Nearly half of the KAMP LA festival lineup on October 15 and 16 were unable to attend the event due to problems with their visas. On the evening of October 14 local time, the concert organisers released a statement sharing that several artists — namely BamBam, Jeon Somi, EXO’s Kai, LAPILLUS, Taeyeon and Zion.T — would not be present at the festival due to “unforseen US work visa issues and circumstances outside of the artists’ and promoters’ control”. Most of these artists were scheduled to perform on the first day of the festival on October 15.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO