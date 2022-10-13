ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

themonroesun.com

Police Reports: Burglars target Seven Maples, 574 Wines

MONROE, CT — Police responded to a burglary and an attempted burglary of two town businesses within the past week. The Monroe Police Detective Division is investigating the burglary of Seven Maples Landscaping & Nursery, 84 Main St., and the attempted burglary of 574 Wines, 574 Monroe Turnpike. Someone...
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

It’s time to eat! Monroe Restaurant Week starts today

MONROE, CT — Monroe’s restaurants offer patrons anything from authentic Italian food, juicy steaks and burgers, pizza pies and Thai noodles to falafels, tacos and lamb korma. Monroe Restaurant Week, sponsored by the Monroe Economic Development Commission, starts today and will be held from Oct. 17-23. The annual event is an opportunity to celebrate Monroe’s restaurants, while supporting the town’s local eateries.
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

Masuk volleyball team posts wins, qualifies for states

MONROE, CT — The Masuk High girls volleyball team rebounded from two straight losses to beat South-West Conference foes Bethel and Brookfield in recent action. With the wins, the Panthers raised their record to 9-5 and qualified for the state playoffs. Masuk defeated visiting Bethel 3-0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-14)...
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

Notable Achievements Beyond Monroe

starting freshman kicker for Massachusetts Maritime Academy, was named MASCAC rookie of the week. Epifano scored 8 points and had 1 tackle in a 38-14 victory over Fitchburg State University. Scholarship Athlete. Mackenzie Reid, a Monroe native and current Trumbull High School student, committed to Fordham University as a...
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

Champagne’s TDs, Zylick’s last-second kick deliver Panthers exciting win

MONROE, CT — Jackson Zylick kicked a game-winning field goal from 37-yards out as time expired, sending the Masuk High football team to a thrilling 31-28 victory over visiting Bunnell Friday night. Masuk improved to 3-2. The Panthers overcame a 21-6 halftime deficit and trailed 28-21 before rallying again to pull out a hard-fought win.
Monroe, CT

