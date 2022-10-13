MONROE, CT — Monroe’s restaurants offer patrons anything from authentic Italian food, juicy steaks and burgers, pizza pies and Thai noodles to falafels, tacos and lamb korma. Monroe Restaurant Week, sponsored by the Monroe Economic Development Commission, starts today and will be held from Oct. 17-23. The annual event is an opportunity to celebrate Monroe’s restaurants, while supporting the town’s local eateries.

