Aurora advances homeless plan rewarding sobriety, employmentDavid HeitzAurora, CO
I-70 paving project moves to westbound lanesHeather WillardJefferson County, CO
Denver voters will consider investing $2 billion in sidewalksDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Why voting yes on DougCo's 5A won't mean higher taxes after 2023Suzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Denver Residents To Get Cash Up To $1000 Per MonthCadrene HeslopDenver, CO
Aurora officers involved in shooting, no injuries
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting involving officers at the Robinwood Condominiums located at 18000 East Ohio Avenue. Just before midnight on Monday, officers from APD were called to the 7-Eleven at 599 S. Airport Blvd. for a report of shots fired in the store, according to police.
Wheat Ridge Police search for suspect who crashed stolen truck, injured 2
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of stealing a truck, crashing into multiple vehicles and injuring two people on Monday morning. A man stole a truck that was pulling a large trailer in the area of Sheridan Boulevard...
I-25 back open in Thornton after crash that killed pedestrian
THORNTON, Colo. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed in Thornton for nearly two hours after a pedestrian was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon. Thornton police said a man on a motorcycle who had been involved in a crash in the southbound lanes was running across the northbound lanes when he was hit by a car transport truck at around 2 p.m. He died at the scene.
Police investigating homicide in northeast Denver
DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a northeast Denver home Sunday as a homicide. The Denver Police Department said around 3 p.m. Sunday, they were called to a home in the 18700-block of East 58th Avenue, which is just east of Tower Road in the DIA neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home.
Crash, fire cause I-25 closure near Loveland
LOVELAND, Colo. — Interstate 25 was closed in both directions near Loveland for about five hours after a crash involving two semi-trucks Friday. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said two semis hit each other in the southbound lanes at Highway 34, and one of them caught fire at around 12:20 p.m. A driver had burn injuries but they are not life-threatening.
Police take carjacking suspect into custody following pursuit
AURORA, Colo. — A suspect in custody after a pursuit that ended in the area of South Chambers Road and East Iliff Avenue, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said Thursday. Police were in pursuit of a vehicle that was reported to have been carjacked earlier in the morning, according to police.
2 people outside disabled vehicle killed by suspected drunk driver
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A woman is facing vehicular homicide and DUI charges after two people were hit by a car alongside Interstate 25 near Castle Rock late Wednesday night. The Colorado State Patrol said a trooper responded to a call that four people were having car trouble on northbound I-25 at around 10:30 p.m.
Man sentenced after 3-year-old ingests fentanyl
AURORA, Colo. — A man was convicted of multiple charges and sentenced to prison after a 3-year-old ingested fentanyl in a home in May 2021, prosecutors said. Antonio Espinosa-Tovar, 29, was found guilty July 27 of child abuse and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison.
City council formally approves new police chief
DENVER — The Denver City Council on Monday approved current Division Chief Ron Thomas as the new chief of the Denver Police Department. Mayor Michael Hancock nominated Thomas as the new chief on Aug. 31, the day Chief Paul Pazen announced his retirement. The council approved the nomination in...
Motorcyclist searching for driver who nearly killed him in hit-and-run crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The cars are constant. The pain a single unknown driver left behind is also nonstop. "Very scary. Pretty traumatic situation," said Don Lambuth Jr., a motorcyclist who survived a hit and run in September. "It’s hard to get back on track of normal life knowing that something like that just happened to you. It just takes time. I’ll get back on the saddle someday."
Lakewood police looking for suspect after victim killed in truck
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are looking for a person wanted in connection with a homicide last week. Police said the person pictured below pulled into the Conoco station on South Wadsworth Boulevard just north of Highway 285 at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. He was in a gray Audi with what appeared to be heavily tinted windows.
Jury can't reach decision on most serious charge related to bowling alley shooting
LONE TREE, Colo. — A Douglas County jury this week returned a partial verdict against a man charged in connection with a 2018 shooting at Lone Tree bowling alley. The jury not reach an agreement on the attempted murder charge and a mistrial was declared for that count only. Jurors found Le guilty on both of the other counts and a sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 9.
Aurora to contract with UCHealth to provide clinicians for Crisis Response Team
AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora says it will now work with UCHealth to hire new employees for its Crisis Response Team, which currently has zero full-time clinicians. The program is supposed to send a police officer and a mental health clinician to certain 911 calls. We don’t know how many calls came into Aurora 911 over the last month and a half that involved mental health crises, but we do know there were no full-time clinicians working to respond.
Woman to testify against man accused of shooting Littleton police officer
LITTLETON, Colo. — A woman who was charged as an accessory in connection with the shooting of a Littleton police officer agreed to testify against the suspected shooter and could avoid serving any time behind bars. On Aug. 1, Blanca Arrieta pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to...
The state of gear volunteer firefighters are using
DENVER — When the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control visited fire trainings around the state, what they saw terrified them. They saw volunteer firefighters using gear and equipment twenty to thirty years old and knew they were using that same gear out on emergency calls. This is...
Most people who lost a home in the Marshall Fire haven't requested permits to rebuild
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Most people who lost a home in the Marshall Fire have not submitted papers to rebuild. Out of 1,000 homes destroyed, fewer than 200 permits have been issued or are still under review. Kelly Watt, her husband, and their 2-year-old son are among those who...
14% of Denver students walk, or roll, to school
DENVER — Denver has set an ambitious goal to increase the number of students in the city who walk or roll to school in the next five years. Currently, the city estimates 14% of students walk or roll to school, according to Jon Johnson, a planner in charge of Denver’s Safe Routes to School program for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. It aims to increase that number to 30% by 2027.
Denver police chief reflects on best and worst days ahead of his retirement
DENVER — After 28 years with the Denver Police Department, Chief Paul Pazen will formally retire on Saturday. Speaking publicly for the first time since abruptly announcing his plans six weeks ago, Pazen said the decision to leave was entirely his, dismissing speculation that he may have been forced out.
New real-time weather station installed in Denver
DENVER — Denver's official climate record has been kept at Denver International Airport (DIA) for 26 years. And it's been a common complaint that DIA doesn't accurately portray the weather conditions for most Denverites. The core part of the city's population lies at least 10 miles southwest of the airport. Downtown is closer to 20 miles away.
Most common mistakes voters make on their mail ballots
DENVER — As ballots start arriving in mailboxes for the Nov. 8 election, officials at Denver Elections Division shared with 9NEWS the most common mistakes they see when voters return their ballots. The good news is that elections officials also explained what they do (or what the voter’s options...
