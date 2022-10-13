ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee paper mill fire

By Matt Jaworowski
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Menominee County to continue the response for a fire that sparked late Thursday at a paper mill and continues to burn one week later.

The fire at Resolute Forest Products sparked around 11 p.m. CDT on Oct. 6, quickly spreading to a nearby warehouse that held pulp and toilet paper. As of Wednesday morning , the fire was considered contained but was still burning. No injuries have been reported because of the fire, but the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is on scene working with Michigan and Wisconsin officials to monitor for chemical exposures.

“I want to thank the first responders from Michigan and Wisconsin who joined forces battling this fire day and night to prevent it from spreading further and causing more damage,” Gov. Whitmer said in a release. “Through this emergency declaration, we are dedicating every available resource to fire suppression efforts, environmental protection and financial assistance for the local response. We will be there to assist until the emergency response is completed.”

WGBA TV, the NBC affiliate in Green Bay , reports crews from more than 30 fire departments across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and Northeast Wisconsin have come to help. Volunteers have put together a system to provide meals and other items for the first responders who are working around the clock on the fire.

Brett Botbyl, the City Manager for Menominee, said the emergency declaration won’t only help with fighting the fire but will help the city survive the financial hit dealt by the blaze.

“The governor’s declaration will be immensely helpful because without this assistance the City of Menominee would not be able to sustain the financial burden from this catastrophic event,” Botbyl stated. “It will also afford us the ability to continue to secure resources to keep personnel safe and protect our city.”

Multiple shelter-in-place orders have been issued because of the smoke from the fire. For now, EPA officials, working alongside Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are monitoring surface water and nearby air for intoxicants.

The latest update issued by the EPA on Wednesday afternoon said the tests have shown higher amounts of air particulates and are encouraging people to avoid smoky areas. The departments will be on scene for weeks to continue monitoring and to help in the cleanup process.

WLNS

WLNS

