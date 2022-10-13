Read full article on original website
Syracuse football: first down offense vs NC State
We knew the Syracuse Orange would be in for a tough challenge against the NC State Wolfpack defense. We didn’t know that the Wolfpack would slow the pace on offense and limit the possessions in the second half. Syracuse started fast as they took the opening kickoff and quickly...
Syracuse football: Week 7 grades vs NC State
Been a while since we’ve done this, huh? Incredible what a bye week does. Luckily for the Syracuse Orange, Dino Babers kicked the trend of failing to perform after a bye to gain a ranked win over NC State and grant the Orange bowl eligibility. Sure, Syracuse had help with Devin Leary’s injury, but that doesn’t take away the impressive performance the Orange put up on Saturday.
Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter
We know Syracuse Orange fans. You’ve been waiting since the Orange clinched bowl eligibility for us to unveil The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter update. Here you go. With six wins the Orange have reached The Notorious B.I.G level on our meter. In 2002, the Orange...
What’s college football saying about the Syracuse Orange after week 7?
Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. Did beating a ranked NC State team make a difference? Let’s find out.... AP and Coaches Poll. Syracuse is ranked 14th in both the AP and Coaches Poll this...
Syracuse football: Orange move up to 14th in both polls
The Syracuse Orange will travel to face the Clemson Tigers this Saturday. Before the season, no one would have told you that the Orange would be a top-15 team heading into this game. After defeating NC State 24-9 on Saturday, Syracuse rose four spots in both the AP and Coaches...
Syracuse football: Orange open as road dogs to Clemson by two scores.
Bask in it, let it all sink in, the Syracuse Orange are riding high from knocking off the NC State Wolfpack in a ranked battle in front of a sold out Dome crowd and it feels good. We asked last week what the oddsmakers knew that we didn’t. Apparently it was something as the Orange walked away victors, 24-9 and covered the spread, which was Syracuse minus a field goal at time of kick on Saturday. This week things get even tougher, as the Orange head down to Death Valley to take on the #5 Clemson Tigers.
Joe Girard ready to lead Syracuse basketball, slide to shooting guard
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball guard Joe Girard will move to the shooting guard position for his senior year. The Glens Falls, New York native played point guard his first three seasons, but with Buddy Boeheim graduated and on to the profession ranks Girard will slide off-ball. The move should...
Under pressure comes Diamonds: Syracuse football’s defense leads the way in win over NC State
Last season, the Syracuse Orange lost three consecutive games by a total of 9 points due to conservative decision making, self inflected mistakes on the field, and bad breaks that led to exhausted defenses in key situations. In the top 20 clash between the No. 18 Orange and the No. 15 NC State Wolfpack, those themes were front and center.
Final Score: Syracuse 24, NC State 9
Today marked the first game on Syracuse’s campus between two Top-20 teams in the last 30 or so years. The Syracuse Orange were able to hold off the NC State Wolfpack, with a final score of 24-9, to move to 6-0 (3-0) on the year. The Orange are now officially bowl eligible for the first time since the 2018 season.
Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 24-9 win over NC State
Syracuse is 6-0. How the hell did that happen?. The No. 18 Syracuse Orange bended, but did not break against the No. 15 NC State Wolfpack. The Orange defense held strong in front of a sellout crowd and the Orange offense delivered when they needed to as Syracuse is going bowling.
Syracuse men’s basketball: five takeaways from Jim Boeheim’s Tip-Off press conference
In just over 20 minutes at his opening press conference, Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim opened up a Pandora’s box worth of men’s basketball talking points. Coach Boeheim addressed reporters for open media availability just hours before the team took part in the Orange Tip-Off. The takeaways from his press conference could be as long as Martin Luther’s 95 Thesis, but for simplicity’s sake, here are the most important topics coach Boeheim addressed.
