New Albany Sugar Shoppe, but didn't realize a third set of helping hands came with the building. A...
The Vault: Halloween on Hillcrest
The popular Louisville neighborhood shares its favorite time of the year with lots of fun and spooky decorations.
wdrb.com
Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
LMPD: Body recovered from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers said a body was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) Homicide Unit is awaiting the results of an autopsy after a body was pulled from the Ohio River. Just after 11:30 a.m. a caller to MetroSafe indicated that...
Southern Indiana events being held for families affected by infant, pregnancy loss
BORDEN, Ind. — A touching event will be held on Friday and Saturday for families affected by infant and pregnancy loss. The Remembrance Walk will take place on Friday, Oct. 14 at Borden Community Park to help honor the children that have lost their lives. The next day, on...
Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
Bardstown community hoping latest search leads to justice for Crystal Rogers
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — In the midst of the FBI returning to Bardstown in search of answers in the Crystal Rogers case, people in the community are hopeful this could mean closure coming soon. Locals like Andy Carey, owner of Carey Sign Company, have their fingers crossed the latest search...
Waverly Hills Historical Society, Sanatorium owners end legal battle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It appears the legal battles over the Waverly Hills Sanatorium are over. According to a statement on their Facebook page, the Waverly Hills Historical Society and Charlie Mattingly have reached an agreement to resolve their issues. Both parties want to preserve Waverly Hills Sanatorium and said...
6 months later: Boy found dead in suitcase still unidentified, ISP says
INDIANA, USA — Sunday marked six months since the body of a young boy was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police say he has still not been identified. The child is described by police as a 5-year-old African American male, about four feet tall with a slim build and short haircut.
wdrb.com
New lawsuit filed against Jeffersonville funeral home where bodies, cremated remains were found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana funeral home where dozens of bodies and cremated remains were discovered over the summer is facing another lawsuit. In July, a strange smell led to the discovery of 31 bodies and 17 cremated remains at the Lankford Funeral Home on Middle Road in Jeffersonville.
North America’s oldest gorilla dies at Kentucky zoo
Officials said the 64-year-old gorilla was watched closely by staff for the last several months due to her age before they made the decision to euthanize her on Friday.
Wave 3
An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The happiest day of their lives unfolded in a couple of seconds when Andrew took his first steps. “We were told from birth that Andrew would never walk,” Andrew’s father Jeremy Haydon said. “Never stand on his own. Never do anything. Years and years of tortuous physical therapy, muscle training, strength training, he walked and that was a beautiful moment for us and we thought there is hope for him.”
JCPS: Elementary school cancels classes on Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Jefferson County Public School isn't going to have classes Tuesday. In a letter sent to parents, Wheatley Elementary Assistant Principal Rhonda Hedges said because of a gas leak and the expected freezing temperatures, school has been canceled. Hedges said there is no water or heat...
WTVQ
FBI searching Bardstown farm in relation to Crystal Rogers case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville’s FBI is searching a 245-acre farm in Bardstown in relation to the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. In a tweet, FBI Lousiville said it’s conducting “judicially authorized activity” in the 300 block of Paschal Ballard Lane. The agency confirmed to ABC affiliate WHAS that the search began around 7:30 a.m. The farm is known as the last place Rogers was seen alive.
