ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
wdayradionow.com

Partnership formed to begin work on North Dakota Military Museum

(Bismarck, ND) -- A partnership is in place to begin efforts to develop a North Dakota military museum. The state Historical Society and the North Dakota National Guard signed an agreement Monday to work together on the proposed museum. The proposed facility would cost an estimated 40-million dollars and would...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota Soybean Harvest over half finished

(Bismarck, ND) -- Over half of North Dakota's soybean harvest is complete. Extension agencies say the harvest is about average in the central part of the state with 25 to 30 bushels per acre. The crop was rated above average in the eastern part of the state. Agents say this...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Who is number one? North Dakota's best colleges have been ranked

(Fargo, ND) -- With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on November 1st, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 - $52,000 per year, WalletHub has released its 2023 Best College & University Rankings report, including for the state of North Dakota.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota death rates fall, birth rates stable, divorces up

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Division of Vital Records is releasing statistical information for 2021. Deaths decreased by nearly ten-percent last year after a record-deadly year in 2020. Divorces spiked by more than 20-percent over 2020. Birth rates remained stable. The state had a daily average of 28 live...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

CDC: Children aged 5-11 now able to receive Covid-19 booster shots

(Bismarck, ND) -- COVID-19 boosters will be available for children ages 5 to 11 beginning next week. The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services says an initial allocation of 56-hundred pediatric doses have been ordered. Kids who have finished the primary doses at least two months ago are eligible. More than 70 health care providers statewide will be administering the COVID boosters.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy