AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora says it will now work with UCHealth to hire new employees for its Crisis Response Team, which currently has zero full-time clinicians. The program is supposed to send a police officer and a mental health clinician to certain 911 calls. We don’t know how many calls came into Aurora 911 over the last month and a half that involved mental health crises, but we do know there were no full-time clinicians working to respond.

AURORA, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO