Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Arctic Monkeys – ‘The Car’ review: a swashbuckling, strings-fuelled epic
Atop a Los Angeles rooftop car park sits a lone white Toyota Corolla. There’s no knowing how – or when – the saloon got there, what’s lurking in the trunk or the glove compartment, or whether it’s responsible for the screeching tyre marks nearby. Decoding the artwork for ‘The Car’, Arctic Monkeys’ seventh album, feels akin to attempting to get under the hood of the band themselves; it’s mysterious, unusual and, crucially, all part of the fun.
NME
Highlight announce November comeback at 13th anniversary fan meeting
K-pop boyband Highlight recently held their 13th anniversary fan meeting where they announced their forthcoming return next month. On October 15 and 16, the veteran K-pop act (previously known as BEAST) held their ‘2022 Highlight Fan-Con’ in Seoul to commemorate their 13th anniversary as a group. At the end of the second night of the event, Highlight announced that they would be releasing new music on November 7.
NME
Kanye West is reportedly buying ‘free speech platform’ Parler
After recently being suspended by Twitter and Instagram, Kanye West now looks set to buy the ‘free speech’ platform Parler. Kanye’s agreement with Parler was announced in a press statement from the social media company today (October 17). “Parlement Technologies announced today that it has entered into...
NME
Neil Young announces ‘Harvest’ 50th anniversary reissue, shares rare ‘Heart Of Gold’ live performance
Neil Young has announced the 50th anniversary reissue of his 1972 album ‘Harvest’. The veteran folk star will celebrate half a century of his seminal fourth album with a deluxe reissue that’s released on December 2 via Reprise (pre-order). Included in the reissue is a documentary called Harvest Time, from which Young has shared a previously unreleased live recording of him performing ‘Heart Of Gold’ for the BBC.
NME
Watch NCT 127’s track-by-track guide to their album ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’
To mark the release of their fourth Korean studio album ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’, NCT 127 have talked NME through every song on the record, sharing their reflections and inspirations – watch the video above. Coming a year after their previous album ‘Sticker’, ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’...
NME
Popular Haitian singer Mikaben dies after collapsing during Paris gig
Singer-songwriter Mikaben has died after he collapsed backstage during a concert in Paris on Saturday (October 15). The 41-year-old Haitian musician, who was known for songs including ‘Ou Pati’, abruptly stopped the show at the Accor Arena to exit the stage. According to reports, he then collapsed backstage.
NME
Berlin’s iconic Berghain club rumoured to be closing down
Berlin’s Berghain nightclub is rumoured to be permanently closing by the end of this year. The legendary establishment, which was founded in 2004, is one of the most famous clubs globally and has been called the “world capital of techno”. It currently employs 250 people and has dozens of residents, per Mixmag.
NME
Ticketing details announced for Jackson Wang’s Singapore concert this December
Ticketing details for Jackson Wang‘s Singapore concert this December have been released. Fans will be able to purchase tickets to the ‘Magic Man’ tour date at the Singapore Indoor Stadium starting this October 21, tour promoter AEG Presents announced today (October 18). Tickets will be available via...
NME
London’s secret “toilet venue” is reopening
Former London nightclub Public Life is reopening next month as The Warmer Room. The venue, which closed in 2012, is housed in a decommissioned public toilet in Shoreditch’s Commercial Street. It has standing room for 80 people and features an in-built soundsystem. According to Mixmag, the club will open...
NME
EXO’s Kai, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon among K-pop artists missing KAMP LA over visa issues
Nearly half of the KAMP LA festival lineup on October 15 and 16 were unable to attend the event due to problems with their visas. On the evening of October 14 local time, the concert organisers released a statement sharing that several artists — namely BamBam, Jeon Somi, EXO’s Kai, LAPILLUS, Taeyeon and Zion.T — would not be present at the festival due to “unforseen US work visa issues and circumstances outside of the artists’ and promoters’ control”. Most of these artists were scheduled to perform on the first day of the festival on October 15.
NME
R&B singer-songwriter Joyce Sims dies aged 63
R&B singer-songwriter Joyce Sims has died, aged 63. Sims was best known for her hit ‘Come Into My Life’, which reached the top 10 charts in both the UK and the US. Her first hit, ‘All And All’ reached number six in the US dance chart and entered the top 20 in the UK singles chart.
NME
Peach PRC announces first Melbourne headline show
Peach PRC has announced she’ll be heading to Melbourne next month for her first headline show in the Victorian capital. Taking to Instagram today (October 17), Peach shared the news that she’ll be performing at Max Watts on Friday November 4. Byron Bay singer-songwriter Yorke will be joining her for the show, which is an all-ages gig.
NME
Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ has broken the record for longest Billboard Hot 100 run
Glass Animals‘ hit 2020 single ‘Heat Waves’ has officially broken the record for most weeks in the Billboard Hot 100, making it the longest-charting song in history. The song has entered its 91st week in the chart, officially beating the previously-held record of 90 by The Weeknd‘s ‘Blinding Lights’. The Weeknd himself broke the previously-established record just last year, overtaking Imagine Dragons – who spent 87 weeks on the chart with their 2012 song ‘Radioactive’.
NME
Tame Impala issue warning about lighting effects following seizures during gig
Tame Impala have issued a warning about the light effects during their show after some audiences members suffered seizures during a gig in Aukland, New Zealand. The Australian psych-rock band band posted a note on their Instagram stories earlier today (October 16) warning any fans who are “susceptible” to “seizures” to take care during their shows because of the “intense” nature of the lighting effects.
NME
‘Bayonetta’ voice actress calls for boycott of third game due to “insulting” fee offer
Hellena Taylor, the original voice actress of Bayonetta, has released a series of videos on Twitter encouraging fans to boycott the next game as she feels the fee she was offered for Bayonetta 3 was an “insult”. In the videos posted to Taylor’s Twitter account, she claims that...
NME
The Angels documentary ‘Kickin’ Down The Door’ set for cinema release in December
Kickin’ Down The Door – a feature documentary based on the storied career of The Angels – has been set for a theatrical release at the start of December. It’ll hit cinemas around the country on Thursday December 1, following its formal premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival tomorrow (October 19). It’ll also screen at the inaugural LongPlay Music Film Festival in Ballarat, with a special showing being held – alongside an acoustic performance by founding guitarists Rick and John Brewster – on Monday November 21.
NME
Barcelona fall victim to “Drake curse” as rapper loses over £500,000 on bet
FC Barcelona fell victim to the notorious ‘Drake curse’ this weekend after the rapper betted on them to win their game against Real Madrid. For the game – dubbed ‘El Clásico’ in Spain – Barcelona wore a special kit dedicated to the rapper featuring his OVO owl as part of their sponsorship with Spotify.
Comments / 1