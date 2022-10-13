(Gurnee, IL) Three people are dead after a weekend crash in Gurnee. Police discovered what appeared to be flames just after 2 o’clock on Sunday morning in an area near Grand Avenue and Greenleaf Street. A further investigation showed a vehicle off the roadway that had crashed and caught fire. Three people inside the vehicle were found to be deceased. Because of the fire, none of the victims have been able to be identified, though autopsies are pending. The matter remains under investigation by the Major Crash Assistance Team, Gurnee Police, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

GURNEE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO