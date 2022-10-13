Bask in it, let it all sink in, the Syracuse Orange are riding high from knocking off the NC State Wolfpack in a ranked battle in front of a sold out Dome crowd and it feels good. We asked last week what the oddsmakers knew that we didn’t. Apparently it was something as the Orange walked away victors, 24-9 and covered the spread, which was Syracuse minus a field goal at time of kick on Saturday. This week things get even tougher, as the Orange head down to Death Valley to take on the #5 Clemson Tigers.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO