Provo police chief resigns, saying position in department ‘not sustainable’

PROVO, Utah — The Provo Police Department announced Monday morning that Police Chief Fred Ross had resigned. Provo Mayor Kaufai named Captain Troy Beebe as acting chief following Ross’s resignation. In a press release, Provo Police said Ross had turned in his resignation on Sunday, effective immediately, to...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Flu season is ahead of us, Utahns aren’t afraid

SALT LAKE CITY– Utah can expect an early and severe flu season according to reports. Although flu activity is currently low we can observe activity in the Southern hemisphere as well as neighboring states. To stay up to date with flu trends in Utah you can visit Utah’s report tracker.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD names victim shot, killed after argument over cigarette

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials have released the name of a man shot Tuesday after a fight about a cigarette. “The 38-year-old victim in this case has died. He is identified as Nickolas Parks,” the statement says. Police...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah’s largest school district changes dress code

AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
ALPINE, UT
KSLTV

Teens charged with murder also had violent juvenile histories

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers charged as adults with murder for allegedly shooting a driver during an attempted carjacking have been arrested several times over the past year, in connection with other violent crimes that include another shooting, allegedly hitting a police officer with a car and armed robbery, according to court records.
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Program helps Utahns convert wood-burning fireplaces and stoves to gas

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A new state program will help Utahns convert their wood-burning fireplace or stove to gas. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality, DAQ, created the program to help eligible Utahns cover the cost of converting their stoves or fireplaces. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program could cover up to 95% of costs.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

New Trader Joe’s expected to open in Utah in 2023

A new Trader Joe’s location is reportedly coming to Utah next year. On Friday, Draper city officials and Mayor Troy Walker took to social media to announce a new Trader Joe’s opening in the city sometime in early 2023. In Draper City’s post, they teased Utah residents by...
DRAPER, UT
grizzlygrowl.com

What is Copper Hills Doing This Year Vs. Last to Combat Blackface?

In previous years, there have been some acts of unsportsmanlike conduct performed by the Copper Hills student section, like breaking the bleachers from multiple schools and taking pieces with them back to school. Last year, some students also wore blackface during Copper Hills’ blackout games. In the 2022 school year, there seems to be a difference in the student section at their athletic events, and they are noticeable.
kslnewsradio.com

Stabbing in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Around 6:30 p.m. today officers were on another call when a stabbing victim approached them, says Taylorsville police. Sgt. Amanda Marriott with Taylorsville PD says the victim is going to be fine and is extremely lucky as they were stabbed in the neck. Marriott says this occurred at 5600 S 1500 W.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Pyramid

Spanish Fork City Council hears proposal on water-wise landscaping

The Spanish Fork City Council on Tuesday held a special work session with members of the planning commission to address water-related city improvement proposals. Mark Vlasic and Aubrey Larsen, of Landmark Design, proposed a new water conservation landscaping approach for the city. Due to high water usage in residential areas, Landmark Design discussed their intent to encourage xeriscaping, in partnership with the Flip the Strip program, with members of the council.
SPANISH FORK, UT

