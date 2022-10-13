ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Sheriff: Vegas officer killed in shooting, suspect arrested

By KEN RITTER
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VlWX7_0iXaTych00

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A veteran Las Vegas police officer died early Thursday after being shot during an exchange of gunfire with a man who was later arrested, authorities said.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters that Officer Truong Thai was fatally wounded while he and another officer answering a 1 a.m. report of a domestic disturbance stopped a vehicle near a busy crossroads and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, located east of the Las Vegas Strip.

“The suspect was armed with a firearm and fired at our officers,” Lombardo said. “Both responding officers discharged their duty weapons. One officer was struck.”

A woman who was nearby was wounded and was taken to a hospital, where she was expected to survive, police said.

The suspect, Tyson Hampton, 24, of Las Vegas, drove away from the shooting scene and initially refused to surrender when he was stopped several blocks away, Lombardo said. A police dog was used during Hampton's arrest, and Lombardo said Hampton “received minor injuries.”

Hampton was due to be booked into the Clark County jail pending an initial court appearance on charges including murder and attempted murder. Records did not immediately reflect if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

“The incident demonstrates the dangers our officers face every day just putting on the uniform and doing their job,” said Lombardo, who did not immediately identify the other officer involved in the shooting.

Thai's death came during an exceptionally violent week for officers across the country, including in Connecticut where two officers were fatally shot.

Police in North Las Vegas shot and killed a man Monday, after they said he pointed a gun at people while wearing a Halloween mask, and officers in neighboring Henderson were involved in a shooting Wednesday although no gunshot injuries were reported.

Also, a Henderson police officer was wounded and a suspect was killed in a shooting Sept. 26.

The Las Vegas shooting on Thursday was the 10th this year involving officers covering the city and Clark County including the casino-lined Strip.

Thai, 49, joined the Las Vegas police department in 1999, and Lombardo described him as an “honorable” and “commendable” officer. The sheriff declined to fully detail Thai's career until he said Thai's ex-wife and daughter had time to mourn.

Thai is the first Las Vegas police officer killed by gunfire in the line of duty since October 2017, when Officer Charleston Hartfield was shot and killed by a gunman who opened fire from a high-rise hotel into an open-air concert crowd, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Hartfield was attending the concert.

Two officers, Igor Saldo and Alyn Beck, were killed in an ambush shooting in June 2014 as they sat as a pizza shop.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Bodycam footage shows shooting that killed Las Vegas police officer

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police released body camera footage on Monday showing the moment a man allegedly fired 18 shots at two officers, killing one of them. Despite being mortally wounded, Officer Truong Thai returned fire as he laid on the ground. The suspect -- Tyson Hampton, 24, of Las Vegas -- was arrested several blocks away after the pre-dawn shooting on Oct. 13, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: Man held in Vegas officer killing fired 18 shots

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of killing a Las Vegas police officer fired 18 shots before driving away from the scene and the man’s girlfriend’s mother was wounded during an exchange of gunfire between him and police, a prosecutor said Friday. Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton, 24, was arrested several blocks away shortly after the shooting that killed Officer Truong Thai early Thursday not far from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, authorities said. “The tragic part about this is (that) from the evidence, this defendant was being investigated for a misdemeanor,” District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters. “That’s why it’s a sad day. It didn’t have to happen. This officer didn’t have to lose his life.” Hampton made an initial court appearance Friday before a hearing master who found probable cause to keep him jailed without bail pending arraignment Tuesday on eight felony charges including murder and attempted murder. He also faces a misdemeanor domestic battery count.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police: Juvenile on skateboard hit, injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a crash involving a juvenile on a skateboard in the west valley. It happened near Charleston Avenue and Durango Drive just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Police said the juvenile was crossing the street on a skateboard when struck by a single vehicle. The victim was taken to a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said the incident was a single-vehicle crash that resulted in minor injuries. No other details were […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Crash closes all lanes on US 95 SB, Eastern in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash closed all lanes on southbound U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue Friday afternoon. The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. by RTC Southern Nevada. Traffic cameras showed a major backup on the road with cars slowly being diverted around the crash. Police eventually moved everyone off the roadway. The […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Teacher In Hot Water After Accusations

A Las Vegas teacher has been arrested after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made against him. According to court documents, the teacher was accused of touching multiple female students, Fox5Vegas reported. Bryan Brady is a 45-year old mathematics teacher with the Clark County School District. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School & Academy of Medical Sciences. The school is located in Las Vegas near Fremont, on the corner of Louis Avenue and Atlantic. Brady isn’t currently listed under the school’s staff directory, though it’s possible his photo was removed after his arrest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RadarOnline

Babysitter Who Fractured Child's Skull, Killing Him, After He Peed On Himself Takes Plea Deal

A Las Vegas babysitter who kicked a boy in his skull, killing him, for peeing on himself has agreed to a plea deal, Radar has learned.Laurren J. Courtney, 23, was scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 17, agreed to plea guilty, according to court filings. With the guilty plea, Courtney is set to get a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 20 years.Courtney is accused of killing Ryan James Peralto, who died at University Medical Center after his skull was fractured. The injury caused bleeding in the brain, and he suffered damage to his spleen, liver, pancreas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Motorcyclist, burro die in collision

A collision between a motorcycle and a burro this week resulted in the deaths of both. The incident, according to Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis, occurred on Monday, Oct. 10, along the intersection of Blagg Road and Betty Street at approximately 8:42 p.m. “Upon arrival we...
NYE COUNTY, NV
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
99K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy