wlip.com

Suspects in Custody After Kenosha Police Serve Two Separate Warrants

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they took suspects into custody after serving warrants at two different locations Tuesday morning. The first was served at a residence in the Frank Neighborhood while the second was served in the Lincoln neighborhood. No details were released but police say both warrants were...
KENOSHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy found dead in Prospect Heights apartment

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy died after he was shot in his Prospect Heights apartment Friday afternoon. Prospect Heights police say the teen was shot and killed in an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane around 3:13 p.m. No further details were provided by police at this time.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
wlip.com

Three Dead in Fiery Weekend Crash in Lake County

(Gurnee, IL) Three people are dead after a weekend crash in Gurnee. Police discovered what appeared to be flames just after 2 o’clock on Sunday morning in an area near Grand Avenue and Greenleaf Street. A further investigation showed a vehicle off the roadway that had crashed and caught fire. Three people inside the vehicle were found to be deceased. Because of the fire, none of the victims have been able to be identified, though autopsies are pending. The matter remains under investigation by the Major Crash Assistance Team, Gurnee Police, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.
GURNEE, IL
CBS Chicago

Juvenile charged after threatening graffiti found at West Aurora High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A juvenile has been charged after threatening graffiti found at West Aurora High School on Wednesday.Police sent extra patrols to the high school after a picture of the graffiti at the school first made the rounds on social media, and eventually people called 911.Aurora police confirmed the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with one court of disorderly conduct. "The Aurora Police Department takes any threat made in our schools seriously," police said.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Aurora Police detectives at 630-256-5500, or to email tips@aurora.il.us
AURORA, IL
wlip.com

Beach Park Crash Kills One, Leaves Two Hospitalized

(Beach Park, IL) A weekend crash in Beach Park left one person dead and two injured. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Sunday night along Green Bay road at Adelaide Avenue. A preliminary investigation shows a Cadillac being driven by a 68-year-old Milwaukee man veered from the southbound lanes and into the northbound lanes where his vehicle struck a Chevy being driven by a 31-year-old Zion woman. A passenger in the Cadillac, identified only as a 55-year-old Milwaukee woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Cadillac was hospitalized with critical injuries, while the driver of the Chevy was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
BEACH PARK, IL

