Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
Partnership formed to begin work on North Dakota Military Museum
(Bismarck, ND) -- A partnership is in place to begin efforts to develop a North Dakota military museum. The state Historical Society and the North Dakota National Guard signed an agreement Monday to work together on the proposed museum. The proposed facility would cost an estimated 40-million dollars and would...
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen talks campaign, public safety and debating Governor Walz
(St. Paul, MN) -- The man looking to unseat Governor Tim Walz says he is in the 'prime position' to do so ahead of the November 8th election in the state. Dr. Scott Jensen says recent polls mark him down roughly five points overall to the incumbent Governor, which is ground he says is definitely able to be made up.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Soybean Harvest over half finished
(Bismarck, ND) -- Over half of North Dakota's soybean harvest is complete. Extension agencies say the harvest is about average in the central part of the state with 25 to 30 bushels per acre. The crop was rated above average in the eastern part of the state. Agents say this...
wdayradionow.com
Who is number one? North Dakota's best colleges have been ranked
(Fargo, ND) -- With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on November 1st, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 - $52,000 per year, WalletHub has released its 2023 Best College & University Rankings report, including for the state of North Dakota.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota death rates fall, birth rates stable, divorces up
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Division of Vital Records is releasing statistical information for 2021. Deaths decreased by nearly ten-percent last year after a record-deadly year in 2020. Divorces spiked by more than 20-percent over 2020. Birth rates remained stable. The state had a daily average of 28 live...
wdayradionow.com
CDC: Children aged 5-11 now able to receive Covid-19 booster shots
(Bismarck, ND) -- COVID-19 boosters will be available for children ages 5 to 11 beginning next week. The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services says an initial allocation of 56-hundred pediatric doses have been ordered. Kids who have finished the primary doses at least two months ago are eligible. More than 70 health care providers statewide will be administering the COVID boosters.
Comments / 0