2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Missing University of Utah student found
University of Utah Police say they have located Anthony Spirit Liu shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday evening. Liu was reported missing just after 5:30 the same evening.
kslnewsradio.com
Provo police chief resigns, saying position in department ‘not sustainable’
PROVO, Utah — The Provo Police Department announced Monday morning that Police Chief Fred Ross had resigned. Provo Mayor Kaufai named Captain Troy Beebe as acting chief following Ross’s resignation. In a press release, Provo Police said Ross had turned in his resignation on Sunday, effective immediately, to...
Layton man details intention to bomb Catholic school in journal
A Layton man was arrested Friday for threatening to bomb St. Joseph's Catholic School in Kennewick, Washington, allegedly detailing his intentions of the bombing in his journal, according to the Layton Police Department.
gastronomicslc.com
Locals lament as Deli closes, losing one of the best burgers in SLC
For once, here’s a story about a local restaurant closure that isn’t mired in disquiet. Today sees one of the most long lived operations in Salt Lake county finally lock their doors, and do so, happily on their own terms. Last Friday was the technical closure for Bell’s...
ksl.com
Task force aims to solve, prevent murders and disappearances of indigenous people
SALT LAKE CITY — Many important meetings happen at the Urban Indian Center in Salt Lake City. However, the one that happened Saturday morning is equally important. "We have an issue in Utah that the missing and murdered indigenous people of our state are not being recognized, nor are their cases being addressed," said Yolanda Francisco-Nez.
kslnewsradio.com
Flu season is ahead of us, Utahns aren’t afraid
SALT LAKE CITY– Utah can expect an early and severe flu season according to reports. Although flu activity is currently low we can observe activity in the Southern hemisphere as well as neighboring states. To stay up to date with flu trends in Utah you can visit Utah’s report tracker.
ksl.com
Man convicted of abducting young girls arrested again in southern Utah
ST. GEORGE — A convicted sex offender who spent nine years in the Utah State Prison for kidnapping young girls in the Sandy area nearly two decades ago has been arrested again and placed on a 72-hour hold by Adult Probation and Parole as St. George police investigate new allegations.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD names victim shot, killed after argument over cigarette
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials have released the name of a man shot Tuesday after a fight about a cigarette. “The 38-year-old victim in this case has died. He is identified as Nickolas Parks,” the statement says. Police...
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code
AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
KSLTV
Teens charged with murder also had violent juvenile histories
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers charged as adults with murder for allegedly shooting a driver during an attempted carjacking have been arrested several times over the past year, in connection with other violent crimes that include another shooting, allegedly hitting a police officer with a car and armed robbery, according to court records.
kslnewsradio.com
Program helps Utahns convert wood-burning fireplaces and stoves to gas
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A new state program will help Utahns convert their wood-burning fireplace or stove to gas. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality, DAQ, created the program to help eligible Utahns cover the cost of converting their stoves or fireplaces. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program could cover up to 95% of costs.
Gentrification is here. This is how a new Salt Lake City group wants to fix it
How should the housing market crisis and gentrification be solved? Housing solutions shouldn’t come down to NIMBYism or ‘yes or no’ debate. Housing shouldn’t just come as single-family homes or apartments, says director of the new advocacy group SLC Neighbors for More Neighbors
upr.org
New Trader Joe’s expected to open in Utah in 2023
A new Trader Joe’s location is reportedly coming to Utah next year. On Friday, Draper city officials and Mayor Troy Walker took to social media to announce a new Trader Joe’s opening in the city sometime in early 2023. In Draper City’s post, they teased Utah residents by...
Utah woman forcibly stopped by fake police officer
A man allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer and followed a woman who was driving home from Draper, flashing his lights at her and eventually forcing her to stop early Friday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
Bid now to take home a UTA FrontRunner Comet car
Forget little model trains, Utahns can now own a piece of state railroad history... as long as they have a place to put it.
kjzz.com
Man arrested, accused of inappropriately touching women in LDS Institute Building at UVU
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A Provo man was arrested after police say he inappropriately touched multiple women in the Utah Valley Institute of Religion building. David Duran Nava, 23, was booked on one charge of forcible sex abuse into the Utah County Jail. According to a probable cause statement,...
grizzlygrowl.com
What is Copper Hills Doing This Year Vs. Last to Combat Blackface?
In previous years, there have been some acts of unsportsmanlike conduct performed by the Copper Hills student section, like breaking the bleachers from multiple schools and taking pieces with them back to school. Last year, some students also wore blackface during Copper Hills’ blackout games. In the 2022 school year, there seems to be a difference in the student section at their athletic events, and they are noticeable.
kslnewsradio.com
Stabbing in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Around 6:30 p.m. today officers were on another call when a stabbing victim approached them, says Taylorsville police. Sgt. Amanda Marriott with Taylorsville PD says the victim is going to be fine and is extremely lucky as they were stabbed in the neck. Marriott says this occurred at 5600 S 1500 W.
Spanish Fork City Council hears proposal on water-wise landscaping
The Spanish Fork City Council on Tuesday held a special work session with members of the planning commission to address water-related city improvement proposals. Mark Vlasic and Aubrey Larsen, of Landmark Design, proposed a new water conservation landscaping approach for the city. Due to high water usage in residential areas, Landmark Design discussed their intent to encourage xeriscaping, in partnership with the Flip the Strip program, with members of the council.
Salt Lake City ranked 23rd best place to live in America for 2nd year in a row
One Utah city has earned the title as the 23rd best place to live in America for a second year in a row.
