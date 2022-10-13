Read full article on original website
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon. The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension. Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback
NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
WATCH: Tom Brady reacts to Bucs' demoralizing loss vs. Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were expected to roll over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but instead limped to a 20-18 loss on the road. Despite facing a secondary decimated by injuries, Tom Brady and the Bucs offense struggled to move the ball all game long, managing just 243 yards through the air.
Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
Proposed Bills Trade Lands Josh Allen Another Target
The Buffalo Bills are blessed with plenty of offensive firepower as is, but a hypothetical trade could solve the struggles they've had at a vital position.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React
Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
Rumor: Christian McCaffrey trade talks heating up with 4 teams expressing interest
The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.
Sean Payton Is Rumored To 'Really Want' 1 NFL Job
Sean Payton has shifted to a media role this season, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach may have his eye on a specific coaching gig. According to the Washington Post's Jason La Canfora (h/t Bleacher Report), an NFL executive who's worked with Payton believes he "really wants" to coach Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers if they part ways with Brandon Staley.
College Football Rankings Week 8: Tennessee Volunteers grab No. 1 spot, Penn State and USC collapse
Week 7 of the 2022 college football season is in the books and it surpassed sky-high expectations. Clashes between Alabama
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
Aaron Rodgers sends stern message to Packers front office ahead of trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers just lost again on Sunday and now sit at 3-3 on the season. Aaron Rodgers and the offense had a brutal day and their struggles continue, which makes one think this team could be very active at the trade deadline. Well, if you’re asking Rodgers, he fully expects GM Brian Gutekunst […] The post Aaron Rodgers sends stern message to Packers front office ahead of trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens star Lamar Jackson gets brutally honest on yet another collapse in season full of them
The Baltimore Ravens could easily be 6-0 this season, but instead they’re only 3-3 after blowing yet another big lead. This time it came in Week 6 against the streaking New York Giants, who erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to hand the Ravens a disappointing 24-20 defeat. Baltimore went...
NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
Cam Akers time in the Rams' backfield has reportedly come to a close. According to FOX's Jay Glazer (via Ari Meirov), Los Angeles is actively trying to ship out the 23-year-old running back. Saying that it's "unlikely" that he'll ever play for the team again. Adding that even if a...
Randall Cobb carted to locker room in tears as Aaron Rodgers, Packers struggle vs. Jets
There is now a major injury concern for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 6 home matchup against the New York Jets. Randall Cobb’s ankle was rolled up on by Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as he was attempting to block on a rushing play for Aaron Jones in the Packers’ opening drive of […] The post Randall Cobb carted to locker room in tears as Aaron Rodgers, Packers struggle vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers QB Jordan Love takes over for Aaron Rodgers amid stunning defeat vs. Jets
The Green Bay Packers threw in the towel during the late stages of their Week 6 home loss to the New York Jets. After the Jets capped off a 13-play drive with a field goal in the fourth quarter, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur decided to sit Aaron Rodgers for the remainder of the game […] The post Packers QB Jordan Love takes over for Aaron Rodgers amid stunning defeat vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers speaks out on thumb injury after falling to Jets
Aaron Rodgers wasn’t his usual dominant self in the Green Bay Packers’ Week 6 loss to the New York Jets, and his latest injury may have played a role in that. To recall, Rodgers entered the contest dealing with a thumb issue. He sustained the said injury on the final play of their Week 5 […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers speaks out on thumb injury after falling to Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
Colts 34, Jaguars 27: 5 Observations on Trevor Lawrence, Shaquill Griffin and More
What do we make of the Jaguars' latest tough loss? What does it mean for the rest of their outlook, and what did Trevor Lawrence show us today? We break it down below.
‘Everything is on the table’: Matt LaFleur drops truth bomb on possible Packers OL changes after disaster vs. Jets
The Green Bay Packers suffered a disappointing loss in Week 6 against the New York Jets, and Matt LaFleur was not happy about it. The Packers head coach didn’t hold back in the aftermath of the humbling defeat at Lambeau Field, and hinted that some key changes could be on the way involving the offensive […] The post ‘Everything is on the table’: Matt LaFleur drops truth bomb on possible Packers OL changes after disaster vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
