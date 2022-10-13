Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Suburban man already facing criminal charges arrested for arson: officials
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban man is being held on a $1 million bond for an arson incident at a business in Lake Forest. Last month, Nicholas Caban was arrested for allegedly possessing a defaced firearm. He was being held on a $100,000 bond and posted 10% to be released.
West suburban high school student dies after collapsing at Naperville North choir event: authorities
The 17-year-old boy was at a Naperville North High School choir event when he collapsed.
'I was panicking': Video shows Arlington Heights police officer save boy from choking
"I was panicking. And my husband saw it all happening in slow motion," said Christine Connolly, Colin's mother.
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
wlip.com
Suspects in Custody After Kenosha Police Serve Two Separate Warrants
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they took suspects into custody after serving warrants at two different locations Tuesday morning. The first was served at a residence in the Frank Neighborhood while the second was served in the Lincoln neighborhood. No details were released but police say both warrants were...
cwbchicago.com
Woman accused of running over suburban cop is charged with escaping electronic monitoring for the second time
A suburban Chicago woman was charged this week with escaping electronic monitoring for the second time while she awaits trial on charges of attempted murder of a police officer. Megan Rozak, 28, is accused of running over a Lynwood cop who was ordering her out of a car during an...
Woman, 87, Found Dead at Chicago Senior Apartments Died From Assault: Authorities
An 87-year-old woman found dead inside a Douglas senior apartment building died from injuries sustained in an assault, authorities revealed Sunday. Following an autopsy, the death of Mae Brown was ruled a homicide due to multiple assault injuries, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday. Police were called on...
Northern Illinois University student found dead in school building
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A Northern Illinois Student was found dead in Patterson Hall Friday. The student died at approximately 1 p.m. in the Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex, according to the Northern Star. The cause of death is currently unknown, as is the student’s identity. NIU Police, along with paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department, […]
Cougar fatally struck along I-88 in far west suburbs: state police
A mountain lion was found dead along Interstate 88 over the weekend after it was fatally struck by a vehicle, Illinois State Police said on Monday.
ABC7 Chicago
Prosecutors dismiss domestic violence case against Cook County judge arrested at Beverly home
CHICAGO -- Prosecutors have dismissed a domestic violence case against a Cook County judge after the woman who filed the complaint decided not to proceed with the charges, officials said Monday. Cook County Circuit Judge Carl Boyd - assigned to the 6th Municipal District in the Markham courthouse - was...
cwbchicago.com
Gunman opens fire outside Lakeview restaurant after asking about man’s gang affiliation
Chicago police are investigating after a gunman fired shots at a man outside a Lakeview restaurant on Thursday evening. The victim, 29, was not injured. According to CPD, he was walking into a restaurant in the 3500 block of North Lincoln when someone yelled at him and fired shots at 11:57 p.m.
wlip.com
Kenosha PFC To Consider Dropping “Interim” From Police Chief’s Title
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen has been serving on an interim basis for more than a year. Now the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission are going to consider dropping the interim part of his title at Tuesday night’s meeting. Although Chief Larsen is retiring at the...
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy found dead in Prospect Heights apartment
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy died after he was shot in his Prospect Heights apartment Friday afternoon. Prospect Heights police say the teen was shot and killed in an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane around 3:13 p.m. No further details were provided by police at this time.
wlip.com
Three Dead in Fiery Weekend Crash in Lake County
(Gurnee, IL) Three people are dead after a weekend crash in Gurnee. Police discovered what appeared to be flames just after 2 o’clock on Sunday morning in an area near Grand Avenue and Greenleaf Street. A further investigation showed a vehicle off the roadway that had crashed and caught fire. Three people inside the vehicle were found to be deceased. Because of the fire, none of the victims have been able to be identified, though autopsies are pending. The matter remains under investigation by the Major Crash Assistance Team, Gurnee Police, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.
Four people in custody after stolen car leads to police chase in Elmhurst
Four people were taken into custody after a stolen car led to a police chase in west suburban Elmhurst early this morning. Officers located a stolen car being driven near the City Centre area.
cwbchicago.com
Cops warn public after robbers abduct, mug 3 people in Wrigleyville: ‘These guys are professionals’
Chicago police now say an armed robbery crew abducted three people during separate incidents in Wrigleyville over the weekend. And, a woman contacted CWBChicago to say that she believes one of her relatives was similarly targeted in the neighborhood last weekend. “They need to be caught. These guys are professionals,”...
Juvenile charged after threatening graffiti found at West Aurora High School
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A juvenile has been charged after threatening graffiti found at West Aurora High School on Wednesday.Police sent extra patrols to the high school after a picture of the graffiti at the school first made the rounds on social media, and eventually people called 911.Aurora police confirmed the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with one court of disorderly conduct. "The Aurora Police Department takes any threat made in our schools seriously," police said.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Aurora Police detectives at 630-256-5500, or to email tips@aurora.il.us
wlip.com
Beach Park Crash Kills One, Leaves Two Hospitalized
(Beach Park, IL) A weekend crash in Beach Park left one person dead and two injured. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Sunday night along Green Bay road at Adelaide Avenue. A preliminary investigation shows a Cadillac being driven by a 68-year-old Milwaukee man veered from the southbound lanes and into the northbound lanes where his vehicle struck a Chevy being driven by a 31-year-old Zion woman. A passenger in the Cadillac, identified only as a 55-year-old Milwaukee woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Cadillac was hospitalized with critical injuries, while the driver of the Chevy was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Teen charged in 2021 deadly shooting of Simeon High School student outside Hyde Park McDonald's: CPD
Kentrell McNeal was part of Good Kids Mad City, a youth group fighting to end violence in the city.
3 kidnappings, robberies happen near Wrigley Field over the weekend, police say
CHICAGO — Three separate incidents led to victims being temporarily abducted and robbed at gunpoint near Wrigley Field early Sunday morning, police said. “I think it’s awful,” said John Gestel. “I mean I’m a tourist myself, same thing could have happened to me … that’s awful, it’s terrifying.” In all three incidents, the offenders are […]
