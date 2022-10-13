James L. Lathrop , the Republican on the ballot for state general treasurer in the Nov. 8 general election missed Tuesday's deadline for filing a required campaign-finance report due 28 days before an election.

Lathrop acknowledge the failure after his Democratic opponent, former Central Falls Mayor James A. Diossa , called attention to it in a press release Wednesday.

"I forgot," Lathrop told The Providence Journal Thursday morning, saying he had confused the 28-day-before-an-election filing with regular quarterly filings. He said he will file the report Friday.

Missing the deadline comes with a $25 fine.

In a campaign that's shaping up to be about who is more qualified to manage the state's finances, including the $10 billion pension fund, Diossa faulted Lathrop for the Republican's second gaffe in less than a month.

In mid September, Lathrop called upon the state to reinstate cost-of-living adjustments, or COLAs, for state-managed municipal pension plans, even though the state's overall system is underfunded. But the state treasurer's office said that retirees in adequately funded municipal plans have already had COLAs reinstated.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: GOP treasurer candidate Lathrop misses campaign-finance filing deadline. Here's what happened.