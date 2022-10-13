Read full article on original website
KITV.com
County council advances bill to ban commercial 'dockless vehicles' on Maui
Taking a 'proactive' step in protecting pedestrians on the island, a Maui County council committee voted Monday to advance Bill 133, which proposes to prohibit dockless vehicle rentals. Dockless vehicles include electric bicycles and scooters that can be unlocked through an app and parked anywhere.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Maui expects to save millions in energy costs with new 20-year program
The County of Maui and Johnson Controls are starting a 20-year program to reduce use of energy, water and fuel. It's estimated the plan will save the county $73 million over the next two decades. “This is a fiscally responsible project that saves taxpayer dollars, creates local jobs, reduces our...
hawaiireporter.com
Will Maui mayor heed warnings about misguided housing proposal?
“Do something,” goes the popular political call to action. But perhaps it would be better if politicians added a line from the medical field: “First, do no harm.”. In the case of housing, the urge to “do something” too often means expanding the role of government, which research shows is exactly the wrong medicine needed to remedy one of our most pressing issues.
hawaiipublicradio.org
2022 candidate interview: Buddy Nobriga for Maui County Council
On Maui, two candidates are in a close race for the County Council seat representing Kahului. Buddy Nobriga is challenging incumbent Tasha Kama, who was first elected in 2018. Kama was ahead by just 244 votes during the August primary election. The Conversation talked to Nobriga about supporting local working...
mauinow.com
Pulelehua developer to prioritize affordable units in first phase of West Maui project
Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that the Maui County Council is in receipt of Bill 152, that will help to subsidize shovel-ready development of 100 affordable units in Pulelehua, planned for West Maui. “I am excited to share this good news for West Maui working families,” said Mayor Victorino in...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Maui Visitors and Residents Square Off Starting Here
Maui has great resorts and many of them. It also has a large and much-improved airport, and the Valley Isle succeeded in attracting the most flights (including widebody) to Hawaii of any airport other than Honolulu. But now it has clearly become too much of a good thing. So what happens next and will there ever be a way to make everyone happy?
mauinow.com
Mayor says taxpayers will benefit from $73M in energy cost-savings through new program
Maui County taxpayers can expect to benefit from $73 million in energy and water conservation cost savings from a 20-year energy cost savings agreement with contractor Johnson Controls, according to an announcement issued today by Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “This is a fiscally responsible project that saves taxpayer dollars,...
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sparks fly in contentious debate as Maui mayoral candidates vie for votes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County’s race for mayor is turning into the most contentious in the state. In a debate Saturday night organized by Akaku Maui Community Media, incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino defended his record while retired Judge Richard Bissen accused Victorino of being a passive mayor. “I’ve been...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa Launches $23,000 Over-The-Top Holiday Offer
Throughout the month of December, guests of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa can book the over-the-top holiday offer to spend four nights celebrating on 40 acres of Ka’anapali Beach while staying in the Presidential Suite at the top of Lahaina Tower or the Palace Suite along the beachfront. The resort is home to a variety of amenities visitors can experience throughout their stay such as award-winning entertainment and dining, expert-led stargazing, a full-service spa along the ocean and more.
mauinow.com
Baldwin High graduate among three college students killed near Phoenix after being struck by SUV in wrong lane
College freshman Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi, a 19-year-old from Wailuku, died early Monday morning in a four-car collision about 30 miles north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to Phoenix law enforcement. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this...
hawaiinewsnow.com
When a shark bite victim needed help, this 12-year-old jumped in with life-saving treatment
PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sept. 3 was a normal Saturday for Emma-lee McCord, 12, who was hanging out with friends at Paia Youth and Cultural Center. And then suddenly, everything changed. “This girl ran over there screaming, ‘Help! Help! We need first aid!’” Emma said. A visitor from...
